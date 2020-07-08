What goes into making “Ride With The Swedes”?

Ride with the Swedes season 2 has just landed over on Red Bull TV . A must-watch video series featuring two of the world’s most stylish and influential Slopestyle riders, Martin Söderström and Emil Johansson . We get to tag along as they take on everything from big competitions like Red Bull Rampage to local Swedish highlights like Åre Bike Park and fun sessions jibbing around local forests.

For us viewers, each episode is a simple click away and a sweet 10-minute escape from everyday life. But for the people behind the series, it’s much more than that. Because while Ride with the Swedes 2 takes us viewers on a virtual ride all over the world together with Martin and Emil, what we don’t see are the hours upon hours spent planning, traveling, filming, re-planning, editing and re-editing in order create this final product.

So what actually goes into a making a series like this? We catch up with the man behind the camera and editing table Simon Berggren to find out.

Watch the first episode here:

Queenstown, New Zealand

Hi Simon! What can we expect from season 2 of Ride With The Swedes?

How to put it.. It’s a web series that focuses on having a good time. It’s not too serious and it has more of a chill and relaxed vibe about it - a bit like the snowboard movies back in the day. Sick shredding and good vibes.

The man behind the camera. © Adrian Berggren

People want to see the riders having fun, jibbing around, blowing up berms and talking sh*t. So that’s the direction we’ve tried to go. Simon Berggren

It’s so easy when making a series, especially when it comes to bikes, that it becomes very serious and “deep”, so we wanted to get away from that. We wanted something fun that makes people stoked. People want to see the riders having fun, jibbing around, blowing up berms and talking sh*t. So that’s the direction we’ve tried to go.

What does the planning process for a multi-country 6-part series look like?

Haha. Are you sure you want to know? It’s a lot of freaking hard work. It’s definitely not the same series now as it was on Day 1 of the planning process. It’s taken many different shapes and guises over time - episodes have been switched around, content has been changed, athletes have been swapped…

When making something like this you are dependent on so many factors. It’s not like a TV show where you can tell the actors to meet in this specific location, follow a certain script and film for three days straight. Filming bikes, all these different factors are so much more uncontrollable. Say for example that we’re traveling to a certain spot or country, but when we get there it rains for fours days and we can’t film, or someone breaks their leg or misses a flight, then we’ve got to start from scratch with that episode, whilst already being on location.

How about a mid-shoot angry cow invasion? © Adam Klingeteg

Say for example that we’re traveling to a certain spot or country, but when we get there it rains for fours days and we can’t film, or someone breaks their leg or misses a flight, then we’ve got to start from scratch. Simon Berggren

Let’s just say that there has been a few curve balls throw our way and plenty of moving parts in the making of this series.

How did you decide what events and spots to include in the episodes?

We started off by going through the events calendar for Emil and Martin. Then we checked which spots and countries Martin and Emil wanted to go too and film. And then it was just the slightly stressful and impossible task left of trying to coordinate everyone's schedules. Emil and Martin are busy people and trying to coordinate their schedules with mine and sometimes and a fourth person, well… there were only so many weeks in a year when we could actually meet up and film. But somehow we managed!

Which episode or part of an episode was the coolest one to film?

Filming in Åre during last year’s Åre Bike Festival was definitely one of the highlights. It was such a rad atmosphere between us. We had this dream team set up, everyone had fun and we just worked really well together.

Team Douche filming during last year's Åre Bike Festival. © Adam Klingeteg

I’ve also got to put Red Bull Rampage up there as one of the best episodes to film. It’s just a mad event - so cool - and we had a good crew out there too. It was awesome! Well, except the part where I had to carry all my heavy camera equipment up and down massive mountains under a scorching hot desert sun…

Good times in the Utah desert for Red Bull Rampage. © Simo

Talking about heavy camera equipment, how much do you normally take with you for a day of filming?

