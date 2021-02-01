Why the ski season reminds us that MTB is awesome

The ski season is once again in full swing, and although with restrictions in place, resorts all over Sweden are up and running with people getting stoked on pistes, pow and mountainous escapes.

And we get it - snow, skiing, snowboarding, sunshine, mountains, fresh air, adrenaline, airtime, friends and aprés ski is truly awesome. Going full speed down a groomed piste or dodging trees, jumping pillows and hunting for freshies is really freaking fun.

But, as fun as it is to put two planks on your feet and point them down a hill, it also makes us realise just how awesome mountain biking is. Let us explain why ski season makes MTB life feel extra awesome:

1. Long lift queues

Ski season is full of mountains, pow and… lift queues. We mean, how much queuing can one actually do? The line just goes on and on. And on and on. The queue system to the ski lifts can only be described as a lawless system where Darwin’s survival of the fittest rules all. Everyone else is left behind.

We are of course talking about the shuffling, the elbowing, the pushing, the standing on random peoples skis, the angry looks, the un-doing of other peoples bindings, the shouting lifties and the chaos caused when everyone is trying to make it one centimeter closer to the lift without any form of social conduct.

Once you finally get on the lift or gondola you feel like you’ve conquered Everest and you’re rewarded by… a freezing cold ride to the top. Oh, and this is what you spend 70% of your ski holiday doing.

Meanwhile, fast forward to summer and the bike season. The sun is out, you’re in a t-shirt and the queue is about 1 000 000 times shorter than in winter. That is, if there even is a queue. Happy days.

2. Expensive lift passes

Even if a bike pass is more expensive than pedaling to the top for free, it’s never actually that pricy and is always worth the endless amounts of laps you have time to fit into a day, getting your monies worth 5x over.

Fast-forward to winter and you come back for a couple of days skiing and choke on your own surprise when the cashier tells you how much it is for one day’s ski pass. It feels more like a robbery than a holiday. You’re basically paying to queue for the lift (see point above).

In summer the price of a one-day ski pass would last you at least a week in the bike park, including meals.

3. Actually, everything is expensive

Whilst on the topic of expensive things, can we all agree that everything (food, drinks, accommodation…) gets an extra “0” added at the end as soon as the ski season starts? A cup of coffee in summer? 20 SEK. A cup of coffee in winter? 200 SEK.

4. Ski boots

Not sure this needs any more explaining really. Ski boots - those hard plastic torturing devices where feet go to die. A slow, painful and very cold fate for any feet belonging to a human wanting to go “shred the pow”. A saying that in real life reflects something more along the lines of “skidding down ice slopes whilst slowly feeling the life drain out of your feet”.

Do we even need to point out how comfortable bike shoes are in comparison? No, didn’t think so.

5. Way too whether dependent

Too warm, too cold, too windy, too much snow, too little snow… snow sports are so weather dependent is crazy. Most of your holiday or ski season is spent scouting about 20 different weather forecast websites trying to decipher when the conditions will be “epic”.

And once that “epic” weather window comes (aka blue bird day and fresh snow) you and the rest of the entire ski resort head out in search for those “epic” turns. You might get two runs in, if you’re lucky, and then the whole ski resort will be tracked out. Nothing else to do than to return to the website scouting, waiting for the next epic weather window.

Oh, and most skiing or boarding done whilst waiting for one of these epic days to come around is done on either slushy, windblown or icy snow. Often freezing your face off in the process.

Biking on the other hand? Epic in all kinds of weather! Sunny? Shred the dust. Windy? Ride the forest trails all day long. Rainy? Slip and slide is the best. Snowy? Why not! Overcast? Best day ever.

6. Early starts

See point above about finding the “perfect weather window” for skiing. When it finally comes around you will have to get up ridiculously early in order to even have a chance to get some epic turns in. And on any normal day, if you want to catch some of those tasty groomers, the same procedure applies. Getting up way too early to stand in a queue and WAIT for the lift to open, just to get a maximum of two runs down the groomed piste before it slowly transforms into a mogul field. Also, as you’ve got to make the most out of the daylight in winter, getting up early is a requirement in order to make anything out of the day while it’s still light.

Fast-forward to summer and never-ending daylight, you can easily go for a spin at 19.00 and still have more than enough daylight to get an epic ride in. No early morning alarms required.

7. Being cold 24/7

And finally, just to make it exceptionally clear why skiing makes biking feel like heaven, is the cold, frost-bite-inducing temperatures you have to put up with during winter. You can stand on top of the most stunning mountain, watching the most spectacular sunset over a magical landscape and all you can think about is the fact that it is so cold that you will probably never be warm again.

Now take that same scenario but in summer on a bike. Epic mountaintop, stunning sunset over magical landscape, but instead of ice-wind making you want to run for cover you’re in a t-shirt enjoying the last warming rays of sunshine before it disappears behind the horizon, leaving enough light for you to shred the most epic trail all the way down into the valley floor.

Now, we hope you all take this with a pinch of salt (deep down we love snow season), and instead of moping about not being able to ride bikes, hope on a pair of skis and shred some pow this weekend!

Or why not take a note from our terrible tips for riding in winter?