Relive the best moments from the Pump Track World Qualifier in Åre

Incredibly fast two-wheeled action and tight racing was the name of the game when the Red Bull UCI Pump Track Qualifier took over Åre for a day. An event that had everything from World Champions to one of the largest women’s fields ever, and there was definitely no shortage of exciting head-to-head racing. Despite the heavy rain clouds luring on the horizon, the atmosphere was buzzing and the riders hungry for the win. In the end, it was Swedish BMX racer Helena Sund and USA’s Tommy Zula who kept it pinned enough to grab that elusive top spot on the podium.

The crowd-friendly race format gave both racers and spectators a buzz © Emrik Jansson

As Zula has already qualified for the World Championship, second-place finisher Oskar Kindblom got the first-place ticket to Santiago in Chile where the big final will be held later this year.

Want more photos? Scroll down to check out the big photo album at the end!

Sund in domination mode

Helena Sund dominated the women’s field from start to finish, putting down super consistent times and was also the only one to clock a sub-22 second lap. Saying that, the large women’s field was no easy feat with Freerider Alma Wiggberg and the two Enduro racers Elina Davidsson and Filippa Ring hot on her wheels, making it into the Top 4. The biggest stoke award of the day however went to the riders in the Women + Wheelz crew who, as well as racing themselves, took trackside cheering to a whole new level.

Sund vs Wiggberg, BMX vs hardtail in the final © Emrik Jansson Women + Wheelz are just as stoked on as off the bike © Emrik Jansson

“It’s been such a fun day. I’ve had a really good time with all the other riders and that means a lot”, Helena Sund said after the race. “I felt very consistent all day and tried to keep it that way. I’m so excited about going to Chile and hopefully I can get some of the other girls who qualified to join me”.

The Top 4 qualifies for the World Championships in Chile © Emrik Jansson

Battle of the nations

In the men’s, racing got more and more exciting as the heats went on, with racers sometimes separated by a mere 0.1 of a second. Several riders had made the trip over to Sweden to compete for the elusive first-place ticket to the World Championships in Chile later this year. With riders from Latvia, the Netherlands and the USA there were a lot of hungry riders looking to take home the first place spot.

The pump track in Åre had its official opening just last month © Emrik Jansson The track is located at the bottom the Bike Park © Emrik Jansson

In the end, it would also become a battle of the nations with 2019 Pump Track World Champion Tommy Zula from the USA grabbing first place just ahead of Sweden’s Oskar Kindblom. Latvia's Mikus Davids Strazdins took third ahead of Max Van Eijndhoven from the Netherlands.

As Zula had already qualified for the World Championship earlier this year, his first-place ticket went to Kindblom, who will get to represent Sweden together with the rest of the Top 4 in Chile.

“It was an amazing race, but a lot of pressure. Legs were tired and Oskar was going faster every lap so the pressure was on”, Zula said and added that he was amazed by the hospitality he’d experienced in Sweden during the week.

No time for mistakes when Zula and Kindblom go head to head in the final © Emrik Jansson

Oskar Kindblom was happy with 2nd and excited to get the all-expenses ticket to the World Championship: “It feels very special. It’s going to be awesome".

"In the past, I’ve struggled a lot with race nerves, but today I feel like I just got more calm as the race went on. I got some well-needed confidence early on clocking some fast times and by the time finals rolled around I was completely calm which is very special for me. It’s been great having Zula here this week to race against, so you really get to taste the real thing.”

Kindblom and Zula hugging it out after a very tight final © Emrik Jansson Kindblom rode solid clocking plenty of sub-18 second laps © Emrik Jansson

As for any goals in Chile, he says that he’s going to try and keep it chill: “As I’ve struggled with nerves in the past, I’ve tried to have hope but not set myself expectations that are too high. The most important thing is that I feel good on the bike and I’m happy with how I’m riding.”

01 PHOTO EPIC

Sund and Wiggberg in a post-race hug © Emrik Jansson Niklas Wallner swapped his camera for a bike and number plate © Emrik Jansson Spot the line © Emrik Jansson Sweden's finest presenter Jocke Olsson was joined by Max Cluer © Emrik Jansson Opting for the lower line in the wallride corner © Emrik Jansson The more epic the shirt, the more epic the ride. Just ask Women + Wheelz © Emrik Jansson Tommy Zula won the first-ever World Championship back in 2019 © Emrik Jansson Both BMXers and MTBers came to give racing a go © Emrik Jansson Some of Sweden's most talented riders game pump track a go © Emrik Jansson Oskar Kindblom warming up pre race run © Emrik Jansson Occasional showers made the track a little tricky for the racers © Emrik Jansson Go high or go low? © Emrik Jansson Kindblom and Sund got the ticket to the World Championships in Chile © Emrik Jansson Top 4 men: Kindblom, Zula, Strazdins and Eijndhoven © Emrik Jansson Zula enjoying the Swedish track © Emrik Jansson Kindblom and Zula hugging it out after a very tight final © Emrik Jansson Despite some showers and cold temperatures didn't scare off the crowd © Emrik Jansson Zula winning by .2 of a second © Emrik Jansson Alma Wiggberg kept it pinned despite a dodgy shoulder © Emrik Jansson

02 RESULTS

Women Top 4

Helena Sund - SWE - 21.386 Alma Wiggberg - SWE - 22.623 Elina Davidsson - SWE - 22.971 Filippa Ring - SWE - 23.967

Men's Top 4

Tommy Zula - USA - 17.443 Oskar Kindblom - SWE - 17.698 - (Vinner VM-biljetten till Chile) Mikus Davids Strazdins - LAT - 18.200 Max Van Eijndhoven - NED - 19.044