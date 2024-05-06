Sweden takes part in record-breaking charity run giving hope to thousands

The Wings For Life World Run is the biggest running event in the world, and it’s all in the name of charity. 100% of proceedings go to life-changing spinal cord injury research, giving hope to thousands of people around the world. This year a record shattering 265 818 people from 169 countries across the globe set off at the same time running, walking or rolling, and raised an astonishing 8,1 million euros for the cause. The total distance covered? Nearly 50 laps around our planet.

Helping towards that impressive total was two app run events in Sweden, one in Stockholm and one in Leksand . Additionally, people across Sweden also participated via the app, an opportunity to join in on the fun without having to come to a specific event.

The app format of this event makes it highly unique and inclusive. You don’t have to cover a specific distance but can choose how far you want to go thanks to a moving finish line in the app. When it catches up with you, you cross the finish line. In this race the important thing is not how far you go, it’s that you participate!

The first Leksand App run event, hopefully back even bigger next year © Emrik Jansson

An event for all ages and all fitness levels - it's about particpating © Chris Lanaway Stockholm was wet and cold but that didn't stop this eager bunch © Chris Lanaway

01 Soaked in Stockholm? No problem.

The Stockholm City event definitely put on a memorable show, to say the least. The warming sunshine and summer vibes from the day before was washed away with a huge downpour and temperatures in the single digits. Despite Mother Nature’s unfortunate timing, plenty of runners, walkers and wheelchair users put on their best smiles and tackled the task at hand brilliantly. Running around a four kilometre long marked loop in Djurgården the soaked participants put in an impressive effort.

How it feels running for a good cause © Chris Lanaway

Wheelchair users and runners start side by side © Chris Lanaway Dogs are always welcome! © Chris Lanaway

Jakob Cederlöf covered the biggest distance of the day stacking up a total of 44,81 kilometres, placing him 191st in the entire world.

It was Jakob's first time participating in the event and he wasn't scared off by the weather: “I actually though it was pretty nice that it was cold. I’d rather freeze than be too hot during a run. I also had an extra layer with me that I put on when the rain didn’t want to ease up.”

His goal was to run 43 kilometers and after checking on the website beforehand he knew what tempo he needed to keep in order to do so: “I wanted to get a good long-distance run in before some upcoming races but I felt fresher than expected on the day and I managed to run a little bit further. I really like the venue and the course, which was long enough to not get same-y but short enough that you could see the other runners. It felt really fun and inspiring to run for a good cause!

Emma Olausson winning the women's category in Stockholm © Chris Lanaway Rain didn't stop this duo from putting in some steps © Chris Lanaway

Being part of a global community raising money for research really gave an extra dimension to the run Emma Olausson

It was also Emma Olausson’s first time running the event and impressed by smashing out 28,16 kilometres, seven kilometers further than she expected: “My goal was 21 km but thanks to all the cheering from other participants and organisers I got some extra motivation and managed to run further before the Catcher Car caught up with me".

"The day was both challenging and fantastic at the same time. Despite the bad weather it was a great feeling participating and to run for those who can’t. Being part of a global community raising money for research really gave an extra dimension to the run", Emma said after the event.

Check out all the photos from the Stockholm App Run here:

Some big profiles at the Stockholm app run event © Chris Lanaway Backcountry snowmobiler Andreas Bergmark made the drip down south to join © Chris Lanaway Sheltering from the rain, people didn't let the weather stop them © Chris Lanaway This year's yellow Adidas WFLWR jersey brightning up the grey day © Chris Lanaway Djurgården was a new location for 2024 © Chris Lanaway Participants at Wings For Life World Run App Event Stockholm 2024 © Chris Lanaway Such troopers! © Chris Lanaway Professional freeskier Jesper Tjäder changed snow for rain © Chris Lanaway Bergmark, Forte, Augustinus, Ax Schwartz and Svahn © Chris Lanaway Andreas Bergmark is one of the world's best backcountry snowmobilers © Chris Lanaway That post run feeling © Chris Lanaway Participants at Wings For Life World Run App Event Stockholm 2024 © Chris Lanaway Kitted out for a rainy run © Chris Lanaway The spirit of this event is something else © Chris Lanaway Swedes running in pretty Swedish weather © Chris Lanaway Djurgården provided a pretty backdrop for the runners © Chris Lanaway Snowboarder Jesse Augustinus provided the smiles all day long © Chris Lanaway Everyone did a top job © Chris Lanaway Wearing a few more layers than expected in May © Chris Lanaway A base layer on kind of day © Chris Lanaway Both hydration and food stations were lining the course in Stockholm © Chris Lanaway Time to rehydrate © Chris Lanaway Never know when that backpack rain protector is going to come in handy © Chris Lanaway A massive thank you to everyone who showed up © Chris Lanaway Jesse with the smiles! © Chris Lanaway Another happy finisher © Chris Lanaway Participants at Wings For Life World Run App Event Stockholm 2024 © Chris Lanaway Just keep swimming... eh running! © Chris Lanaway Participant at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm © Chris Lanaway Linn Svahn excited for the run © Chris Lanaway Participants at Wings For Life World Run App Event Stockholm 2024 © Chris Lanaway One of 265 818 runners at the 2024 Wings For Life World Run © Chris Lanaway Now that's a job well done © Chris Lanaway Participant at Wings For Life World Run App Event Stockholm 2024 © Chris Lanaway Jesse on a roll © Chris Lanaway Everyone who ran deserved a fist pump © Chris Lanaway Very impressive runs all around © Chris Lanaway When a thumbs up is all you need © Chris Lanaway Sunglasses to pretend it's sunny. Not a bad idea © Chris Lanaway Blurry stoke © Chris Lanaway Particpants at Wings For Life World Run App Event Stockholm 2024 © Chris Lanaway Participant at Wings For Life World Run App Event Stockholm 2024 © Chris Lanaway Happy runner © Chris Lanaway Only good times at the Wings For Life World Run © Chris Lanaway That post run high © Chris Lanaway

