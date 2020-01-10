The Swedes who qualified to the finals in World Cup in Front Romeu
Our three Swedish athletes made it through the qualifications and are confirmed for the finals on Saturday, January 11th.
During Thursday's qualifications in Front Romeu, Jesper Tjäder snagged a fourth place, and Wester locked down lucky number six after solid runs. An excellent start for both guys at the World Cup.
On the ladies' side, our very own Jennie-Lee Burmansson managed to squeeze herself into the finals after a solid run, which landed her a 7th place. As we all know, this is her first competition since suffering an injury during the Winter Games NZ in 2018. It's safe to say that she laid down her comeback with style.
On Saturday, January 11th, you can watch the finals go down live on SVT: Save the link for tomorrow by clicking here, and tune in at 09:55 to see the action go down in real-time!
You can also watch a more detailed version of the qualifications on Skidor.com