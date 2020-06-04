The new features in Valorant

Follow Red Bull Gaming on Facebook to get the best content straight to your feed!

Valorant has finally gone out live to everyone and with the first season Episode 1: Ignition - things are really happening. If this news didn't tickle your fancy enough, the new features will. A new agent, new map, new game mode and more features in the fully released game. Here's everything that's going on.

Agent - Reyna

The new agent Reyna looks like a total badass straight off the bat. She's of Mexican origin and given her abilities, she looks deadly. Very deadly - if she gets any kills that is. The way to success with Reyna seems to be through snowballing. The more she kills, the deadlier she gets. And vice versa. If you're on the loosing side with Reyna it might be hard to stage a comeback, unless you're a pro that is. Overall, we think that Reyna is a fun Duelist-addition to the gang of Agents. Here are her abilities 👇

Dismiss – Consume the life force of a killed enemy to turn invisible and invulnerable for a short duration.

Devour – Consume the life force of a killed enemy to restore your health.

Signature Ability: Leer – Send out an Ethereal, destructible Orb that Nearsights any enemies that look at it.

Ultimate Ability: Empress – Enter a heightened state of bloodlust, giving you Rapid Fire and making enemies easier to see for the duration. Scoring a kill resets the timer.

Map - Ascent

The new map Ascent is also a great addition to the map pool. The setting seems to be in Venice, Italy, with gondolas, canals and Italian architecture. Counter-Strike players will be reminiscent of de_dust 2, with two bomb sites and two rather easily defended choke points. A fun inclusion on the map is a special door which only can be opened by the defending side. If the attacking side wishes to, they can destroy the door, but will then reveal their position to the opposing side. An all out attack or a brilliant feint? We'll surely enjoy all the possibilities.

Game mode - Spike Rush

Although still in beta, the new game mode Spike Rush looks incredibly fun. In an ordinary game the objective is to plant the "Spike", an object much like the bomb in Counter-Strike. Usually there's only one Spike per team. In this mode, however, everyone in the attacking team's got one. Chaotic, right? Also, it's a shorter game with Bo7, plus shorter rounds.

Did you thought we were finished? No no. To spice it up even further everyone, both sides, gets the same weapon - which is random every new round. Additionally, all the Basic-abilities are for free AND you get two Ultimate Ability-points per kill, instead of the usual one. Talk about running-and-gunning in Spike Rush.

Additional features

With the start of the new season Episode 1: Ignition, comes all the above additions, plus some other updates. There've been changes made on the Agents Sage, Jett, Raze Omen and Phoenix. The map Split did also get a rework. All the details and specifics are found here . We hope that you are as excited as us with the release of Valorant Episode 1: Ignition!