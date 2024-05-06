Participants at Wings For Life World Run App Event Stockholm 2024
© Chris Lanaway
Running

Sweden takes part in record-breaking charity run giving hope to thousands

Participants across Sweden helped raised over 8 million euros for spinal cord research at the Wings For Life World Run 2024. Check out what went down at the events in Stockholm and Leksand.
Written by Hanna Jonsson
5 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Wings for Life World Run 2024

The world's largest running event Wings for Life World Run just got even bigger. A record breaking 265 818 people participated in 2024 and raised over 8 million euros for spinal cord injury research.

SwedenSweden, Sweden
View Event Info

Summary

  1. 1
    Soaked in Stockholm? No problem.
  2. 2
    Only good vibes in Leksand
  3. 3
    Results in Sweden
The Wings For Life World Run is the biggest running event in the world, and it’s all in the name of charity. 100% of proceedings go to life-changing spinal cord injury research, giving hope to thousands of people around the world. This year a record shattering 265 818 people from 169 countries across the globe set off at the same time running, walking or rolling, and raised an astonishing 8,1 million euros for the cause. The total distance covered? Nearly 50 laps around our planet.
Helping towards that impressive total was two app run events in Sweden, one in Stockholm and one in Leksand. Additionally, people across Sweden also participated via the app, an opportunity to join in on the fun without having to come to a specific event.
The app format of this event makes it highly unique and inclusive. You don’t have to cover a specific distance but can choose how far you want to go thanks to a moving finish line in the app. When it catches up with you, you cross the finish line. In this race the important thing is not how far you go, it’s that you participate!
Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

The first Leksand App run event, hopefully back even bigger next year

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

An event for all ages and all fitness levels - it's about particpating

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Stockholm was wet and cold but that didn't stop this eager bunch

© Chris Lanaway

01

Soaked in Stockholm? No problem.

The Stockholm City event definitely put on a memorable show, to say the least. The warming sunshine and summer vibes from the day before was washed away with a huge downpour and temperatures in the single digits. Despite Mother Nature’s unfortunate timing, plenty of runners, walkers and wheelchair users put on their best smiles and tackled the task at hand brilliantly. Running around a four kilometre long marked loop in Djurgården the soaked participants put in an impressive effort.
Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

How it feels running for a good cause

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Wheelchair users and runners start side by side

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Dogs are always welcome!

© Chris Lanaway

Jakob Cederlöf covered the biggest distance of the day stacking up a total of 44,81 kilometres, placing him 191st in the entire world.
It was Jakob's first time participating in the event and he wasn't scared off by the weather: “I actually though it was pretty nice that it was cold. I’d rather freeze than be too hot during a run. I also had an extra layer with me that I put on when the rain didn’t want to ease up.”
His goal was to run 43 kilometers and after checking on the website beforehand he knew what tempo he needed to keep in order to do so: “I wanted to get a good long-distance run in before some upcoming races but I felt fresher than expected on the day and I managed to run a little bit further. I really like the venue and the course, which was long enough to not get same-y but short enough that you could see the other runners. It felt really fun and inspiring to run for a good cause!
Emma Olausson at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Emma Olausson winning the women's category in Stockholm

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Rain didn't stop this duo from putting in some steps

© Chris Lanaway

Being part of a global community raising money for research really gave an extra dimension to the run
Emma Olausson
It was also Emma Olausson’s first time running the event and impressed by smashing out 28,16 kilometres, seven kilometers further than she expected: “My goal was 21 km but thanks to all the cheering from other participants and organisers I got some extra motivation and managed to run further before the Catcher Car caught up with me".
"The day was both challenging and fantastic at the same time. Despite the bad weather it was a great feeling participating and to run for those who can’t. Being part of a global community raising money for research really gave an extra dimension to the run", Emma said after the event.
Check out all the photos from the Stockholm App Run here:
Jesse Augustinus, Amber Forte, Andreas Bergmark, Fabian Ax Schwartz and Linn Svahn at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Some big profiles at the Stockholm app run event

© Chris Lanaway

Andreas Bergmark at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Backcountry snowmobiler Andreas Bergmark made the drip down south to join

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Sheltering from the rain, people didn't let the weather stop them

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

This year's yellow Adidas WFLWR jersey brightning up the grey day

© Chris Lanaway

Djurgården was a new location for 2024

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at Wings For Life World Run App Event Stockholm 2024

© Chris Lanaway

Such troopers!

© Chris Lanaway

Professional freeskier Jesper Tjäder changed snow for rain

© Chris Lanaway

Bergmark, Forte, Augustinus, Ax Schwartz and Svahn

© Chris Lanaway

Andreas Bergmark is one of the world's best backcountry snowmobilers

© Chris Lanaway

That post run feeling

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at Wings For Life World Run App Event Stockholm 2024

© Chris Lanaway

Kitted out for a rainy run

© Chris Lanaway

The spirit of this event is something else

© Chris Lanaway

Swedes running in pretty Swedish weather

© Chris Lanaway

Djurgården provided a pretty backdrop for the runners

© Chris Lanaway

Snowboarder Jesse Augustinus provided the smiles all day long

© Chris Lanaway

Everyone did a top job

© Chris Lanaway

Wearing a few more layers than expected in May

© Chris Lanaway

A base layer on kind of day

© Chris Lanaway

Both hydration and food stations were lining the course in Stockholm

© Chris Lanaway

Time to rehydrate

© Chris Lanaway

Never know when that backpack rain protector is going to come in handy

© Chris Lanaway

A massive thank you to everyone who showed up

© Chris Lanaway

Jesse with the smiles!

