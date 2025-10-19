Red Bull Turn It Up: Áron SÆLECT Takes the Crown at Liseberg
Winner Interview with DJ Áron SÆLECT
Congrats on the win – how does it feel?
I didn’t really think about winning tonight - I just wanted to have fun. But of course, it’s super nice that people like what I like, and what I do.
How was your evening?
It’s been pretty tough but also super fun. Some of us had a few technical difficulties at the start, so it was a little tense there for a while. But once the vibe picked up, it was amazing and it was so much fun meeting lots of great people.
What did you do to get the dancefloor going?
I played on feeling, really. I looked up and saw the crowd getting a little restless, so I thought: it’s time to bring out the good old stuff – you know, the songs that never actually get old.
Have you got a standout moment from the night?
When I timed DJ Khaled’s All I Do Is Win to perfection, 100%! I managed to hit “everybody’s hands go up” right as my round ticked down to 00:00, then I walked off the stage. That was fun!
Did you prepare for the event in a certain way?
In the TV series The Queen’s Gambit there’s a scene where the main character - an American chess player - competes against a room full of Russians. All the Russians gather together to plan their strategy, while the American sits alone with a drink. I did a bit like her, haha. Basically, there wasn’t much planning or preparing on my side. I just brought the tracks I find fun to play and kept it spontaneous.