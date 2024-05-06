© Chris Lanaway
Running
Sweden takes part in record-breaking charity run giving hope to thousands
Participants across Sweden helped raised over 8 million euros for spinal cord research at the Wings For Life World Run 2024. Check out what went down at the events in Stockholm and Leksand.
The Wings For Life World Run is the biggest running event in the world, and it’s all in the name of charity. 100% of proceedings go to life-changing spinal cord injury research, giving hope to thousands of people around the world. This year a record shattering 265 818 people from 169 countries across the globe set off at the same time running, walking or rolling, and raised an astonishing 8,1 million euros for the cause. The total distance covered? Nearly 50 laps around our planet.
Helping towards that impressive total was two app run events in Sweden, one in Stockholm and one in Leksand. Additionally, people across Sweden also participated via the app, an opportunity to join in on the fun without having to come to a specific event.
The app format of this event makes it highly unique and inclusive. You don’t have to cover a specific distance but can choose how far you want to go thanks to a moving finish line in the app. When it catches up with you, you cross the finish line. In this race the important thing is not how far you go, it’s that you participate!
01
Soaked in Stockholm? No problem.
The Stockholm City event definitely put on a memorable show, to say the least. The warming sunshine and summer vibes from the day before was washed away with a huge downpour and temperatures in the single digits. Despite Mother Nature’s unfortunate timing, plenty of runners, walkers and wheelchair users put on their best smiles and tackled the task at hand brilliantly. Running around a four kilometre long marked loop in Djurgården the soaked participants put in an impressive effort.
Jakob Cederlöf covered the biggest distance of the day stacking up a total of 44,81 kilometres, placing him 191st in the entire world.
It was Jakob's first time participating in the event and he wasn't scared off by the weather: “I actually though it was pretty nice that it was cold. I’d rather freeze than be too hot during a run. I also had an extra layer with me that I put on when the rain didn’t want to ease up.”
His goal was to run 43 kilometers and after checking on the website beforehand he knew what tempo he needed to keep in order to do so: “I wanted to get a good long-distance run in before some upcoming races but I felt fresher than expected on the day and I managed to run a little bit further. I really like the venue and the course, which was long enough to not get same-y but short enough that you could see the other runners. It felt really fun and inspiring to run for a good cause!
Being part of a global community raising money for research really gave an extra dimension to the run
It was also Emma Olausson’s first time running the event and impressed by smashing out 28,16 kilometres, seven kilometers further than she expected: “My goal was 21 km but thanks to all the cheering from other participants and organisers I got some extra motivation and managed to run further before the Catcher Car caught up with me".
"The day was both challenging and fantastic at the same time. Despite the bad weather it was a great feeling participating and to run for those who can’t. Being part of a global community raising money for research really gave an extra dimension to the run", Emma said after the event.
02
Only good vibes in Leksand
For the first time the app run event came to Leksand in honor of Wings For Life World Run Ambassador Tobias Forsberg. A smaller scale event, but with plenty of love to go around. Spring was in the air and in the steps of the participants who made it all into a lovely day out. The scenic route took the participant along the waterfront, past Tegera Arena, where Tobias had his accident back in 2018, and back down and round again. Tobias and his wife Filippa were very happy with how the day turned out.
To see old and young run with a big smile on their face was amazing.
“A big thank you to everyone who came to participate and support the research made into spinal cord injuries. We hope we see you again next year” the couple said.
The 12th edition of the Wings for Life World Run will take place on Sunday, May 4, 2025. Registration to run with the App is open now, and registration to run at specific App Run Event and Flagship Run locations will open on November 6, 2024.
You can receive notifications, and register, at www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com.
03
Results in Sweden
Stockholm City App Run Event:
- Emma Olausson: 28,16 km
- Marie Axelsson: 25,25 km
- Sofie Roberg: 24,69 km
- Jakob Cederlöf: 44,81 km
- Philip Bramstång: 43,5 km
- Simon Blomér: 41,84 km
Leksand App Run Event:
- Maria Norqvist: 20,87 km
- Amelia benton: 17,01 km
- Sofia Winge: 15,71 km
- Johan Höök: 30,03 km
- Jesper Nordqvist: 27,17 km
- Jan Nordqvist: 26,04 km
Sweden In-App run:
- Lemuela Wutz: 40,26 km (36th in the world!)
- Filiip Jerenvik: 44,77 km