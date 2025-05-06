Sweden Runs & Rolls in Record-Breaking Race for Spinal Cord Injury Research

The biggest running event just got even bigger. A total of 310,719 people around the world ran, rolled, and walked at exactly the same time to raise money for spinal cord injury research. In Sweden, over 1,750 people gathered at organized App Run events in Stockholm, Göteborg, Jönköping, and Åre - or participated from anywhere via the app - to help support the cause.
Swedish ambassador and former ice hockey player Tobias Forsberg participated in Stockholm and was moved by the turnout:
“It’s incredible to watch the livestream and see how many people take part all over the world. It’s not about winning – it’s about being part of something bigger. It creates such an amazing vibe,” he said.
The charity event Wings for Life World Run raises money for spinal cord injury research, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Wings for Life Foundation, which supports research projects across the globe. Currently, four research projects are taking place in Sweden.
“You should participate as it’s an amazing race, great community vibes, and it’s for a good cause. Everybody can join since there’s no set distance you have to cover – the finish line catches you, so everyone finishes the race,” said Niclas Rodhborn, who participated for the 10th time.
Jakob Karlsson, another participant who rolled around the course in Stockholm, agreed:
“It was a good day today,” he said. “It’s a great event - you get to meet loads of people and go as far as you can before the car catches you. My goal today was 15 km, but I managed 13.9 km and I’m happy with that.”
Stockholm App Run
At the event in Stockholm, spirits were high despite some dramatic weather, as participants took on the 3.9 km course around Djurgården at their own pace. Stockholm Run Club was out in force and saw some impressive distances. Tinkara Robek from Slovenia won the women’s category with a run of 31.73 km.
“It was all four seasons today. It was great running for a cause. It’s not like a normal high-pressure race, but more of a community thing - and that’s what I loved the most,” she said after the finish line caught up with her. “I think the world needs more events like this, about being part of something more than just winning.”
Another Stockholm Run Club member, Thibault Duval from France, spent most of the day chasing down Simon Frääs, the leader. Thibault finished the race 2nd place covering 52.06 km, while winner Simon Frääs, also known as Kebab-Simon, completed an astonishing 53.16 km, placing him 67th in the world.
“I ran for those who can’t, and I kept going until I couldn’t anymore – and that’s what it’s all about,” said Frääs at the finish line. “I’m hurting all over now, but it was worth it,” added the Avesta local.
Wings for Life World Run in Göteborg for the 1st time
Another run club out in force was ABC Run Club in Göteborg, who organised and ran the race in Slottsskogen. Göteborgs first App Run event had a big turnout and sunshine created a great atmosphere from start to finish. Anton Dahlström ran the farthest in Göteborg with 31.63 km, closely followed by the fastest female, Lina Ekblom, who clocked 30.98 km.
Jönköping & Åre App Runs
Participants also gathered at the App Run events in Jönköping and Åre. In Jönköping, former ice hockey player Sanni Hakala organized the event with her former club HV71. In Åre, fresh snow greeted the participants, but that didn’t stop the mountain locals from running and putting in some very impressive distances.
Run from anywhere: Riksgränsen to south of Portugal