Red Bull Solo Q Swedish Finals 2021
© Elias Gammelgård
esports

VIDEO: Red Bull Solo Q Swedish Finals

Here's the entire stream from the Swedish Finals in Red Bull Solo Q - check it out!
Written by Joakim Henningson
1 min readPublished on
Red Bull Solo Q is a tournament where Sweden's (and the world's) best 1v1 League of Legends players compete against each other on the rift. In case you missed the Swedish Finals recap, or simply enjoy watching the finals on Twitch more, we got you covered 🎉 Watch our eight incredibly talented finalists working their magic in the toplane - accompanied by the sweet voices of the casting duo Henning and Sang and hosts Min Fakking Bror, who stood for the pre/post-match entertainment. Enjoy! 🥳👇
It feels incredibly nice [to be the Swedish Solo Q Champion]. I'm back on the top again! I learned my lesson from last year's defeat, that it's vital to prepare rigorously before this tournament. A mistake I won't do twice!
Erik 'Ziviz' Lövgren
Ziviz
Ziviz
© Elias Gammelgård
Aqsept
Aqsept
© Elias Gammelgård
Qrutz
Qrutz
© Elias Gammelgård
Snäll Hannes
Snäll Hannes
© Elias Gammelgård
Tjockpung
© Elias Gammelgård
Flilikx
© Elias Gammelgård
Noodle
© Elias Gammelgård
Potatismjöl
© Elias Gammelgård
The awesome hosts: Min Fakking Bror
The awesome hosts: Min Fakking Bror
© Elias Gammelgård
Our casters Henning and Sang - can you find a more iconic duo?
Our casters Henning and Sang - can you find a more iconic duo?
© Elias Gammelgård
The room where it happens
The room where it happens
© Elias Gammelgård
The set up was on point
The set up was on point
© Elias Gammelgård
Henning and Sang doing their magic from the streaming corner
© Elias Gammelgård
Focused as ever
© Elias Gammelgård
Flilikx is as cool as a cucumber
© Elias Gammelgård
MFB doing a post-match interview with Flilikx
© Elias Gammelgård
The Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm is the perfect gaming venue...
© Elias Gammelgård
... I mean, just look at it!
© Elias Gammelgård
It's all love, baby!
© Elias Gammelgård
Moments after Ziviz became the champion
© Elias Gammelgård
Ziviz is the SWEDISH SOLO Q CHAMPION 🎉
© Elias Gammelgård
Congratulations to Flilikx, Potatismjöl and Ziviz!
© Elias Gammelgård
Join in on the fun👇 and be a part of the Red Bull Gaming community!
esports
Gaming