Jesper Tjäder is the man whose life encapsulates the phrase "turning dreams into reality" in the purest way possible. From humble beginnings in Östersund filled with skiing the local hill with friends to global domination in just a manner of years is a feat reserved exclusively for the very best in their sport. The recipe to his success? Talent, sure, but there's something else about Jesper. It's hard to define, yet easy to see.

Maybe it's because I simply don't give up that easily? Jesper Tjäder

Acquaint yourself with the Swedish star in five minutes 👇

Who is Jesper Tjäder?

Freestyle skiing, Freeskiing, Slopestyle, Jibbing, call it what you wish . Regardless of definition, the fact that Tjäder is a global leader within the sport remains equally true. But don't take our words for it, see it with your own eyes!

5 Times Jesper Tjäder Broke the Internet 👇

Jesper Tjäder | Top 5 Highlights

Jesper's top three projects in his career are more than regular ski movies 👇

THE GAME SHOW

Ever watched a Japanese game show? Of course you have. But have you ever seen a Swede participate in one? If not, this might be your best chance.

Jesper Tjäder's Game Show

UNRAILISTIC 1.0

Unrealistic ideas are just that, until someone makes them Unrailistic, which is precisely what Jesper did in his state-of-the-art mesmerising project which blew the internet to pieces when it was released.

Unrailistic 1.0

UNRAILISTIC 2.0

After the huge success of the first film, Jesper still had a lot more tricks written down in his book which he wanted to try out. So in the fall of 2019, the 2.0 dropped, and trying to explain why it completely reshaped our conception of what is possible and what is not on skis with letters is just a waste of time. Go watch it instead!

Unrailistic 2.0

UNRAILISTIC INVITATIONAL

During the spring of 2021, Jesper decided that it was time to welcome the professional world of freeskiing into his mind. The Unrailistic Invitational was held in Åre, Sweden, and invited the very best of the best skiers and snowboarders to come and try out features thought out and imagined by Jesper himself. The results? The best week of the season for everyone who participated!

Unrailistic Invitational - GoPro Highlight Edit

The young star still has a lot to give, so make sure to stay up to date with the wizard of rails on his and our social channels linked below 👇

How internet shaped a sport