Winners interview with the Swedish Red Bull Campus Clutch champions

After weeks of exciting qualifiers that culminated in the thrilling Swedish Finals, KUNG were crowned the champions of Red Bull Campus Clutch Sweden. We were curious about the team that dominated the competition and interviewed them about Valorant, Campus Clutch, the international tournament and more. Here's what they had to say:

A great tournament throughout and a dominant display. How does it feel to be the Swedish Red Bull Campus Clutch champions? It feels great! We went into the competition with the goal and belief that we could win and move on to [the International Final] Spain. So, we are satisfied, but at the same time, not surprised.

How did the preparations look like before the competition? We as "KUNG" didn't practice a lot together. We had a session for about an hour, just to go through some of the fundamentals, but we didn't play anything.

Swebliss interviewed the finalists from KUNG and Aimstars © Red Bull Gaming Sphere Valorant has a good future in esports. It's recognizable, everyone who's played or watched CS:GO will understand it, and it's innovative. Swebliss

Do you have any plans or practice schedule for the Regional Qualifiers and the International Finals? As it stands, we're practicing separately, as three members of KUNG [shrew, PHYRN and Supmah] is a part of UCAM, and will be practicing with them. The rest of us will train individually by playing ranked.

You've been dominating throughout the competition; but which team put up the toughest fight? We always knew that Aimstars were going to be the toughest challenge. We knew that they put in a lot of work to practice beforehand and we knew that some of the players in the team are good Valorant players. Aimstars were definitely the toughest team to beat.

Swedish Finals CC © Qruxel KUNG delivered consistently. They brought us a real show! Kreativ

What do you think of your chances in the international tournaments? We know that there are some good teams out there, but we're feeling very confident because we have such a strong connection in the team. And we're all very competent players.

How do you in the team know each other? We all know each other from CS:GO since we've all played the game on a pretty high level. Some of us have been friends for a long time, and some of us just met a while ago.

KUNG vs Aimstars was ridiculously intense © Red Bull Gaming Sphere

Are you going to participate in Red Bull Campus Clutch next year? It's definitely a possibility, but some of us will be finished with our studies next year. However, those of us that'll still study will probably participate!

How has the Red Bull Campus Clutch experience been so far? It's been great. Smooth setup and a very good structure. A really fun initiative!

Swedish Campus Clutch Finals © Emil Niederbach

Is Valorant your "main game"? It's been the main game for all of us at certain points of time. I [sQren] switched to Valorant from CS:GO because of this competition and have continued to play it as main.

What do you think of Valorant's future as an esport? We think that the future of the game looks bright, as long as it continues to develop and be updated. It's still very early on, but so far, so good!

Defur casting like a boss © Emil Niederbach I'm so happy that we could do this, to help Valorant grow, both internationally and on the Swedish esports scene. This is only the beginning. Defur

