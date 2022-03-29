Gaming
Vodcast #3 - SiQViQ and MFB talks Elden Ring, Verstappen and LEC
Wow, that was a fun episode! #3 of SiQViQ and MFBs gaming vodcast is out. Check it out here!
There's a saying in Sweden: if you're waiting for something good, you'll never wait too long. Weird phrase, we know, but in this case it's true. After a month, we're finally back with Episode 3 of Victor 'SiQViQ' Linnér and the boys in MFBs new gaming vodcast (mainly gaming at least 😄 the boys tend to drift into all kinds of relevant topics they find interesting). In the last episode they were joined by Filip Dikmen - in this one, it was all about VR gaming. Hassan and Musti from MFB showed off their "skills" (😂) in the VR horror game Paranormal Activity. If it was fun? Well, use the video as a 'You laugh, you lose' and see for yourself how long you'll last! Other topics? Fortnite, Elden Ring, Max Verstappen and Formula 1, why they don't play Lost Ark anymore, how graphics in games seems to have reached a peak - and a lot more.
Watch Episode 3 here 👇
