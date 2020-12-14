3 Swedish up-and-coming riders to look for in 2021

From the Söderström era to the current Johansson boom, and all the talents in-between, it is safe to say that the Swedish Slopestyle scene has truly become something special. A discipline where we've seen multiple riders make it on the international scene over the past decade. Where we’re used to seeing not only one but several Swedish riders compete at the very top during the Crankworx Slopestyle World Championships. A real treat for fans all over the country.

But who is next in line? Are there any riders ready to continue this, by now, pretty long tradition of Swedish slopestyle talents? Well, we can’t predict the future but there are a couple of young up-and-coming riders who are definitely worth keeping an extra eye on come 2021.

LUKAS SKIÖLD

Lukas Skiöld. © Hanna Jonsson

23-year old Slopestyle rider residing in Falun who has impressed both at home and abroad in events like Audi Nine in 2020. His main training ground is Källviken in Falun where he spends a lot of time riding and training with Emil Johansson. His aim is to compete at the very top.

Type of riding: Slopestyle and Dirt Jumps (and the occasional Enduro ride).

Competition/riding background: Audi Nines 2020 + a couple of FMB competitions.

Instagram : @ lukasskiold

What is your main goal with your riding?

“I want to become as good as I can be and have as much fun as possible. My main aim is to compete in the Crankworx World Championship competitions and to be able to live of riding my bike. As a backup plan I have school, I started back at collage this autumn, but my main aim with moving back up here to Falun (after graduating from Hagströmska Cykelgymnasium a few years ago) was to focus on my riding and really give competition a real go.”

Lukas Skiöld with upside-down unturndown. © Hanna Jonsson

What’s your plan for 2021?

“My plan is to compete in some gold level slopestyle competitions in order to try and qualify for the Crankworx World Championships(aka. diamond league). And then I really want to to the Audi Nine event again. I’ve managed to get some help and sponsorships for next year so I hope to do an edit with them as well. Last but not least, I want to organise another 791 Jam, but this time hopefully under less strange circumstances haha.”

Lukas Skiöld in the treetops. © Hanna Jonsson

Audi Nines is an invite-only event with some of the biggest names in the sport. How did it feel to be invited and to be there riding with everyone?

“It felt sick to ride Audi Nines since I’ve wanted to ride it forever. The weird thing was that when I got there is kind of just felt like an everyday session on a dream course. Probably since I could hang out with people that I’m sued to riding with from home like Max Fredriksson and Emil Johansson”.

ALMA WIGGBERG

Alma Wiggberg. © Hanna Jonsson

17-year old freerider from Södertälje who’s impressed even the Slopestyle pros this season by sending big jumps and tricks. Her main training ground is Flottsbro outside of Stockholm where she also works part-time when not in school. Her aim is to become as good as she can get.

Type of riding : Downhill and Freeride.

Competition/riding background: Åre Video Challenge 2020 : Part of “Team Lifehack” together with Max Fredriksson and Anton Thelander.

Instagram : @almawiggberg

What is your main goal with your riding?

“My main aim is to get better at dirt jumps and freeride and I would also like to race Downhill. I was going to race a couple of Downhill races in Sweden this year but they all got cancelled, so we’ll see what comes up for 2021. And see where it takes me. Currently I just want to have fun on my bike and learn new things.”

Alma Wiggberg was another rider who made a big impression during the day. © Hanna Jonsson

Do you have any dream tricks that you want to learn?

“Well, it used to be to land a backflip to dirt, but I did that in late summer, which I’m stoked about. So now I’m currently trying to learn 360s but also tricks like Superman and No foot can cans. I’ve always liked tricks where you let go of the bike with your hands or feet, so those kinds of tricks are next on my “to-learn-list”.

Alma finding her wings. © Hanna Jonsson

Alma dropping into the big jump line in Källviken, Falun. © Hanna Jonsson

LUDVIG ERIKSSON

Ludvig Eriksson. © Hanna Jonsson

A 19-year old Slopestyle rider from Örebro who’s spent his past three years studying at the biking highschool in Falun. After graduating in spring 2020 he is currently spending his off-season learning new tricks and working to save up money for next season.

Type of riding : Slopestyle (and the occasional Enduro ride).

Competition/riding background : GlemmRide Slopestyle Contest, Austria, 2019.

Instagram : @ludvigeriiksson

What is your main goal with your riding?

"The jumps at Källviken make all other jumps feel small". © Hanna Jonsson

"My main goal is to have fun and to push myself, learn new tricks, get better and get out and compete on the International scene. I dream about competing in the Crankworx Slopestyle contests in the future.

I did my first International competition last season in Austria which went pretty well up until a broke my collarbone. But it was a really good learning experience.

For 2021 I want to enter some more International contests and show people on the tour what I can do. My goal is to get as much experience as possible for 2022 and future competitions. Currently, I’m in off-season mode, where my focus is on learning new tricks and having fun on my bike. That, and saving up money so that I can get to the competitions."

Ludvig with the trick combos. © Hanna Jonsson

What’s your dream trick?

I’m working on dialing in all the basic tricks but two dream tricks I’m trying to learn are a cork 720 and a front flip bar to tuck.

What’s it been like to live in Falun and study at the biking high school?

It’s been so good. Through school, I’ve met a lot of friends to ride with which has been great as we can push one another to become better and more mature riders. The big jumps a Källviken has also made all other jumps feel small which has really increased my confidence.

It helps when you have a world champion to ask for advice. © Hanna Jonsson