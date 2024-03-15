Want to win Red Bull Homerun? Here’s how to gain an edge on race day

Here to guide you on your out-of-the-box journey is Red Bull Homerun expert and flying reporter

Fabian Omne

. With multiple events under his belt, he’s seen it all and knows exactly where you need make up time on your opponents. So forget about drinking raw eggs in the morning, pumping iron in the gym and waxing your skis, Omne has two tricks up his sleeve that will take your Homerun game to the next level.