Season 2 of Sphere Talks is here!
Yeah, that's right, Red Bull Gaming Sphere's Vodcast is out with a brand spanking new season. This time with a, mostly, new cast. Check it out!
Following the success of last seasons vodcast, we've decided to follow it up with a fresh season and some exciting new faces! Comedian, radio Host and gaming enthusiast Victor Linnér is back - new to the team are Diego X Mami and Paula "Fenjima" Manrique. Diego is the creator extraordinaire, best known from Instagram, YouTube och TikTok. Paula is an avid gamer, gaming consultant, model and influencer who frequents TV4 Nyhetsmorgon on a regular basis. We're incredibly excited to introduce Season 2 of Sphere Talks! You can expect great talks, gaming, interesting guests and a whole lot more 🤩
Meet the crew
I'm super excited for the new season! This time around, the audience can expect a mix of interesting talks and great entertainment. We'll have guests, comedy and will discuss everything new from the world of gaming. Also, I'm really looking forwards to get to know Paula and Diego and learn their views of gaming and esports!
We're going to take Sphere Talks to the next level. Think innovation, entertainment and education. And wait until you'll see the guests that we've invited...
I've never done anything like this before, so I'm extremely pumped! To learn from the best, Victor and Paula, is going to be so cool.
Watch the first episode of Season 2 here 👇
See you on November 7 for Episode 2 👊