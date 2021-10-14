VIDEO: Red Bull Solo Q Swedish Finals

Gaming
Red Bull Solo Q is a tournament where Sweden's (and the world's) best 1v1 League of Legends players compete against each other on the rift. In case you missed the Swedish Finals recap, or simply enjoy watching the finals on Twitch more, we got you covered 🎉 Watch our eight incredibly talented finalists working their magic in the toplane - accompanied by the sweet voices of the casting duo Henning and Sang and hosts Min Fakking Bror, who stood for the pre/post-match entertainment. Enjoy! 🥳👇
It feels incredibly nice [to be the Swedish Solo Q Champion]. I'm back on the top again! I learned my lesson from last year's defeat, that it's vital to prepare rigorously before this tournament. A mistake I won't do twice!
