This year's UCI cross-country mountain biking season may have condensed into a very intense month for the athletes, but the racing was as competitive and full of drama as ever. The action in this disrupted year finally got underway at the Mercedes-Benz UCI Cross-Country Mountain Bike World Cup in Nové Město, Czech Republic, back in late September with a double round, followed by the World Championships in Leogang, Austria.

Despite a shortened season there were some important points to take away from the racing that ensued.

1. Pauline Ferrand-Prévot is the undisputed queen of cross-country

There's no doubt Pauline Ferrand-Prévot is ruling the roost when it comes to women's cross-country at the moment. A first and second place at the two Nové Město World Cup cross-country (XCO) races was followed by a dominant performance at the Worlds in Leogang and a third World Champs crown. Add to this the Frenchwoman's excellent 2019 season, when she won the Worlds in Mont-Sainte-Anne and took World Cup wins in Val di Sole and Snowshoe.

Ferrand-Prévot on her way to her third World Championship title © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

This hot streak of wins, as well as keeping her form intact, is of course made all the more remarkable given her issues with iliac artery endofibrosis in both her legs over the past couple of years. Ferrand-Prévot had surgery for this in January 2019 and thought her problems with it were over, only to have a recurrence of the same issue and more surgery at the start of 2020. There's no doubt no racing until September benefited her, but it still takes some mental fortitude to come back and be strong after two surgeries.

2. The evolution of Henrique Avancini

Henrique Avancini has been cross-country's nearly man for a fair few seasons. Success in cross-country short track (XCC) was not transmitting to XCO race day. He finally got that monkey off his back after taking the win in XCO race two at Nové Město . Tactically he was at the top of his game in the race, making a decisive move in the latter end of the last lap to make sure he could lead out a bunch sprint to the line. With the weight of an XCO win lifted from his shoulders, Avancini will go into an Olympic year full of confidence.

3. Younger athletes made the headlines

Kate Courtney made the step-up from U23s to seniors look easy in 2019 and that trend continued in the 2020 season. During the World Cup and World Championships there were a number of stand-out performances from athletes new to the elites and from second-year pros as well.

For the women, Evie Richards of Great Britain (24-years-old) took two XCC competition wins at Nové Město while Frenchwoman Loana Lecomte (21) went one better after performing well in short track to win XCO race one in the Czech Republic and then finished third in race two. Austria's Laura Stigger (20) was another young woman who opted not to race U23s and she was rewarded with fifth places in the two Nové Město XCO races. Sina Frei (24) and Isla Short (23) were fourth and fifth at the Worlds in Leogang.

Men's racing also saw the young guns make a charge at the top. Simon Andreassen (23) surprised everyone including himself by winning XCO race one at Nové Město. Second-year elite Milan Vader (24) was consistent and can be well pleased with his second and third in the XCO races in the Czech Republic. Also showing well was José Gerardo Ulloa (24) of Mexico. Ulloa's short-track win in XCC can only help the popularity of mountain biking in Latin America.

So why did the younger athletes perform so well against the established old guard? Motivation to race or train may have been one reason. Older riders may have struggled to get up for what was just a two-round World Cup, but for the youngsters they had nothing to lose by going all out.

4. Tom Pidcock took to mountain biking like a duck to water

There aren’t many cycling disciplines that Tom Pidcock hasn't tried. The young Brit is an emerging talent in cyclo-cross and on the road, and he can now add cross-country mountain biking to the list. The 20-year-old only raced his first XCO race in 2019 at the British Nationals and promptly walked away with that U23 title. The intention was to ride the U23 World Cup this year, but there was no expectation he would do well against athletes that have been at the level for a few years.

Tom Pidcock finishing second at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships © Charlie Crowhurst/Red Bull Content Pool

In race one at Nové Město, Pidcock started from right at the back, but to his amazement worked his way through the field to take the U23 win by some margin. He repeated the achievement in race two and ended an amazing few weeks by becoming the U23 World Champion in Leogang. Pidcock has many options in the years to come to take wins in cyclo-cross and on the road, but we're hoping the carrot of a place at the Olympics will see him taking his place on the World Cup circuit in 2021.

Pidcock on the podium in Nové Město © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

5. The cyclo-cross to mountain biking crossover is very much alive

Racing cyclo-cross in the winter and mountain bike cross-country in the summer is a well trodden path for many a bike athlete participating at the MTB World Cup. Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot has combined both effectively in recent seasons with successes in both.

Now a younger generation are doing the same thing and making waves in both disciplines, namely the British pair of Evie Richards and Tom Pidcock and Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado of the Netherlands. Del Carmen Alvarado, the elite cyclo-cross World Champion, has only raced XCO five times and one of those was a U23 World Cup win in race two at Nové Město. Richards and Pidcock's achievements in mountain biking are already well documented above.

There's more to come from Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado in XCO © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

6. France is the new cross-country powerhouse

The Swiss have traditionally dominated the cross-country racing scene for many years. Riders like Nino Schurter and Jolanda Neff are big names in the sport. No country has been able to match the strength in depth the Swiss have for nearly two decades. Well that may be about to change and it's the French who are leading the charge.

It was an incredible Elite Women's debut for Loana Lecomte © Bartek Woliński

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot's achievements over the last few years have already been eulogised above but there were other French riders that stepped up to the plate to deliver outstanding performances in 2020. Loana Lecomte made it a clean sweep for French winners in the women's Nové Město XCO races alongside Ferrand-Prévot. To top it all of course, the French had a fantastic World Champs with Ferrand-Prévot and Jordan Sarrou taking away the senior titles and Lecomte the U23 title. The latter two were also part of the winning French XCO relay squad for the Worlds. The first time someone other than the Swiss have won that title since 2016.

A day Sarrou will never forget © Bartek Woliński

7. Don't write off Nino Schurter just yet

By his high standards this short season for Nino Schurter was a disappointment. The Swiss cross-country legend struggled for focus, form and condition at Nové Město and at the World Champs in Leogang. It would be easy to write off Schurter after not winning any of those races: he's getting older, there's an abundance of young talent coming through and that cloak of invincibility is slipping, but it's dangerous to say he is a spent force. Schurter saved his season by winning the European Championships a week after the Worlds and we think there's plenty of life left in the old dog yet.