Victor Linnér is leading a brand new vlogcast!

A big personality who radiates comedic proficiency and humbleness, it's not hard to understand why so many people follow Victor Linnér in his endeavors. He's a host on the popular podcast P3 Spel, he's done several radio shows, he's streaming on Twitch, he plans to write books, he's a well-known stand-up comedian and... he'll lead Red Bull's new vloggcast together with Min Fakking Bror , straight out of Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm. It's safe to say that we're incredibly excited. We had a chat with Victor about his beginnings in comedy, his motivations, his passion for games and a lot more. Check it out!

Victor Linnér will lead Red Bulls new vloggcast © Elias Gammelgård

How come you started with comedy?

* I think that comedy has come naturally for me since day one. It's always been my ambition to be funny. And like so many others, it has probably also worked as a defense mechanism. Entertainment and “to be funny” has always been a thing that I’ve reached for. But to actually work with stand-up, to purely work in comedy has its roots in my ambition to be an actor. However, I thought that the whole casting processes took far too much time, like, you can’t call yourself an actor if you star in a commercial once a year, it’s simply not enough. If you got an ordinary job throughout the whole year, and once acted in a commercial and think you’re a star haha.

I realized that to follow my dream, I had to work even harder, to sign up for stage school. Theatre was an option, but that's not really my cup of tea either, I wanted to do film, or to be on a stage, to see the reactions of the people I entertained. Therefore, stand-up became a natural step.

I started to do some research and found something called Bungy Comedy, where Björn Gustafsson and Petra Mede apparently began their careers. Stand-up comedy only became a thing in Sweden in 2007-08, and Bungy Comedy was in the forefront of this “new” type. So, in 2010, I decided to sign up, thinking, well, Björn Gustafsson is funny, Petra Mede is funny. It might be a good idea! And it was. I won my first Bungy Comedy competition, which gave me a huge boost. After that, I said yes to every opportunity. Big Ben, Maffia Comedy, you name it. I just kept grinding at different stages, trying out new material and improving my acts. And from that point it just took off.

Min Fakking Bror + Victor Linnér = Dream team © Elias Gammelgård

But how and when did you go from stand-up comedy to radio? Was it a natural step?

I think that they [Sveriges Radio] saw me at some comedy club back in 2013. At the time I was still pretty new, but I felt that I did have material that was good enough. After that I got a call where they asked if I wanted to try out some stuff on one of their new shows. I can’t recall the name of the show right now, but they gathered a bunch of comedians for a P3 show. I didn’t get the job, but they called me sometime after to ask me if I wanted to try Morgonpasset Sommar, instead. I went down to Malmö to be a substitute during the summer, and thought it was incredibly fun!

After that, I got a call yet again where they asked me to be on Tankesmedjan. The theme of Tankesmedjan, political comedy, wasn’t really my thing, but I thought, what the hell, why not? You have to try everything! That resulted in me getting a regular spot at Morgonpasset as a recurrent guest. Then, in 2020, Sveriges Radio did a major overhaul and scrapped or did a reshuffle on a ton of shows. That’s how I became a part of P3 Spel! And to be honest, in almost every show I’ve done on P3 Radio, I’ve incorporated gaming in some way. It was meant to be!

Victor © Elias Gammelgård I love playing games on my own. Preferably 14 hours in a row for like, five straight days! Not shower, not moving in any way, just playing. Victor Linnér on gaming

So, gaming has always been a part of you. What's your gaming history?

You’re right, gaming has always been a part of my life. As well as my radio personality. Talking about games, movies, TV series – culture overall. I have been a gamer forever. It’s been, sort of, my thing. If I didn’t had comedy as a career, I would probably be the school shooting, incel type of person haha. Without the social aspect of stand-up, it might've been that bad! I love playing games on my own. Preferably 14 hours in a row for like, five straight days! Not shower, not moving in any way, just playing.

Let me tell you about a dream I had that’ll prove how much of a gamer I really am. Sometime after I graduated from school, back in 2005, World of Warcraft came out. And I was blown away. I just wanted to play. So, I did everything in my power to get on A-Kassa, and only play World of Warcraft. Unfortunately, or luckily, my dream didn’t come to fruition. I had to work and play on my free time. Bummer. But to illustrate, it was on that level.

