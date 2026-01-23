Axel Boman and Friends Are About to Redefine a Night Out in Stockholm

It’s time to get ready for One. Big. Night. Out. as the global music phenomenon Red Bull Back2Beyond lands in Stockholm on March 27th. Swedish DJ and producer Axel Boman has invited three of his mates for a night of back-to-back sets at Banan-Kompaniet.

The evening sees internationally acclaimed DJ buddies Axel Boman, DJ Tennis , Jimi Jules and Jennifer Loveless play in pairs, swapping between different collaborations and stages. A 360-degree experience that will take the crowd on a wild ride through music genres and styles – all in one unforgettable night out.

But what does Red Bull Back2Beyond entail, and what actually is a B2B? Get the full lowdown on the event, the need-to-knows, and a quick history lessons in B2B sets.

Axel Boman is ready for a night full of b2b sets - are you? © Axel Kalmaru

01 What Is Red Bull Back2Beyond? The Global B2B DJ Concept Explained

Red Bull Back2Beyond extends the traditional B2B format into a global event, combining electronic music’s most exciting talent in a one-of-a-kind, collaborative performance style. The result: unique global sounds like you’ve never heard them before.

It features four DJs rotating across three different stages, with the audience facing inwards, making it an all-engrossing 360 listening experience, and an opportunity to connect with artists and community in a more intimate way – a draw to centre through movement, music and the broadening of craft.

(L-R) Bambounou & The Blessed Madonna playing B2B in Paris © Baptiste Fauchille / Red Bull Content Pool

02 Back-to-Back Explained: Why B2B Sets Hit Different on the Dancefloor

B2B is short for back-to-back. It’s a “tag-team” approach to mixing, with each DJ taking turns to mix a track, sometimes even mixing two at the same time. As the name suggests, B2Bs usually involve two artists, although there are no hard rules, and they’re often performed in groups of three or more.

At its core, the B2B is a collaborative undertaking between artists, creating opportunities for unexpected blends and fresh energy, while presenting DJs with new challenges – working with music, sounds or styles that aren’t their own.

Packed crowd electrifies Red Bull Back2Beyond in Paris 2025 © Baptiste Fauchille / Red Bull Content Pool The South African crowd loving the vibe © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

03 From Bronx Block Parties to Superclubs: How B2B Sets Took Over Dance Music

The history of the B2B stretches back to the origins of DJing itself, revolutionised in the 1970s by the Father of Hip-Hop, DJ Kool Herc, in the Bronx, New York. In the early days of turntablism, long before the arrival of CDJs, B2Bs were an unofficial performance style born out of necessity and community spirit. They were also a way of sharing expensive gear, music and time, allowing DJs to sub in and out and take breaks during extended sets.

At this time, DJs didn’t hold the level of celebrity we see today, often working in supporting roles – spinning beats for hip-hop artists or mixing vinyl at discos while the audience faced the other way.

B2B has grown into a globally loved concept © Annika Wallis / Red Bull Content Pool

From the 1980s into the early 1990s, DJ duos like Frankie Knuckles and Ron Hardy began to take shape across Chicago and Detroit, although these performances were not yet promoted as acts in their own right. It wasn’t until the mid-1990s that B2Bs became popularised, cemented during the rise of global superclubs like Ministry of Sound and advancements in technology such as MP3s and CDJs, which made electronic music more accessible.

Breaking into the 2000s saw DJing reframed as a craft worthy of its own celebrity, marked by big moments like the 2004 Olympic Games, opened by Tiësto. The new millennium also saw the rise of group acts like Underworld, The Chemical Brothers and Daft Punk, as well as iconic B2B duos such as Carl Cox and Adam Beyer.

04 Meet the DJs: How Axel Boman and Friends Will Shape the Night

Curating Red Bull Back2Beyond is DJ and music producer Axel Boman, who has called three of his buddies - DJ Tennis, Jimi Jules and Jennifer Loveless - to come play some sick b2b sets all night long.

It's a powerhouse quartet set to collaborate in a brand new way!

Axel Boman: "For me, it’s a dream to be able to invite some of my favorite DJs and let them go head-to-head in a DJ booth. I’m extremely curious to hear what it’s going to sound like! And of course, I’m incredibly proud that it’s happening on home turf. Stockholm just keeps getting better and better at delivering both big events like this and smaller, grimier parties, which is what really builds a genuine club culture".

05 Why This Night Matters: Inside Past Editions of Red Bull Back2Beyond

The very first Red Bull Back2Beyond was held in Cologne, Germany – a nod to the traditional B2B while revolutionising its format and cultural reach. Since its inception, Red Bull Back2Beyond has expanded globally across Europe and the United States.

In 2024, Red Bull Paris turned its focus to online broadcasting powerhouse Rinse FM, connecting listeners worldwide. Together, they streamed DJ sets from Western Australia/Boorloo powerhouse HAAi, as well as The Blessed Madonna and Bambounou, direct from Paris.

This marks the first time Red Bull Back2Beyond comes to Sweden.

The Blessed Madonna & Bambounou ignite Red Bull Back2Beyond Paris 2025 © Baptiste Fauchille / Red Bull Content Pool Red Bull BacK2Beyond electrifies Pretoria crowd in 2025 © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool VTSS B2B U.R.TRAX in Antwerp © Annika Wallis / Red Bull Content Pool Dlala Thukzin and Sun-El Musician in South Africa © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool Dlala Thukzin and KMAT going all in in South Africa © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool <3 © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool (L-R) Bambounou & The Blessed Madonna playing B2B in Paris © Baptiste Fauchille / Red Bull Content Pool (L-R) Bambounou & Salute © Baptiste Fauchille / Red Bull Content Pool Malugi and Young Marco in Ghent © Annika Wallis / Red Bull Content Pool

