Skiing
Want to win Red Bull Homerun? Here’s how to gain an edge on race day
Get the lowdown from Red Bull Homerun master Fabian Omne on the two most random and unexpected things you should to practice if you want to win ever-lasting glory in Åre on March 31st.
Time to sharpen your senses and strengthen those legs, Red Bull Homerun race day is getting closer. Are you gunning for the big win and already have an extensive training plan in place? That's all good but remember that speed, technical abilities and game plan only goes so far. If you really want that win you need to start thinking outside the box. What will give you an edge come race day?
Here to guide you on your out-of-the-box journey is Red Bull Homerun expert and flying reporter Fabian Omne. With multiple events under his belt, he’s seen it all and knows exactly where you need make up time on your opponents. So forget about drinking raw eggs in the morning, pumping iron in the gym and waxing your skis, Omne has two tricks up his sleeve that will take your Homerun game to the next level.
01
Omne's most daring tip: Don’t hit the brakes*
Why: Train your brain to not slow down and teach it to go against all of its natural instincts of wanting to take it steadier. Make sure you practice it in flat light as well, so you know what it feels like to hit 80 km/h with three meters of visibility in front of you.
Gives you an edge: Whoever brakes the least often gets to the bottom first.
*Take this tip with a pinch of salt and a touch of reasonability.
02
Omne's most reasonable tip: Practice running in ski boots
Why: The start of Red Bull Homerun is a mass sprint to your skis or board. This is an awesome opportunity to gain a top spot and get away from the crowd simply by being quick on your feet. Practice running as fast as you can on a long straight and make sure you really dial in that ski boot running technique.
Gives you an edge: Getting to your skis before the big crowd doesn’t just give you a physical lead, it also means you don’t have to fight your way to your skis and strap in next to loads of other people. First one to the skis equals easy strap-in and a quick getaway down the slopes.