02 Only good vibes in Leksand

For the first time the app run event came to Leksand in honor of Wings For Life World Run Ambassador Tobias Forsberg . A smaller scale event, but with plenty of love to go around. Spring was in the air and in the steps of the participants who made it all into a lovely day out. The scenic route took the participant along the waterfront, past Tegera Arena, where Tobias had his accident back in 2018 , and back down and round again. Tobias and his wife Filippa were very happy with how the day turned out.

To see old and young run with a big smile on their face was amazing. Tobias & Filippa

Good times only in Leksand © Emrik Jansson Tobias and Filippa were really happy with how the day turned out © Emrik Jansson

This is a race where you decide your own pace and distance © Emrik Jansson

The routes are wheelchair friendly so that everyone can participate © Emrik Jansson A team effort that raised over 8 million euros © Emrik Jansson

“A big thank you to everyone who came to participate and support the research made into spinal cord injuries. We hope we see you again next year” the couple said.

Check out all the pictures from Leksand here:

Tobias and crew doing laps © Emrik Jansson Happy runners in Leksand © Emrik Jansson The race is run and recorded in the app © Emrik Jansson Tobias rolling with his crew © Emrik Jansson Participants at the App Run event in Leksand © Emrik Jansson Participants at the App Run event in Leksand © Emrik Jansson Waterfront runs are always a bonus © Emrik Jansson Leksand was showing off much better weather than the capital © Emrik Jansson Participants at the App Run event in Leksand © Emrik Jansson Participants at the App Run event in Leksand © Emrik Jansson Leksand's route was a varied one meandering throw town and along the water © Emrik Jansson Leksand participants starting off their run © Emrik Jansson More happy runners in Leksand © Emrik Jansson Tobias leading out the Leksand group © Emrik Jansson In good company, the Leksand event had a social and chill focus this year © Emrik Jansson An amazing team effort from everyone © Emrik Jansson Varied terrain and sights made for a fun course in Leksand © Emrik Jansson Warming up ahead of the event © Emrik Jansson The cool thing about the app is you can check all your stats straight away © Emrik Jansson Participant at the App Run event in Leksand © Emrik Jansson Rehydrating mid-run © Emrik Jansson A small but mighty lineup at the event in Leksand © Emrik Jansson The route took the practicpants in and around parts of Leksand © Emrik Jansson Not a bad spot for a run © Emrik Jansson Tobias and Filippa used to live in Leksand and it still feels like home © Emrik Jansson Participants at the App Run event in Leksand © Emrik Jansson People who'd been caught by the Catcher Car cheered on those still running © Emrik Jansson Participants at the App Run event in Leksand © Emrik Jansson Participants at the App Run event in Leksand © Emrik Jansson Getting ready to go © Emrik Jansson Tobias Forsberg in the centre of attention at the Leksand event © Emrik Jansson

The 12th edition of the Wings for Life World Run will take place on Sunday, May 4, 2025. Registration to run with the App is open now, and registration to run at specific App Run Event and Flagship Run locations will open on November 6, 2024.

You can receive notifications, and register, at www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com.

03 Results in Sweden

Stockholm City App Run Event:

Emma Olausson: 28,16 km Marie Axelsson: 25,25 km Sofie Roberg: 24,69 km

Jakob Cederlöf: 44,81 km Philip Bramstång: 43,5 km Simon Blomér: 41,84 km

Leksand App Run Event:

Maria Norqvist: 20,87 km Amelia benton: 17,01 km Sofia Winge: 15,71 km

Johan Höök: 30,03 km Jesper Nordqvist: 27,17 km Jan Nordqvist: 26,04 km

Sweden In-App run:

Lemuela Wutz: 40,26 km (36th in the world!)

Filiip Jerenvik: 44,77 km