Winner DJ Áron SÆLECT at Red Bull Turn It Up in Liseberg, Gothenburg, Sweden on October 18th 2025.
Clubbing

Red Bull Turn It Up: Áron SÆLECT Takes the Crown at Liseberg

Mixing golden oldies with perfect timing and hype man energy, DJ Áron SÆLECT claimed victory when Red Bull Turn It Up brought the beats to Liseberg’s Klubb Nattsvart.
Written by Hanna Jonsson
Red Bull Turn It Up Liseberg

Red Bull Turn It Up is a DJ Battle where the hottest local DJs face off 1v1, dropping fire mixes based on surprise themes in real time. And the crowd decides the winner.

SwedenPolketten, Lilla Scenen (Liseberg, Göteborg), Sweden
    Winner Interview with DJ Áron SÆLECT
    Check out the photos from the evening
The beats were booming and the crowd was glowing at Liseberg as Red Bull Turn It Up lit up the night during Klubb Nattsvart. The evening's stage belonged to four local DJs ready to test their mixing skills and crowd-reading instincts.
Going head-to-head, the DJs faced off in several rounds where each one was built around surprise themes. From nostalgic throwbacks to party-starting guilty pleasures and Göteborg vibes, every theme (and set) brought a new twist and plenty of energy. And as always, the unique DJ battle concept put the audience in control of the outcome, voting for their favorite DJ with LED wristbands after each round.
After a night of high energy and fast mixing, it all came down to a thrilling final between DJ Áron SÆLECT and DJ Fanny Vilhelmsson. With his sharp timing, creative song choices, and unbeatable crowd connection - plus the support of what can only be described as the best hype man in the world - DJ Áron SÆLECT took control of the dance floor and finished the evening on top.
Winner DJ Áron SÆLECT with his hype crew at Red Bull Turn It Up in Liseberg, Gothenburg, Sweden on October 18th 2025.

DJ Áron SÆLECT and his hype crew

DJ Fanny Vilhelmsson playing at Red Bull Turn It Up at Liseberg in Gothenburg, Sweden on October 18th 2025.

Team Fanny Vilhelmsson bringing the good vibes on stage

The crowd going wild at Red Bull Turn It Up at Liseberg in Göteborg, Sweden on October 18th 2025.

Yep, only good vibes here

01

Winner Interview with DJ Áron SÆLECT

Congrats on the win – how does it feel?

DJ Áron SÆLECT: I didn’t really think about winning tonight - I just wanted to have fun. But of course, it’s super nice that people like what I like, and what I do.

How was your evening?

It’s been pretty tough but also super fun. Some of us had a few technical difficulties at the start, so it was a little tense there for a while. But once the vibe picked up, it was amazing and it was so much fun meeting lots of great people.

DJ Emma Miller playing at Red Bull Turn It Up at Liseberg in Gothenburg, Sweden on October 18th 2025.

DJ Emma Miller behind the deck

DJ Benjamin Baniassadi playing at Red Bull Turn It Up in Liseberg, Gothenburg, Sweden on October 18th 2025.

DJ Benjamin Baniassadi doing his thing

DJ Áron SÆLECT playing at Red Bull Turn It Up in Liseberg, Gothenburg, Sweden on October 18th 2025.

DJ Áron SÆLECT getting in the groove

What did you do to get the dancefloor going?

I played on feeling, really. I looked up and saw the crowd getting a little restless, so I thought: it’s time to bring out the good old stuff – you know, the songs that never actually get old.

Have you got a standout moment from the night?

When I timed DJ Khaled’s All I Do Is Win to perfection, 100%! I managed to hit “everybody’s hands go up” right as my round ticked down to 00:00, then I walked off the stage. That was fun!

DJ Áron SÆLECT
Winner DJ Áron SÆLECT holds the trophy at Red Bull Turn It Up in Liseberg, Gothenburg, Sweden on October 18th 2025.

DJ Áron SÆLECT takes home Red Bull Turn it Up in Gothenburg

The crowd voting for the winner at Red Bull Turn It Up at Liseberg in Gothenburg, Sweden on October 18th 2025.

The crowd votes for their favorite DJ after every round

The crowd going wild at Red Bull Turn It Up at Liseberg in Göteborg, Sweden on October 18th 2025.

It's a dancefloor takeover

Did you prepare for the event in a certain way?

In the TV series The Queen’s Gambit there’s a scene where the main character - an American chess player - competes against a room full of Russians. All the Russians gather together to plan their strategy, while the American sits alone with a drink. I did a bit like her, haha. Basically, there wasn’t much planning or preparing on my side. I just brought the tracks I find fun to play and kept it spontaneous.

Check out the photos from the evening

DJ Emma Miller playing at Red Bull Turn It Up at Liseberg in Gothenburg, Sweden on October 18th 2025.

DJ Emma Miller in battle mode at Red Bull Turn It Up

The crowd going wild at Red Bull Turn It Up at Liseberg in Göteborg, Sweden on October 18th 2025.

It's a dancefloor takeover

Host Bishat & supervising DJ Alan Max playing at Red Bull Turn It Up at Liseberg in Gothenburg, Sweden on October 18th 2025.

Your host and supervising DJ for the evening: Bishat & Alan Max

DJ Fanny Vilhelmsson playing at Red Bull Turn It Up at Liseberg in Gothenburg, Sweden on October 18th 2025.

Team Fanny Vilhelmsson bringing the good vibes on stage

DJ Fanny Vilhelmsson doing her thing to hype up the crowd

The crowd votes for their favorite DJ after every round

DJ Emma Miller behind the deck

DJ Áron SÆLECT takes home Red Bull Turn it Up in Gothenburg

DJ Áron SÆLECT getting in the groove

DJ Benjamin Baniassadi doing his thing

DJ Áron SÆLECT takes home Red Bull Turn it Up in Gothenburg

Winner DJ Áron SÆLECT at Red Bull Turn it Up in Gothenburg

