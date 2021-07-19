Welcome to the world of Swebliss

Join in on the fun and be a part of the Red Bull Gaming community on Facebook 🔥

The multi-talented Emma 'Swebliss' Bliss is one of Sweden's standout influencer stars. Streaming, recording, casting, painting, editing, designing, hosting and podcasting - she can do it all . Emma's been in the spotlight for a long time, both as 'Swebliss' and part of the duo Emma & Konrad . We talked to her and chatted about social media, games, hosting, streaming tips and what she's going to do next. Here's what she said 👇

Hi Emma! You hosted Red Bull Campus Clutch a couple of weeks ago. Is hosting something you want to continue with?

"Absolutely, yes! That is actually something I want to focus on a lot in the future. To take something I’m pretty good at and been doing for a long time, livestreaming, and take that to another level. Learning all about taking the cameras, mic- and interview techniques, and things like that, is something I really like. More of my focus will definitely lie there in the future.

Swebliss © Emma 'Swebliss' Bliss In five years’ time, I'll still be streaming, because that is something I want to do for the rest of my life. Emma ' Swebliss' Bliss

Why are you playing the games you're playing on the stream?

I think it's very fun to be varied in the games I play, since I've been streaming for such a long time. If you only play one type of game it gets monotonous, so I'm always looking for new games to play. New challenges is always good.

What do you think that you'll be doing in five years?

In five years’ time, I'll still be streaming, because that is something I want to do for the rest of my life. But also, as I said, I want to focus a lot more on casting and hosting. Something else I want to do is to start a clothing company, since I’m very much into design. And right now, actually, I’m working on a project that will revolve around helping people in their streaming and editing careers and aiding them to grow, giving them pointers and tips. I’m really excited about it.

The hard truth about a streamer is that you only exist when you’re live. Emma 'Swebliss' Bliss

Being one of Sweden's biggest streamers ever - why have you succeeded?

Oh, that’s complex. Firstly, I’m a very consistent streamer. My followers know when I’m online, and they can be sure that I’m going to be there the next day as well. They never need to wonder if I’m going to show up or not. I’ll be there. The hard truth about a streamer is that you only exist when you’re live. And I’m live quite a lot. Another thing that is very important is to talk to and engage with your followers. Say hi when they’re saying hi – to be forthcoming. Also, it’s very important to be yourself. Especially if you’re streaming for a long time. You won’t do yourself a favor if you’re constantly trying to be someone else or have a different personality. It’ll be very hard to keep up a façade. Even in Hollywood movies, actors might act for about two minutes, imagine being live for four hours and trying to be someone else. It would be exhausting. With that said, it’s not ideal to be yourself to a fault either. I’m trying to be an enhanced version of myself, with more energy than I would normally have.

Swebliss kicking it as the host © Emil Niederbach Something that I learnt from experience is that you need to be somewhat of a chameleon when dealing with social media. Emma 'Swebliss' Bliss

Also, something that I learnt from my experience is that you need to be somewhat of a chameleon when dealing with social media. You need to follow trends, because it’s so much that’s going on all the time. When I started streaming I mained Minecraft, after that World of Warcraft was my main, and after that came Counter-Strike. Now, it’s a lot Just Chatting and talk shows. I think it’s important to be a chameleon and dare to play and do various things.

You've been streaming for a long time - what are your motivations?

The main driving force is my community. Everyone I’ve get to know since the day I started streaming. I’ve noticed that it doesn’t really matter how good at games you are, the thing that’s important is that you share an interest with other people, share a common ground where people get to meet and share experiences. I have people that’s been subscribed for 70 months, basically their whole teenage years – that’s amazing".

Five fast ones

Favorite game? Counter-Strike.

The game you long for the most? Ashes of Creation. Hopefully the next big MMORPG.

Favorite console of all time? Super Nintendo.

Hardest boss in a game? Not a specific boss, but all of Dark Souls. You're lucky if your computer is whole after a play through haha.

Next-gen or Old School? Old school. The old Zelda games, Diablo II - there are so many great old games.

Great stuff, Emma! Follow her on Twitch , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube - and join in on the fun and be a part of the Red Bull Gaming community on Facebook 🔥