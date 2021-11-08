VIDEO: Red Bull Flick Sweden stream recap

Gaming
The finals for Red Bull Sweden was exactly as exciting as what we've hoped for. Eight incredibly talented teams were competing for three spots in the Nordic Finals in Helsinki on November 19 - with the chance to seal a place in the international grand finals, Helsinki Pro Invitational. Sweden's best 2v2 CS:GO players showed why the 2v2 format needs to be viewed on the biggest of stages. The world's biggest 2v2 CS:GO tournament was a sight to behold. We witnessed upsets, the fall of giants, underdog fairytales and a lot more. Enough chit-chatting - here's the stream! 👇🥳🔥
The stream
Winner's quote
We're surprised it was that tight in the final game! But it feels amazing. We're just so happy to get the win!
Pictures from the Swedish finals
