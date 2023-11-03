Aron Anderson of Sweden performs during the sixth edition of the Wings for Life World Run in Zadar, Croatia on May 5, 2019.
Amazing things that happen when you run for charity

From Swedish race records to being able to walk again, here are some exciting highlights from the charity event Wings For Life World Run that's raised over 43m euro to spinal cord injury research.
Summary

    Aron Anderson wins the Wings For Life World Run and sets a new record
    Petter Engdahl takes the app run to one of the toughest terrains on the …
    The running reporter takes on Stockholm's App run
    Paralysed man walks after life-altering breakthrough in research
    43 800 000 euro have been raised for spinal cord research
Run across the Alps, win the global race or simply take a stroll in your local park. It doesn’t matter what your goal is when it comes to the Wings for Life World Run, the most important thing is that you participate because all entry fees and donations – all profits - go towards spinal cord injury research.
It’s a pretty spectacular running event. People from all over the world start at exactly the same time via the app or at a flagship run. People run, walk or roll whatever distance they can, wherever they are. All for a good cause.
The event is now in its 11th year and plenty of good memories and amazing moments have been collected along the way. Check out some of the highlights from over the years, near and far, and remember to sign up for the 2024 Wings For Life Run to create some memories of your own!
Aron Anderson wins the Wings For Life World Run and sets a new record

Global Champion of Wings for Life World Run Aron Anderson of Sweden poses for a photograph during the Wings for Life World Run in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on May 7, 2017.

Still to this day, no one has beaten Aron's record from 2017

92,14 kilometers. That is how far the Swedish wheelchair adventurer and motivational speaker Aron Anderson rolled in Dubai’s 40-degree desert when he won his first Wings For Life World Run back in 2017. An insane distance that not only saw him beat some of the world’s best ultrarunners but also saw him break the record for longest distance covered in the history of the event. A distance that to this day is unbeaten.
That’s not his only impressive result though. In 2018 he won the race again covering 89,95 kilometers in Sunrise Florida, and again in 2021 with 66,85 kilometers in an App run.
Aron Anderson of Sweden performs during the Wings for Life World Run in Sunrise, FL, United States on May 6, 2018

Aron defending his win in 2018

Aron Anderson poses for a photograph during the eighth edition of the Wings for Life World Run - App Run in Sweden on May 9, 2021

Aron in 2021, taking yet another overall victory

At 7 years old, Aron got diagnosed with cancer and his spinal cord was injured during a surgery and he’s been in a wheelchair ever since. Over the years he has competed as a Paralympian athlete in multiple sports and is the first wheelchair user to summit Kebnekaise in Sweden and Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.
Petter Engdahl takes the app run to one of the toughest terrains on the planet

Petter Engdahl breaking the world record for fastest time ascending and descending Sweden's highest mountain Kebnekaise.

Petter in 2020, on his way to set a new world record on Kebnekaise

The cool thing about the Wings For Life World Run is that you can run from wherever in the world you are, through the app. That place just happened to be the Austrian Alps for Swedish ultrarunner Petter Engdahl, who was there in 2022 practicing for the CCC race, the UTMB’s ultra-endurance race from Courmayeur to Chamonix. The steep, rugged terrain of the Alps is not for the average amateur but gave the endurance athlete a memorable challenge, and a valuable training opportunity. All for a greater good. Oh, and a few months later he also won the prestigious CCC.
The running reporter takes on Stockholm's App run

Experience the Wings For Life World Run in 126 seconds.

Our running anchor man made his debut in the Wings for Life World Run event in Stockholm 2019. The results? Well, he did his best - better luck next year.

The Wings For Life World Run is only as serious as you make it. Want to win the whole thing? Sure, go for it! Want to participate because of the good cause? Absolutely, sign up in the app and see how far you make it. And why not make a day out of it. Run together with us and be part of an amazing atmosphere (and potentially see some famous faces?). Come run with us at the organised app run in in Stockholm!
Check out just how good the day is together with running reporter August Hernmarck above.
Participants are seen during the Wings for Life World Run App Run in Stockholm, Sweden on May 6, 2018

Good times only in Hagaparken!

Participants perform in the Wings For Life World Run App Run Event in Stockholm, Sweden on May, 7th, 2023

Wings For Life World Run Stockholm, Sweden

© Christopher Lanaway / Wings for Life World Run

Participants perform in the Wings For Life World Run App Run Event in Stockholm, Sweden on May, 7th, 2023

Participants setting off at the Wings For Life World Run in Stockholm

Paralysed man walks after life-altering breakthrough in research

Prof. Grégoire Courtine with a patient at the STIMO study in Lausanne 2023

Doctor Grégoire Courtine with a patient from the STIMO study

Gert-Jan Oskam in, a patient involved in the STIMO study, in Lausanne, Switzerland, in October 2018

Oskam back in 2018 when the project first started

Earlier this year, Dutchman Gert-Jan Oskam, who was paralysed in a cycling accident in 2011, managed to walk again thanks to a wireless “bridge” between the brain and the spine. A device in Oskam’s brain picks up on his brain waves, say, wanting to walk, and sends them to the spinal stimulator which delivers pulses of electricity to the spinal cord, initiating and facilitating the movement.
The study builds on work by doctor Grégoire Courtine and scientist Jocelyne Bloch, who’s research has been funded by the Wings For Life Foundation. The breakthrough is seen as huge and incredibly unique as, rather than a physical button, it’s the power of thought that initiates the muscle contractions and the nerve impulses.
43 800 000 euro have been raised for spinal cord research

That is 299 projects funded so far, 20 different countries participating in research and 679 experts reviewing projects for the Wings for Life Foundation. And of course, 1 200 000 people from 192 countries having participated in the event to run for those who can’t in the past 10 years. All of which are pretty spectacular numbers.
In Sweden, Jonas Frisén, professor of stem cell research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm has an ongoing project funded by Wings for Life. It focuses on the formation of nerve cells from so-called neural stem cells in the spinal cord. The aim is to stimulate the spinal cord’s capacity for self-repair.
Dianne Vitkus poses for a portrait at Boston, USA on October 1, 2021.

"We fund projects in many areas to maximise the chances to find a cure"

