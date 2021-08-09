Does Sweden have proper big mountain skiing?

The term 'Big mountain skiing' is thrown around quite a lot these days. Especially when it comes to marketing around modern freeride skis. But what exactly is big mountain skiing? And is there even such a thing here in Sweden? In this article, we will define what 'big mountain' is, and after that, look at if we have such skiing in this country.

Travis Rice going big in the Alaskan backcountry © Red Bull Content Pool

One would think that the definition would be skiing on big mountains, but that sparks the question: What exactly is a '*big' *****mountain? Does it have to do with the altitude? The length of the run? The steepness of the face? The questions are many, and defining them is challenging, as we have such a variety of geology across the different mountain ranges of the world.

Let's go forth with an example from Alaska. A place that is said to be the Big Mountain capital of the world. A fact that is hard to argue with as we have seen a disproportionally large amount of film segments come from this place in the states over the years.

If we dive into these film runs, we can observe that the runs are steep, requiring good knowledge of line choice and often containing a big huck at some part of the run. The athletes perform large, fast and fluid turns on these runs and often show off great style while in the air. The runs vary from 300 vertical meters up to 600-900 meters on the longer descents, but most classic big mountain film lines end up on the lower end of that spectrum.

Johnny Collinson about to drop into a seriously spicy alaskan spine line © Red Bull Content Pool

From this, we can observe two things. You need to have a pretty long run, preferably steep, technical, and with some airtime while at the same time riding fast and in good style. 'Big mountain' skiing seems to be just as much a skiing style as it is a place to ski on the mountain. To put in neatly, as Ski.com defines big mountain:

The style of skiing or snowboarding seen in ski movies, featuring fast, big turns on long, steep vertical descents and, usually, cliff drops. Ski.com

This focuses big mountain to more of a style of skiing rather than just focusing on the terrain, something that might not make all that much sense straight away. However, if you start to think about it, you may begin to understand why!

Jérémie Heitz performs in the Pennine Alps © Red Bull Content Pool.

Let's look at an example that showcases just that. When Jeremie Heitz rides down this massive face in the Pennine Alps in Switzerland, it is hard to call it anything else than big mountain skiing. But if you would approach the face with traditional steep skiing technique. I.e., doing slow, controlled turns, letting your sluff drive right past you on each turn, and perhaps doing some jump turns, it would be a stretch to see it as 'Big Mountain' skiing. Sure, the mountain itself is still as big, but the approach is vastly different and would probably fall under the category of "Steep skiing" instead.

K2, the second tallest mountain on the planet. Big mountain - defined © Red Bull Content Pool

Another clear example is when Andrzej Bargiel makes his majestic descents down massive mountains such as K2. You cannot argue with the size of the mountains as these are among the most giant peaks there are on planet earth, but the style with which he does it is very far from what you would expect by a classic big mountain run.

K2: The Impossible Descent

With this knowledge in the bag, answering the second question 'Does big mountain skiing exist in Sweden?' is relatively easy. Yes! Sweden has plenty of mountains that fit the description of big mountain skiing, and that could, on a good day, provide a classic ski film line!

The Kebnekaise Massif, in all its glory. © Fabian Omne

As discussed previously, accessing this type of skiing in Sweden requires a bit more preparation than in the alps or on the other side of the Atlantic ocean, except for Åre and Riksgränsen, where you can find smaller runs that fit the description. However, bigger and more complex lines that align with the classic big mountain skiing style lie far away from where the ski resorts are placed and often require you to walk out and stay in huts or by a tent.

A long walk to reach the mountain hut. A common sight in Sweden © Tim Larsson

The most accessible place to get started on big mountain lines is to go down Blåstensvalvet, located on the backside of Åreskutan in Åre ski resort. You take the gondola up the mountain and walk 120 vertical meters to the summit, where you can access the line. The run is as steep and technical as you want to make it. While it offers you an enjoyable and technical run, it lacks its overall length.

Check out some of Åre's best riding in 'Season Pass'

Season Pass S01E05: Åre

If you want to try out some more prominent lines that are easy to access, Sweden's most popular ski touring place, Storulvån, has two faces that offer just that. Located just under an hour from Åre and with a relatively short approach, for Sweden that is, the north face of Getryggen or the south side of Sönner Tväråklumpen offers 400 vertical meters of steep, unforgiving, and mega fun lines!

Skinning up Getryggen to ski the north face into the sunset. © Fabian Omne

If you travel a bit further north to a small resort called Hemavan, you are going to find some of Sweden's best big mountain lines that are really easy to access if you have a snowmobile. In and around Hemavan, you are allowed to take your sled to the bottom of almost all runs meaning that the approach can be made in 30-40 minutes instead of several hours. The best part about Hemavan is the fact that nobody seems to know that this place exists. You will be completely alone on almost all runs meaning that you can shred fresh lines all day when the weather is good!

Two of many beautiful big mountain lines that Hemavan has to offer © Tim Larsson

If we continue even further north, you will find even bigger and more technical terrain from Sarek National Park all the way up to Riksgränsen. In between those places, you have all 12 of the 2000 meter peaks in Sweden and absolutely the best and most challenging terrain that Sweden can offer. The hard part is the access, not to mention the notoriously bad weather. Your best bet is to head out in April as the days are close to endless while the weather and snow conditions are at it's best.

Riksgränsen, host of the Scandinavian Big mountain championship each year © Tim Larsson

In late May last year, Kristofer Turdell, Jackie Passo, and Reine Barkered managed to get a trip of a lifetime with fresh, cold, and delicious powder around the Kebnekaise massive. Proving that Sweden does indeed have world-class big mountain riding!

As it is some time before winter hits and we can enjoy the backcountry again, why not watch Jeremie Heitz and Sam Anthamatten take on some of the most radical lines in the Alps? If that does not get you stoked about big mountains, we don't know what will!

La Liste

