Roll up, roll up, it's here. The great MTB off-season shuffle of 2021 is now complete and it's time to find out what's happened team-wise with the downhill and cross-country athletes that make the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup series' such a spectacle. There are only so many UCI Trade Team saddles in the pits and any number of pros keen to fill them.

Downhill

Downhill mountain biking is similar to motorsports like F1 and MotoGP™ in that there are limited numbers of viable teams and fewer still who have a big budget. That said, a top tier rider moving teams can trigger a frenzy of other team changes.

Vali Holl departs YT Mob for a new team backed by Trek and RockShox

After a long partnership with YT Industries, Vali Höll is leaving the German brand to ride for a wholly new racing outfit – the RockShox Trek Race Team. RockShox Trek has been set up around the Austrian’s undoubted talent, with SRAM also supporting Höll in the new team. Höll acknowledged that the decision to leave YT after seven years was a difficult one, but the time had come to be around others on a team where she could learn more about her craft.

Vali Höll on Trek frames for 2021 © Angie Hohenwarter

At RockShox Trek, Höll will have team-mates. It’s a squad that's very much a nod at identifying future talents. Joining her are Jamie Edmondson , Ethan Shandro and Tegan Cruz . Cruz is only 15 and will ride in men's junior races at the World Cup. Mentoring the youthful team will be legendary downhill mainstays in Tracy Moseley and Andrew Shandro.

Loris Vergier swaps Santa Cruz Syndicate for Trek Factory Racing

In what's arguably the biggest downhill team move of the season, Frenchman Loris Vergier has flown the Santa Cruz Syndicate roost after four largely successful seasons to join Trek Factory Racing. Vergier joins Trek very much as the hot ticket, having won two World Cup races at the Maribor double round in last year's shortened season.

New horizons for Loris Vergier © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

It will be a very youthful squad at Trek, with 24-year-old Vergier the oldest of his fellow team-mates – world champion Reece Wilson , Charlie Harrison and Kade Edwards. There had been rumours that Wilson would depart Trek, but those proved unfounded and the Scot has re-signed with the team for the foreseeable future.

Kade Edwards gets his Red Bull helmet

There was were further good news for all at Trek over the winter, with the announcement that Kade Edwards has picked up Red Bull sponsorship. The former Junior downhill world champion is a welcome addition to the athlete roster and we look forward to seeing plenty of 'steeze' from him on and off the downhill track.

Danny Hart heads to Cube

Almost immediately after the end of the last World Cup race in Lousã, news broke that Danny Hart 's contract with Madison-Saracen – the Brit's home for the last three years – wasn't being renewed. The rumour mill went into a spin on where Hart would end up and now we know – Cube Factory Racing.

Rob Meets Danny Hart

Hart has been busy getting used to Cube's downhill bike, the TWO15, in the off-season and revealed that tests had produced promising results. German rider Max Hartenstern will be Hart's team-mate at Cube, as Phil Atwill and Gaetan Vigé are leaving the German brand. Atwill will race next year on his own program and returns to ride on Propain bikes two years after leaving the brand's factory team. Vigé's next destination isn't yet known.

Elsewhere in DH...

French rider Remi Thirion has left Commencal-Muc Off after eight years with the Andorra-based outfit. Thirion played a big part in Commencal's growth as a race-winning team and was the brand's first World Cup winner back in 2013. Another rider leaving their team is British pinner Mike Jones , who's left MS Mondraker after three years.

The YT Mob's team roster for 2021 has been boosted by the addition of Dakota Norton from Unior Devinci Factory Racing. The American replaces Ángel Suarez on the team, with the Spaniard moving to French team Commencal 21. David Trummer remains with YT Mob.

A best-ever World Cup finish for Dakota Norton © Bartek Woliński

There's been other significant team announcements and changes in the women's field apart from Vali Holl. Veronika Widmann , ranked third in the world by the UCI, had joined Madison Saracen from Flow Style Racing. Mariana Salazar will be racing under her own efforts in 2021 and though she's leaving the Dorval AM team, Dorval will be providing some support when needed. The 2017 Junior world champion Melanie Chappaz has left Hope Factory Racing.

Cross-country

2021 is a delayed Olympic year for the cross-country riders. Most athletes were locked into two or four-year contract cycles to take account of the Games, but with it being delayed from 2020 there's been quite a bit of team jumping going on, with some big names swapping pits this off-season.

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot goes to Absolute Absalon

World Champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot 's move from Canyon to Absolute Absalon is probably the most unsurprising change of teams in the off-season. Ferrand-Prévot's partner is Julien Absalon, the manager of Absolute Absalon.

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot maintains her rainbow jersey © Bartek Woliński

The Frenchwoman raced Canyon bikes across the three disciplines of cross-country, cyclo-cross and road for the German brand for the past four seasons. Titouan Carrod , Filippo Colombo and Mathias Azzaro continue on at Absolute Absalon, but departing the team is Jordan Sarrou .

Emily Batty at Canyon after parting company with Trek

Replacing Ferrand-Prévot at Canyon will be Canadian star Emily Batty . The 32-year-old from Brooklin, Ontario, has signed a deal for 2021 and beyond. Speaking about her move to Canyon, Batty said it was time for a change: "I've learned that it takes so much more than just equipment and infrastructure to continue making progress in our sport."

A new chapter for Batty begins at Canyon © Canyon/Adam Morka

Batty's partnership with Trek went back 12 years, with two bronze World Championships medals in 2016 and 2018 the highlight of her time with the brand.

World champ Jordan Sarrou joins Specialized

Jordan Sarrou will be displaying the famous world champion's rainbow jersey for Specialized Factory Racing at races this year. After two years at Absolute Absalon, Sarrou will swap a BMC Fourstroke for a Specialized S-Works Epic.

It's a case of all change at Specialized, as Simon Andreassen and A lan Hatherly leave the team, and the retirement of Annika Langvad. Replacing them will be Laura Stigger , Sina Frei and Gerhard Kerschbaumer . Stigger has been supported by Specialized since she was a Junior and the step up to the factory racing team is an indication of how they think the 20-year-old's career trajectory is going.

A new era for Simon Andreassen at Cannondale Factory Racing

Rising talent Simon Andreassen will be making tracks into 2021 and beyond with his new team Cannondale Factory Racing, after leaving Specialized, his home since 2016. Andreassen is one of cross-country's hottest talents and showed that promise by winning his first senior World Cup race at the double round in Nové Mesto last year .

New kit and a new bike to get used to for Simon Andreassen © Jean-pierre Jacobs

Also jumping from Specialized to Cannondale is South African Alan Hatherly . The Cannondale lineup for the new year is completed by veteran World Cup contenders Henrique Avancini and Manuel Fumic .

Maxime Marotte leaves Cannondale for pastures new

Departing the Cannondale squad is Maxime Marotte . The Frenchman will instead ride for Santa Cruz FSA. Marotte is the star signing of the newly reformulated Italian team, which is backed by the famous Californian bike brand. There's Italian representation in the team, with Luca Braidot and former Junior Women's world champion Martina Berta also joining from other teams. Greta Seiwald is the only member of Santa Cruz FSA retained from 2020.

The Santa Cruz FSA lineup for 2021 © Santa Cruz FSA

Elsewhere on the XCO scene...