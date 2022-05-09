Good times and top results at the 2022 Wings For Life World Run Stockholm

On Sunday the 8th of May people all around the globe ran for those who can’t and, in the process, raised 49 million SEK for spinal cord research. In Sweden runners and wheelchair rollers from all over the country joined the party to tick off kilometers for a good cause. Around 200 of them ran together at the organised “app run” in Hagaparken, Stockholm. They were treated to sunshine and springtime vibes and famous athletes like Olympic Champion in pole-vaulting Armand “Mondo” Duplantis and XC ski star Linn Svahn could be spotted taking part in the event helping to raise awareness for the cause.
“I’m really not a long-distance runner but the Wings for Life concept is so good that I wanted to be part of it. The combination of a charity event, a fun race concept and that people from all over the world run at the same time is just perfect”, Duplantis said during the race.
The race does’t have a set distance, instead runners and wheel chair participants aim to go as far as possible until the virtual Chaser Car, or moving finish line, overtakes them. It begins the chase 30 minutes after the start and increases its speed until all participants have been overtaken. Everything is done via an app making it possible to run the race anywhere in the world.
Out of the Swedish participants, it was Magnus Högfeldt from Bromma who covered the most distance on Swedish soil, clocking a total of 40,9 kilometers. Therese Forsberg from Södermalm in Stockholm ran the furthest in the women’s category covering 35 kilometers before the finish line caught up with her.
The best Swedish result was however recorded outside of Sweden by ultra runner Sophia Sundberg who ran her race in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Running a total of 49, 39 kilometers before the finish line caught up with her saw her finish third in the world in the women’s category. Another impressive result came from ex-pat Niklas Sjöblom, originally from Lidingö, who ran the Swiss race in Zug. He clocked 57,73 kilometers and finished 12th in the world.
Next year’s registration is open
In 2023 the charity event celebrates its ten-year anniversary. Mark the 7th of May 2023 in your diaries as it’s bound to be something special. Entries for the event have already gone live.