Well, let’s just say that I’ve gotten smarter over the years. We always laugh at how much camera equipment I used to take with me back in the day. When filming some of my first videos with Martin I used to drag around sliders, cranes and glide cams. I’d even take like 50 kg (ish..) of counterweights for my crane. Insanity! Kids today don’t do that. They are way smarter and get like a small camera and a 1-2 kg gimble and get sicker shots than ever.

When filming some of my first videos with Martin I used to drag around sliders, cranes and glide cams. I’d even take like 50 kg (ish..) of counterweights for my crane. Insanity! Simon Berggren

Camera equipment has gotten so much lighter in the past three or four years. Now you can have everything in a backpack - two cameras, a drone, a gimble, a tripod, some spare lenses and batteries. The perfect backpack for a day filming and “only” about 20 kg.

Just a casual 20-30 kg on your back whilst hiking up and down mountains. © Adrian Berggren

What’s the most important equipment when filming?

Having good sound! Every time I’ve done a bike edit or video I always wished I had recorded better sound after, it just makes the edit so much better.

What is it like to be behind the camera?

It’s fun but stressful. I’m often running the shoot as a one-man band - I direct, produce, film and edit all by myself. For example, I’ll be thinking of questions to ask, while asking other questions, whilst filming and trying to find new good angles. It’s a lot to juggle and at the same time managing to keep a red thread and good storyline though out, as well as filming as much rad action as possible.

Generally, it’s way more fun to be out filming bikes in the forest than any other thing though. I love it! But currently, being cooped up in my editing cave, and it being 30 degrees outside and all I see is a glimpse of light through my blackout blinds, having the computers spew out heat and trying to cool down with a million fans, whilst trying to get all the editing done on time… well, haha, it’s not always high fives and rad moments.

In the editing cave.

Is there a trick to capturing the natural conversation between riders?

The best thing is just to be there all the time. I try not to be too pushy, but instead, let things happen in a natural way. I am a fly on the wall, in the periphery and try not to take up space. That’s when you manage to get those natural conversations and moments. If I need some follow up questions to tie up the story I just ask them afterward.

I am a fly on the wall, in the periphery and try not to take up space. Simon Berggren

Just a fly on the wall... © Adam Klingeteg

How long does it take to edit one episode?

It’s so different from episode to episode. It might sound a little geeky, but it’s all in the creative process. And you can’t force that process. Some days nothing happens, I can literally look at the clips on the timeline a million times, hours upon hours, without realising how to put it all together, how to make it flow. Then other days it just clicks. You can be sleeping, eating pasta, you name it… and suddenly you just realise how to do it. One of these episodes took like two weeks to finish, and yesterday I did one in a single day.

You can be sleeping, eating pasta, you name it… and suddenly you just realise how to do it. Simon Berggren

Plenty of late nights working in front of a screen. © Adam Klingeteg

It’s a constant process of planning, filming and editing the episodes. I can have the best plan ever going to film in a certain location, but then you get there and something unexpected happens and you’ve got to rethink the whole thing. So you’re constantly discussing how to take the next step. Generally, I like to have the story in place first, especially when editing, and then the riding shots kind of just fall into place naturally.

What about musik, what’s your process there?

It’s my biggest nightmare, for sure! Imagine how good life would be if you could just choose whatever song you wanted - ahhh, it be so rad. But I can’t do that because it’ll cost like a million kronors for one hit song.

Music is so important, it can make or break a whole edit. It can lift a riding segment or set a certain mood for the story. It just has to be perfect.

Basically what you do is you sit and scroll through music libraries online for hours and hours… and hours. I reckon I sit for about two hours minimum to find one song. So for each episode, I must have spent at least a day to find music. But when you do find a song that ticks all the boxes it’s the best feeling ever.

Team approval! © Adam Klingeteg

Finally, now that you have an almost finished product. What segment are you most happy with?

The Red Bull Rampage episode has come out really cool. It’s just raw and rough, without any music. It definitely stands out and is very different from the other episodes in the series. I like really like it!

It's not always deserts and epic backdrops but when it is, it's darn cool! © Adrian Berggren