© Chris Lanaway

Another happy finisher

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at Wings For Life World Run App Event Stockholm 2024

© Chris Lanaway

Just keep swimming... eh running!

© Chris Lanaway

Participant at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm

© Chris Lanaway

Linn Svahn excited for the run

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at Wings For Life World Run App Event Stockholm 2024

© Chris Lanaway

One of 265 818 runners at the 2024 Wings For Life World Run

© Chris Lanaway

Now that's a job well done

© Chris Lanaway

Participant at Wings For Life World Run App Event Stockholm 2024

© Chris Lanaway

Jesse on a roll

© Chris Lanaway

Everyone who ran deserved a fist pump

© Chris Lanaway

Very impressive runs all around

© Chris Lanaway

When a thumbs up is all you need

© Chris Lanaway

Sunglasses to pretend it's sunny. Not a bad idea

© Chris Lanaway

Blurry stoke

© Chris Lanaway

Particpants at Wings For Life World Run App Event Stockholm 2024

© Chris Lanaway

Participant at Wings For Life World Run App Event Stockholm 2024

© Chris Lanaway

Happy runner

© Chris Lanaway

Only good times at the Wings For Life World Run

© Chris Lanaway

That post run high

© Chris Lanaway

02

Only good vibes in Leksand

For the first time the app run event came to Leksand in honor of Wings For Life World Run Ambassador Tobias Forsberg. A smaller scale event, but with plenty of love to go around. Spring was in the air and in the steps of the participants who made it all into a lovely day out. The scenic route took the participant along the waterfront, past Tegera Arena, where Tobias had his accident back in 2018, and back down and round again. Tobias and his wife Filippa were very happy with how the day turned out.
To see old and young run with a big smile on their face was amazing.
Tobias & Filippa
Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Good times only in Leksand

© Emrik Jansson

Tobias Forsgren and Filippa Norr Richloow at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Tobias and Filippa were really happy with how the day turned out

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

This is a race where you decide your own pace and distance

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

The routes are wheelchair friendly so that everyone can participate

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

A team effort that raised over 8 million euros

© Emrik Jansson

“A big thank you to everyone who came to participate and support the research made into spinal cord injuries. We hope we see you again next year” the couple said.
Check out all the pictures from Leksand here:
Tobias and crew doing laps

Tobias and crew doing laps

© Emrik Jansson

Wings For Life World Run

Happy runners in Leksand

© Emrik Jansson

Wings For Life World Run

The race is run and recorded in the app

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Tobias rolling with his crew

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the App Run event in Leksand

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the App Run event in Leksand

© Emrik Jansson

Waterfront runs are always a bonus

© Emrik Jansson

Leksand was showing off much better weather than the capital

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the App Run event in Leksand

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the App Run event in Leksand

© Emrik Jansson

Leksand's route was a varied one meandering throw town and along the water

© Emrik Jansson

Leksand participants starting off their run

© Emrik Jansson

More happy runners in Leksand

© Emrik Jansson

Tobias leading out the Leksand group

© Emrik Jansson

In good company, the Leksand event had a social and chill focus this year

© Emrik Jansson

An amazing team effort from everyone

© Emrik Jansson

Varied terrain and sights made for a fun course in Leksand

© Emrik Jansson

Warming up ahead of the event

© Emrik Jansson

The cool thing about the app is you can check all your stats straight away

© Emrik Jansson

Participant at the App Run event in Leksand

© Emrik Jansson

Rehydrating mid-run

© Emrik Jansson

A small but mighty lineup at the event in Leksand

© Emrik Jansson

The route took the practicpants in and around parts of Leksand

© Emrik Jansson

Not a bad spot for a run

© Emrik Jansson

Tobias and Filippa used to live in Leksand and it still feels like home

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the App Run event in Leksand

© Emrik Jansson

People who'd been caught by the Catcher Car cheered on those still running

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the App Run event in Leksand

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the App Run event in Leksand

© Emrik Jansson

Getting ready to go

© Emrik Jansson

Tobias Forsberg in the centre of attention at the Leksand event

© Emrik Jansson

The 12th edition of the Wings for Life World Run will take place on Sunday, May 4, 2025. Registration to run with the App is open now, and registration to run at specific App Run Event and Flagship Run locations will open on November 6, 2024.
You can receive notifications, and register, at www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com.
03

Results in Sweden

Stockholm City App Run Event:
  1. Emma Olausson: 28,16 km
  2. Marie Axelsson: 25,25 km
  3. Sofie Roberg: 24,69 km
  1. Jakob Cederlöf: 44,81 km
  2. Philip Bramstång: 43,5 km
  3. Simon Blomér: 41,84 km
Click here for all Stockholm App Run results.
Leksand App Run Event:
  1. Maria Norqvist: 20,87 km
  2. Amelia benton: 17,01 km
  3. Sofia Winge: 15,71 km
  1. Johan Höök: 30,03 km
  2. Jesper Nordqvist: 27,17 km
  3. Jan Nordqvist: 26,04 km
Click here for all Leksand App Run results.
Sweden In-App run:
  1. Lemuela Wutz: 40,26 km (36th in the world!)
  1. Filiip Jerenvik: 44,77 km
All Sweden results here.

Part of this story

Wings for Life World Run 2024

The world's largest running event Wings for Life World Run just got even bigger. A record breaking 265 818 people participated in 2024 and raised over 8 million euros for spinal cord injury research.

SwedenSweden, Sweden
View Event Info
Running
Athletics