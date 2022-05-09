Ready, set, go!
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
Running

Good times and top results at the 2022 Wings For Life World Run Stockholm

Check out the photo gallery from Hagaparken’s app run as well as Sweden’s top results from the Wings For Life World Run 2022
Written by Hanna Jonsson
3 min readPublished on

Summary

On Sunday the 8th of May people all around the globe ran for those who can’t and, in the process, raised 49 million SEK for spinal cord research. In Sweden runners and wheelchair rollers from all over the country joined the party to tick off kilometers for a good cause. Around 200 of them ran together at the organised “app run” in Hagaparken, Stockholm. They were treated to sunshine and springtime vibes and famous athletes like Olympic Champion in pole-vaulting Armand “Mondo” Duplantis and XC ski star Linn Svahn could be spotted taking part in the event helping to raise awareness for the cause.
“I’m really not a long-distance runner but the Wings for Life concept is so good that I wanted to be part of it. The combination of a charity event, a fun race concept and that people from all over the world run at the same time is just perfect”, Duplantis said during the race.
Participants at the Wings For Life World Run in Hagaparken, Stockholm on the 8th of May 2022.
Pre race warm up thanks to Run Academy
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
Participants at the Wings For Life World Run in Hagaparken, Stockholm on the 8th of May 2022.
Participants at the Wings For Life World Run in Hagaparken, Stockholm
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
Participants at the Wings For Life World Run in Hagaparken, Stockholm on the 8th of May 2022.
After run time comes... chill time
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
Participants at the Wings For Life World Run in Hagaparken, Stockholm on the 8th of May 2022.
Participants at the Wings For Life World Run in Hagaparken, Stockholm.
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
Participants at the Wings For Life World Run in Hagaparken, Stockholm
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
Runners were treated to sunshine and 12 degrees
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
Magnus Högfeldt ran 40,9 kilometers during the race
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
Duplantis is not a long distance runner, but love the concept of the event
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
Checking the results in the app
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
Mid-race refreshments
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
Participants at the Wings For Life World Run in Hagaparken, Stockholm
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
Participant at the Wings For Life World Run in Hagaparken, Stockholm
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
Participants at the Wings For Life World Run in Hagaparken, Stockholm
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
Participants were treated to refreshments on course
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
Only good times were had during the Wings For Life World Run
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
Pre race warm up thanks to Run Academy
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
Participants warming up
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
Participants at the Wings For Life World Run in Hagaparken, Stockholm
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
Run for those who can't at the Wings For Life World Run
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
Participants at the Wings For Life World Run in Hagaparken, Stockholm
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
Excited participants at the Wings For Life World Run in Stockholm
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
A dog is a runner's best friend?
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
Linn Svahn running at the Wings For Life World Run in Stockholm
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
Participants at the Wings For Life World Run in Hagaparken, Stockholm
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
Participants at the Wings For Life World Run in Hagaparken, Stockholm
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
Minn Svahn giving a helping hand
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
Therese Forslund ran 35 kilometers in Hagaparken, Stockholm.
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
Magnus Högfeldt clocking an impressive 40,9 kilometers during the race
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
01

The concept of a moving finish line

The race does’t have a set distance, instead runners and wheel chair participants aim to go as far as possible until the virtual Chaser Car, or moving finish line, overtakes them. It begins the chase 30 minutes after the start and increases its speed until all participants have been overtaken. Everything is done via an app making it possible to run the race anywhere in the world.
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
I’m really not a long-distance runner but the Wings for Life concept is so good that I wanted to be part of it.
Armand Duplantis
02

Best Swedish results

Out of the Swedish participants, it was Magnus Högfeldt from Bromma who covered the most distance on Swedish soil, clocking a total of 40,9 kilometers. Therese Forsberg from Södermalm in Stockholm ran the furthest in the women’s category covering 35 kilometers before the finish line caught up with her.
Participants at the Wings For Life World Run in Hagaparken, Stockholm on the 8th of May 2022.
Therese Forslund ran 35 kilometers in Hagaparken, Stockholm.
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
The best Swedish result was however recorded outside of Sweden by ultra runner Sophia Sundberg who ran her race in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Running a total of 49, 39 kilometers before the finish line caught up with her saw her finish third in the world in the women’s category. Another impressive result came from ex-pat Niklas Sjöblom, originally from Lidingö, who ran the Swiss race in Zug. He clocked 57,73 kilometers and finished 12th in the world.
Winner Sophia Sundberg of Sweden performs during the Wings for Life World Run in Kalmar - Oland, Sweden on May 7, 2017.
Sophia Sundberg running the Wings For Life back in 2017
© Adam Klingeteg for Wings for Life World Run
Niklas Sjoeblom of Sweden performs during the Wings for Life World Run Flagship Run in Zug, Switzerland on May 8, 2022.
Niklas Sjöblom ran the race in Swiss Zug this year.
© Romina Amato for Wings for Life World Run
03

Next year’s registration is open

In 2023 the charity event celebrates its ten-year anniversary. Mark the 7th of May 2023 in your diaries as it’s bound to be something special. Entries for the event have already gone live.
Check out all the results for the 2022 run and get more information on how to sign up for next year’s run here.
Participants at the Wings For Life World Run in Hagaparken, Stockholm on the 8th of May 2022.
Magnus Högfeldt clocking an impressive 40,9 kilometers during the race
© Wings for Life World Run/Adrian Pehrson
Running
Athletics