Gaming
© Joakim Henningson
Games
Vodcast #2 and #3 - MFB and Filip Dikmen Highlights
The latest episode of the new gaming vodcast is finally out, and the comedy trio Min Fakking Bror, or MFB for short, have made highlights with the best bits. Watch them here!
By now, you ought to know everything there is to know about Min Fakking Bror and Victor 'SiQViQ' Linnérs brand spankin' new gaming (and contemporary culture) vodcast - by the way, it's still nameless, so feel free to write in the chat when we're live if you got any good ideas. However, if you DON'T know about the vodcast, check out Episode 1, Episode 2 and Episode 3. And while you're at it, check out who MFB and SiQViQ are!
Alright, let's move on to the topic of the article! The boys in MFB have made highlight clips of the over 2 hours long (each!) episodes. So, if you don't have time to watch the entire thing, or just want the best bits; check this out!
Highlights from Episode 3
And here are the highlights from Episode 2 - joined by the influencer star Filip Dikmen 🤩
Join in on the fun and be a part of our Red Bull Gaming community!