10 things we learned from the 2019 Downhill World Cup season

After the one of the most intense Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup seasons we've ever had, it's now time for a welcome rest from competition for our downhill heroes. The season finale in Snowshoe had everyone on their edge of their seat with both women's and men's overall titles coming down to the wire.

In a long old season, there have been plenty of takeaways from the action. Here's what we think are the most important points to come from the racing this year.

1. French riders dominate men's racing

The season was all about the French. In the men's, if Loïc Bruni wasn't winning then you could be sure that Amaury Pierron was winning instead. True, Danny Hart and Laurie Greenland upset the apple cart by stopping the French winning every race, but in those races in Snowshoe and Val di Sole both Bruni and Pierron placed in the top five. In Val di Sole, it was a Bruni, Loris Vergier and Pierron in second, third and fourth. It took exceptional runs from Hart and Greenland to deny the French men a clean sweep.

Loïc Bruni vs Amaury Pierron - La lucha por el título

2. A stronger women's field bodes well for 2020

The big three of women's racing – Rachel Atherton , Myriam Nicole and Tahnée Seagrave – may have been missing for the majority of the season, but the women's racing was by no means devalued in any way. We saw the emergence of a couple of names that will make next year's World Cup an interesting campaign. France's Marine Cabirou and Germany's Nina Hoffmann both had outstanding seasons in their own way. The belief that they can win races and compete with the best shone through.

Marine Cabirou's rise to World Cup winner

Cabirou, who benefited from a move to one of the big trade teams in Scott Bikes , obviously took those three consecutive wins at the end of the season. Any doubt that she isn't as fast as Nicole or Seagrave was extinguished in that final race of the season in Snowshoe where she beat both. Hoffmann put in some impressive performances throughout 2019 and a move to a trade team has to be on the cards in the winter.

All smiles from Nina Hoffmann © Bartek Woliński

3. The mullet bike is here to stay

The new rule this year that meant that two wheels on a downhill racing bike don't have to be the same size may have seemed odd on the outside to many fans, but the mullet bike, as it was called around the paddock, did have its supporters. Bruni, Danny Hart and Finn Iles were among the riders this season riding with a 29in wheel on front and a 27.5in wheel on the back and it worked for them, especially Bruni. More riders cottoned on to the set-up as the season went on and it does seem to deliver performance benefits on the right bike.

Loïc Bruni's mullet wonder © Bartek Woliński

4. Hannah turned goals into reality

This was a season to remember for Tracey Hannah . After 13 years on the World Cup circuit the Aussie finally nailed some consistency in performance to take the women's overall title. This was no easy ride for Hannah.

Tracey Hannah – A dream season

The confidence gleaned from a third place at the first round in Maribor, where she wasn't too far behind Atherton and Seagrave in times, pushed her on to further achievements in Fort William before she took a win in Leogang where Atherton was racing. Hannah's previous three World Cup wins had come when the Brit wasn't racing, so Hannah was especially delighted in Austria. A further win in Les Gets, followed by some careful race management meant she was able to keep Cabirou at bay for the overall title. Well done Little Trace!

5. Valentina Höll is ripe for a move up to seniors

The Austrian sensation once again swept all before her in the juniors by winning seven of the eight World Cup races this season on her way to a second Junior World Cup Overall title. She also won the World Championship for a second time.

The unstoppable Vali Höll © Bartek Woliński

Höll now moves to the seniors where she'll be immediately competitive with the world's best. In two races this season, in Les Gets and in Lenzerheide, her winning time in juniors were better than Hannah and Cabirou's women's winning times in those races. As pointed out above, the women's racing is no longer about just four women in Atherton, Hannah, Nicole and Seagrave.

6. Laurie Greenland will win more races

Keen watchers of World Cup racing know that Laurie Greenland generally goes for broke on a finals race run with his energetic and loose riding style. The former Junior World Champion has never quite been able to make good on his talent though. A silver medal at the 2016 World Championships was his previous stand-out result, but that all changed at Val di Sole in July with his first World Cup win.

Men's winning run – Val di Sole

A run full of guts and dare saw him beat the favourites to win by just under three seconds from Bruni. When he gets it right, Greenland is unbeatable but the Brit probably has to take a leaf out of the book of his former Mondraker team-mate, Danny Hart, and bring more control to his runs.

Laurie Greenland on his season so far

7. A new location or two keeps the World Cup interesting

This year we had a new location in Snowshoe, last year we had Lošinj and in 2017 we had Lourdes. New locations keep the downhillers on their toes and keeps the World Cup interesting for fans of the sport.

The slopes of Snowshoe Mountain Resort © Snowshoe Mountain Resort

Add in a return of venues used previously and you're making sure the sport doesn't go stale. The move to eight World Cup rounds was also a welcome addition, if a bit tiring for the riders! We look forward to Lousã in Portugal as a new venue next year and, of course, a further eight rounds of downhill racing.

8. Atherton Bikes have been a success

There was more than an eyebrow raised in the paddock when the news emerged in January that Gee and Rachel Atherton would be riding their own bike brand, Atherton Bikes. The siblings partnered up with suspension designer Dave Weagle and Robot Bike Co to design their own carbon race rigs that would be manufactured via a 3D-printing process.

First look at Atherton Bikes

There was immediate success for Atherton Bikes with a win for Rachel at Fort William and then at Vallnord, before injury stopped her season. Gee has had a couple of top-20 finishes on the bike, while team-mate Charlie Hatton finished 11th in Val di Sole. Not a bad first season for the bikes. Refining the bike is an on-going process, so there's no doubt Atherton Bikes can only get better.

Rachel debuts the new Atherton Bike at the UCI DH World Cup in Maribor © Bartek Wolinski

9. The comeback queens surprised us all

Returning from serious injuries is physically and mentally tough. Returning from injury and immediately being fast and on pace is remarkable.

Women's DH comebacks

Both Myriam Nicole and Tahnée Seagrave raced at the World Championships with a certain amount of fear of the unknown, but gave their runs the same amount of committent they would if they'd been fully fit. They got their rewards at the Worlds and continued with that focus on to the last World Cup race in Snowshoe, where both were on the podium.

Tahnée Seagrave and Myriam Nicole celebrate success at the MTB Worlds © Nathan Hughes

10. Commencal-Vallnord are the top dogs

For the second season running, Commencal took top honours in the team standings. Pierron of course drove the points scoring with his three World Cup win, while Remi Thirion had his best season since he won a World Cup in 2013. Junior men's World Cup champion Thibaut Daprela also showed the Commencal Supreme DH is the bike to beat and looks good to step up to the seniors. They didn't even need the presence of Myriam Nicole until the final race of the season.

Thirion joined the wave of French World Cup domination © Bartek Woliński