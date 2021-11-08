Red Bull Flick Sweden
© Elias Gammelgård
VIDEO: Red Bull Flick Sweden stream recap

The Swedish finals of Red Bull Flick was played this past weekend. Check out the entire stream from the event here!
Written by Joakim Henningson
1 min readPublished on
The finals for Red Bull Sweden was exactly as exciting as what we've hoped for. Eight incredibly talented teams were competing for three spots in the Nordic Finals in Helsinki on November 19 - with the chance to seal a place in the international grand finals, Helsinki Pro Invitational. Sweden's best 2v2 CS:GO players showed why the 2v2 format needs to be viewed on the biggest of stages. The world's biggest 2v2 CS:GO tournament was a sight to behold. We witnessed upsets, the fall of giants, underdog fairytales and a lot more. Enough chit-chatting - here's the stream! 👇🥳🔥
The stream
Winner's quote
GamerLegion are the winner's of Red Bull Flick Sweden!
© Elias Gammelgård
We're surprised it was that tight in the final game! But it feels amazing. We're just so happy to get the win!
GamerLegion after winning
Pictures from the Swedish finals
Red Bull Flick was hosted by Daniel Norlin
© Elias Gammelgård
And casted by the dynamic duo Tutsi and 7licious
© Elias Gammelgård
Heho was the surprise team of the competition
© Elias Gammelgård
It seems like everybody had a good time at the Sphere!
© Elias Gammelgård
Elitserien's Typ As Nice participated in the finals
© Elias Gammelgård
Tutsi, 7licious, Daniel and Heho enjoying a post-game talk
© Elias Gammelgård
The audience had a great time
© Elias Gammelgård
Control room - where the magic happens
© Elias Gammelgård
Passions ran high!
© Elias Gammelgård
The host interviewing Bagcibrothers
© Elias Gammelgård
It's fun when you're this good!
© Elias Gammelgård
Tutsi and 7licious are two of Sweden's top CS:GO casters
© Elias Gammelgård
Congratulations to GamerLegion - THE SWEDISH CHAMPIONS
© Elias Gammelgård
Bagcibrothers, GamerLegion and Heho - the Swedish representatives 🏆
© Elias Gammelgård
