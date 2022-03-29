Vodcast #3 - SiQViQ and MFB talks Elden Ring, Verstappen and LEC

There's a saying in Sweden: if you're waiting for something good, you'll never wait too long. Weird phrase, we know, but in this case it's true. After a month, we're finally back with

Episode 3

of Victor '

SiQViQ

' Linnér and the boys in

MFB

s new gaming vodcast (mainly gaming at least 😄 the boys tend to drift into all kinds of relevant topics they find interesting). In the last episode they were joined by

- in this one, it was all about

VR

gaming.

Hassan

and

Musti

from

MFB

showed off their "skills" (😂) in the VR horror game

Paranormal Activity

. If it was fun? Well, use the video as a 'You laugh, you lose' and see for yourself how long you'll last! Other topics?

Fortnite

,

Elden Ring

,

Max Verstappen

and

Formula 1

, why they don't play

Lost Ark

anymore, how graphics in games seems to have reached a peak - and a lot more.