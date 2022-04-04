Must Watch: Sweden's best bike riders rip it up in Connection 2

Bike
Evenings are getting longer and trails drier, bike parks are slowly reawakening from winter hibernation and even the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup season has kicked off. This only means one thing - the 2022 bike season is finally upon us! And what better way to fuel your bike stoke for the upcoming season than by watching Niklas Wallner’s latest mountain bike film “Connection 2”.
A 30-minute action-packed mountain bike film that shows off the current state of the Swedish gravity scene with riding segments from some of the best in the country including Emil Johansson, Alma Wiggberg and Robin Wallner. Whether you are into Slopestyle, Downhill, Freeride, Enduro or just plain and simple bike riding, this film will send your stoke levels through the roof.
It’s a film where old meets new. A homage to the riders who’ve helped build the Swedish scene to what it is today and a welcome to the new generation who are already making waves on the international scene. On one end we have Robin Wallner’s emotional retirement from the sport, and, on the other, Emil Johansson and his 791 crew building a new and solid foundation for the next generation of Slopestyle riders.
So sit back, grab your popcorn and hit play for 30 minutes of pure and simple bike entertainment.
Want to know more about the film and its riders? Check this out: