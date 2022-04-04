The crew lapping out Järvsö Bike Park.
© Niklas Wallner
Must Watch: Sweden's best bike riders rip it up in Connection 2

Niklas Wallner's latest MTB film is an homage to th Swedish gravity scene with riders like Emil Johansson, Robin Wallner, Simon Johansson and Alma Wiggberg.
Written by Hanna Jonsson
2 min readPublished on
Evenings are getting longer and trails drier, bike parks are slowly reawakening from winter hibernation and even the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup season has kicked off. This only means one thing - the 2022 bike season is finally upon us! And what better way to fuel your bike stoke for the upcoming season than by watching Niklas Wallner’s latest mountain bike film “Connection 2”.
Robin Wallner filming for Niklas Wallner’s mountain bike movie Connection 2 during 2021.
Robin Wallner in the green room somewhere in Åre.
© Niklas Wallner
A 30-minute action-packed mountain bike film that shows off the current state of the Swedish gravity scene with riding segments from some of the best in the country including Emil Johansson, Alma Wiggberg and Robin Wallner. Whether you are into Slopestyle, Downhill, Freeride, Enduro or just plain and simple bike riding, this film will send your stoke levels through the roof.
It’s a film where old meets new. A homage to the riders who’ve helped build the Swedish scene to what it is today and a welcome to the new generation who are already making waves on the international scene. On one end we have Robin Wallner’s emotional retirement from the sport, and, on the other, Emil Johansson and his 791 crew building a new and solid foundation for the next generation of Slopestyle riders.
So sit back, grab your popcorn and hit play for 30 minutes of pure and simple bike entertainment.
Want to know more about the film and its riders? Check this out:
Emil Johansson riding at the 791 jam event in Falun in summer 2021.
Emil Johansson and co started the 791 jam back in 2020.
© Niklas Wallner
Emil Johansson grafting away at his compound.
© Niklas Wallner
Zakarias Johansen filming for Niklas Wallner’s mountain bike movie Connection 2 during 2021.
Zakarias Johansson bringing some colour.
© Niklas Wallner
Alma Wiggberg aiming for higher grounds with her bike career.
© Niklas Wallner
Robin Wallner knows where to find the loamy goodness.
© Niklas Wallner
Lukas Skiöld filming for Niklas Wallner’s mountain bike movie Connection 2 during 2021.
Lukas Skiöld and crew lapping out Järvsö Bike Park.
© Niklas Wallner