What made you interested in Twitch? And why?

Actually, it was due to the pandemic. I had decided to cut down a bit on radio and was about to go on a stand-up comedy tour, because I felt that I wanted to entertain a live audience. To get direct feedback. When you do radio shows, it’s easy to get drained while not getting anything back from the audience. I longed for a live audience. I had worked on Sveriges Radio for eight years at the time and felt that I hadn’t really given stand-up comedy an honest shot. I wanted to try out my material and got the opportunity to go on tour. And then the pandemic hit… I was like, yeah, maybe radio isn’t that bad after all haha. It might be a good anchor to actually have a solid job. A job which you can do from your home.

However, I still had the drive to entertain people, and since I already had cut down the amount of work I was doing on Sveriges Radio, I looked for something else to do. And Twitch came to my mind. I would get to play games, entertain, do comedy – live. I would get direct contact with people, which I had missed. So, I decided to try it out. Of course, I loved it immediately. I got to play games I never would’ve played otherwise, focusing 50 % of the time on the game and 50 % on the viewers. The concept fitted me perfectly. In stand-up, even though the audience react, they don’t interact in the same way, and radio, the biggest interaction is to get a text message from someone. Twitch’s got an immediate connection between the host and the audience – and I love that.

Victor Linnér © Elias Gammelgård For me, I think it’s more about sharing my life with others, to bring positivity and joy. For example, I want to write books. Why do I want to do that? I probably want to tell a story. Of what, I don’t know yet. Victor Linnér on his motivations

Will you continue to stream on Twitch?

Absolutely! But I’ll probably not be as active and stream three times a week when comedy clubs and stages open again after the pandemic. Instead, I want to implement Twitch on a live stage. Create content on stage in front of a live audience and, at the same time, stream it on Twitch. Trying out material and just having a really good time. I’m always eager to try out new things.

Obviously, many people enjoy to follow what you do. Why do you think that is?

I think that people enjoy that I’m easygoing. I’m inviting people to laugh at my own expense as they get a glimpse into my life. When I’m on stage, radio or entertaining, I have a pretty open and easygoing approach to life which I think resonates with people. Otherwise, I’m a pretty private person. But as an entertainer, I hope I bring a good energy. It’s a very difficult question, but if I had to guess why people enjoy what I’m doing, this would be it. I hope that I bring happiness and positivity!

Victor Linnér © Elias Gammelgård

What motivates you?

Another difficult question. If I would’ve answered the question ten years ago, I would probably have said attention. Or no, maybe I wouldn’t even have known that it was attention I was seeking haha. Nowadays however, it’s definitively not all about the attention. It’s definitely not all about money either. Of course, it’s always nice to make enough money to be able to live a good life, but it’s not a motivation. It never has been. For me, I think it’s more about sharing my life with others, to bring positivity and joy. For example, I want to write books. Why do I want to do that? I probably want to tell a story. Of what, I don’t know yet. It doesn’t have to be something profound or groundbreaking. I just think that I have a desire to convey a story.

You've already achieved a lot in your career, but what is your ultimate goal?

I’ve had so many different goals in my life. Radio was one of them. When I checked that off, I felt that I had to aim for an even higher goal, like writing a book. But I think it all boils down to recognition. Something other than “only” being funny. An acknowledgement of sorts, something bigger. It’s such an ambiguous yet basic feeling, acknowledgement. To create something that people commemorate. Even if it’s a story, a performance, a film - something that is of real significance. That is my goal.

The Fantastic Four © Elias Gammelgård

Five fast ones

Favorite game? Suikoden 2

Favorite console? Playstation 1

Hardest boss in a game? Emerald Weapon in Final Fantasy 7

Proudest gaming achievement? Getting all 108 characters in Suikoden 2

Next-gen or Old School? Both but I like the expectations of the future!

Vlogcast E1

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Join in on the fun 🥳👇 and be a part of the Red Bull Gaming community!

Red Bull Gaming on Facebook 📖

redbullgaming on Instagram 🌄

Red Bull Gaming Sphere on Discord 🎮

Redbullsweden on TikTok 🎉

* Translated by the writer from Swedish