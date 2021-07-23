When adventure takes over skiing: Enter the world of Mountaineering

Few things in skiing trump the feeling of having a solid spring session with your crew. The days are long, the weather is excellent, and you can shred as long as your legs can hold you up. Skiing does not become any more easygoing than this. On the opposite end of the spectrum, some people have taken an interest in making skiing a lot harder than that.

The easy side of life: The resort © Frode Sandbech/Red Bull Content Pool

We're talking about the daredevils who walk for several hours to approach the mountain carrying climbing gear, food, and shelter to find remote peaks, new exciting lines, or simply a proper adventure, far away from the easy life in the resort.

Preseason resort skiing with Carl Regnér

Why on earth would you trade the easy access of the resort where you can lap all day for long days of hiking only to have a few minutes of riding down? Is it the inherent curiosity of human beings? Is it fueled by social media that pushes us to do things for the likes?

We guess we'll never find an exact answer for this, but one thing is for sure: The feeling of getting to ride the line you have dreamt of and being in the right place at the right time is hard to beat. There is (Excuse the clichée) something special in having to earn your turns.

Jérémie Heitz and Sam Anthamatten working their way up a peak in Pakistan © Luca Rolli/Red Bull Content Pool

Before we dive in, let's lay out the groundwork. What exactly is "Ski mountaineering"? Like many things in society, there is no exact definition, but a reasonable guess would be something that combines skiing and mountaineering. Skiing is relatively easy, but the mountaineering part, not quite as precise. So let's go forth with some examples .

If you go touring and can tour all the way up without taking off your skis, it's ski touring, not ski mountaineering. But if you need to do some technical work with crampons, ice axes, and maybe roped up either on the way up or down, it's probably ski mountaineering.

Roping up to safely cross the glacier © Mika Merikanto / Red Bull Content Pool

When you start to work your way out into the backcountry , you have to learn more than just skiing. You have to learn how to read the mountain, how the snowpack behaves, how the weather will develop. How do you choose the best way up the mountain? In what conditions is the risk of the ascent and descent equally balanced? Questions like these make skiing a lot more involved than in the resort.

Although this forces you to adapt to a new way of moving in the mountains, it opens up a whole new world of adventure where you can travel way beyond the resort's confines.

Once you have mastered the ability to travel in the backcountry, the natural evolution is to find more difficult lines to access, which requires more complex analyzing skills, more gear, and more knowledge. Here you start to find yourself in the ski mountaineering world. If you put the time in to become comfortable with crampons, practicing self arrests with your axe, and overcome the fear of rappelling, you're going to find that you all of a sudden see lines that you never would have even begun to look for.

If heading out into the unknown in the alps, you have terrain where you must utilize this knowledge, often just a few meters from the lifts. The most striking example of this is arguably the gondola up Aiguille du Midi in Chamonix. Here you take the lift up to a very pointy 3842-meter peak that has no easy way down. That stands in stark contrast to the terrain we have here in Sweden, where most mountains are flat, and the more complex landscape is a long hike away.

Nikolai Schimer dropping in from Aiguille du Midi © Fabian Omne

In and around the skiing capital of Sweden, Åre, there is fascinating terrain for anyone who dares to venture out from the resort. However, in classic Swedish fashion, most terrain is just short of an hour away by car and about 15-20 kilometers from the nearest road. Meaning that you need to commit properly to the mountains to access this kind of skiing. The most notable place to access more serious terrain in Sweden is the mountain range called Sylarna, where the highest peak of Jämtland is located. Standing tall at 1728 meters above sea level with steep faces in every direction. Some of the riding from Storsola can be found in Kristofer Turdell's second episode of "Road to Verbier."

On a day with good weather and fresh snow, life is excellent. But the Swedish mountain weather is a fickle beast. It can change from sun and great times to zero visibility and high wind in the blink of an eye. Dealing with inclement weather is truly part of the ski mountaineering game you will have to deal with.

Learning the skill to navigate in bad visibility and what kind of terrain to approach can truly pay off. Something we personally experience from time to time, most recently on Sylarna, where we were welcomed by a significant snowstorm.

By far the best snow we have seen on Sylarna © Martin Olsson

Further north, you will find some spectacular terrain that requires quite a lot of effort to access. While you can access most terrain in the north by helicopter, Sarek national park has a strict policy against motorized vehicles. But if you take the time to walk in by foot, you will be rewarded with steep mountain faces, grand glaciers, and Sweden's longest ski descent, 1500 vertical meters to be precise.

On a mission to find Sweden's best lines © Martin Olsson

Two legends of freeride skiing, Jackie Passo and Reine Barkered, set out to ski the 12 Swedish peaks over 2000 meters last spring. While they certainly have skied up north before, they found terrain that they never could have guessed existed in our small country. The film documenting their experience, Arctic 12, is coming out this fall, and we can't wait to see it!

Building up the skills to travel in the mountains gives access to more skiing in winter and can also significantly extend the season on snow as you can make the most out of new fresh snow that falls early in the season. A truly classic run and arguably Swedens most beautiful ski descent can be found on Tolpagorni, where Kristofer Turdell made the most out of early snowfall in late November.

Kristofer throwing down the rope to access the run © Emrik Jansson

Will Ski mountaineering replace shredding the resort? Obviously not. But there is so much more to explore on snow than just riding in and around the resorts in the world. Maybe it's about time for you to discover new, uncharted ski lines just outside of where you usually ski? Regardless, one thing is for sure: We can't wait until winter arrives and we get to ride down the mountains once again.

Turdell dropping into his first turns of the season! © Emrik Jansson

