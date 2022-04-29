Wings for Life World Run Sweden: All you need to know

2 min VIDEO: Experience Wings For Life World Run in 126 seconds. Our running anchor man made his debut in the Wings for Life World Run event in Stockholm 2019. The results? Well, he did his best - better luck next year.

The Wings for Life World Run is a truly unique running race where runners and wheelchair participants start the race at exactly the same time, worldwide. Instead of a finish line, competitors race against a virtual Catcher Car through the Wings For Life World Run App. This means there is no set distance or route that you have to run - you set your own goal and pace and can run from wherever you are. Whether that is 4 km or 60 km doesn’t matter. It’s a race for everyone: professional athletes, fun runners, wheelchair rollers, and complete beginners.

The Wings for Life World Run’s mission? To raise money for spinal cord research. 100% of donations and entry fees go into research to help find a cure for spinal cord injury.

Join the race straight from your doorstep through the app or come run with us at our event in Hagaparken on the 8th of May 2022 .

Come join the fun in Hagaparken, Stockholm on May 8th. © Oscar Sey for Wings for Life World Run

Remember, as the race is done through the Wings for Life World Run App make sure you have downloaded the app and registered ahead of the race and have a fully charged phone come race day.

01 What kind of race format is it?

The Wings for Life World Run is different from other races. The race starts at the same time across the globe - at exactly 11:00 UTC. So participants in Sweden start at 13:00 , in Finland at 14:00, in Florida at 7:00 and so on.

It’s all done via the Wings For Life World Run App and your result is not how FAST you run, but how FAR you run. There is no set course or distance that you have to run. You might run 4 km or you might run 60 km, it all depends on when the virtual Catcher Car catches up with you in the app.

What is a virtual Catcher Car you ask? Think of it as a moving finish line. It begins its pursuit 30 minutes after the start of the race at a pace of 14 km/h and steadily increases its speed until the last runners have been caught. Once the car catches up with you, you’ve finished your race.

It’s all done through the app so make sure you download it and register well ahead of the race. Come race day, you open up the app on your phone and start the race at 13:00. The app will update you on how far you’ve run and how far ahead of the Catcher Car you are throughout the race.

Race via the app - alone, with friends or come to Hagaparken with us. © Henrik Eliasson for Wings for Life World Run

02 When is the race and how do I register?

The race is held on May 8th 2022 at 13.00 CET.

Click here to register. You have to be 18 years or over to participate.

03 Where is the race?

The race can be done from anywhere in the world - any route, any place. You simply join in via the app.

You can also come run with us from Red Bull Sweden at our event in Hagaparken in Stockholm . You will still race via the app but together with friends and other participants on a marked 4 km route around the park.

There will be a food truck, Red Bull, water and fruit available along the track on the day. Good tunes and fun vibes included, as well as a couple of exciting surprises including the raffle of a new pair of Hoka shoes and a pre-race warm-up with Run Academy.

You can find more info on the event in Hagaparken here. Remember to download and register in the app ahead of the race.

Good times only in Hagaparken! © Henrik Eliasson for Wings for Life World Run

04 I’m in a wheelchair - can I join the race in Hagaparken?

Of course. Wheelchair participants and runners start side by side along the set course in Hagaparken, Stockholm. The only requirement: wheelchair participants have to start in everyday wheelchairs.

Wheelchair participants and runners race side by side. © Oscar Sey for Wings for Life World Run

05 Do I need the app in order to race?

Yes, you need to have downloaded and registered in the app before the race starts. Make sure you do it well in advance. The app is available for both Iphone (iOS 14) and Android (8 Oreo or newer) - you find it in the App Store or Google Play Store.

To join the race on May 8th, open your app in your phone and the race with start at exactly 13:00. The app will keep you updated throughout the race on how far you’ve run and how far ahead of the Catcher Car you are. It will also tell you when you are eventually caught. Once the race is over, you will be able to see your result on the Global Result List.

Make sure you have the Wings for Life App. © Dmitriy Tibekin

06 My app doesn't work - what do I do?

You can contact the Wings For Life World Run support through this contact form .

07 Where does the money go?

In the Wings for Life World Run, we run for those who can’t! 100% of all entry fees and donations go to the not-for-profit organisation Wings for Life to help find a cure for spinal cord injury. Since 2004, Wings for Life has funded research projects and clinical studies around in globe with its aim to find a cure for spinal cord injury.