Talks with the winner of Red Bull Solo Q Sweden 2021

Red Bull Solo Q is the world's most exciting 1v1 League of Legends tournament where the best non-professional gamers compete on the rift. This year we arguably saw the best talents ever, since the beginning of the competition, in the Swedish Finals. And what a day it was. Fierce battles, amazing plays and a competitiveness that promises a great future for the Swedish League of Legends scene. Despite a host of new generation of talent, it was the veteran Ziviz , a two-time Swedish Champion and one-time World Champion, who took home the title for a third time. Last year he fell just short and finished fourth. This time around, however, he'd learned from his mistakes and made a glorious comeback, like a true champ. We talked to the Swedish Champion about the win, here's what he said - and in case you've missed it, read the recap of the Swedish Finals here !

Sweden's top 3 players in Red Bull Solo Q © Elias Gammelgård

Wow, what a comeback! Congratulations! How does it feel to be the Swedish Champion once again?

Feels way better to win than to fall just short like I did last year!

Last year you managed to qualify for the Swedish Finals, but "only" came in fourth place. What did you learn from last year's defeat?

I learned how important it is to prepare properly for a tournament just like this. Last year I didn't practice and scout my opponents as much as I wanted to. This year I practiced a lot more and did way more research on the meta and my opponents so that I felt confident going into the playoffs.

The popularity of League of Legends continue to rise. How was this competition compared to the previous ones?

I feel like the opposition just keeps getting stronger for each year that passes. We had a lot of strong and smart players this year and there was a lot of tough and close games! It feels good to be back on top.

Ziviz is the Swedish champion yet again! © Elias Gammelgård

Cool nerves and experience led Ziviz to a third Swedish Finals win © Elias Gammelgård

You've won Red Bull Solo Q Sweden three times now, why do you think historically you're so successful in this competition?

I believe my experience is a big advantage. I might lack some mechanical skills that I've lost over the years, but I compensate for that with the wisdom I've gained instead. For example I believe my preparation for the tournament is among the best, especially this year. And I also believe that me being comfortable and used to playing on stage, in front of people and in a setting most people aren't used to, is a big advantage. For example this year, there was a few players who had their first time playing on stage, which is way different from playing at home on your own computer.

Which game or matchup was the toughest one?

Probably the finals vs Potatismjöl. I knew he is a skilled player with great mechanics, and that he is/used to be a toplaner so his champ pool fits the 1v1 meta pretty well. The biggest problem though, is that I didn't know his entire champion pool, since he only had to show a few of his champions on his way to the playoffs and to the finals in the playoffs. This made it kind of hard for me to draft since I didn't really know what to expect. For example I didn't know that he was a potent Irelia player, and I had never seen Wukong in 1v1 before either.

How did you prepare for Solo Q 2021?

I practiced a lot together with Aqsept. We spent at least an hour or two every night for the entire week leading up to the tournament, and a couple more times before that. We also did a tierlist of all the champs we thought were relevant in the meta, and theorycrafted the most relevant matchups for those champions. We did this to get a grasp of the meta as a whole, as the toplane meta I believe isn't solved yet, like the midlane meta seemed to be the last year. I also watched the playoffs from other regions playoffs to find out what their meta looked like, mostly to get more data on what champions could be strong (that's how me and Aqsept found out about Dr. Mundo).

The atmosphere was amazing at the Gaming Sphere © Elias Gammelgård

The talented Potatismjöl was dominant, until he met Ziviz © Elias Gammelgård

You played quite a lot of Fighters in the Swedish Finals, why is that?

I believe they are a big part of the current meta. Champions like Tahm Kench and Dr. Mundo are really strong. And contrary to what I've said in earlier interviews, I think that if you don't play them yourself you're putting yourself at a big disadvantage. Also, since I already "master" mages and marksmen, I felt that picking up some tanks/fighters for the tournament would make me a well rounded and very hard opponent to draft versus, since I could pull out any sort of champion at any time.

Were there any surprises in this year's competition?

There were for sure some surprises this year. There were some champions that I didn't think would be relevant but ended up being picked and most of those picks did well. There were also some matchups that ended up in ways I didn't think they would.

The grande finale was an epic tale of youth vs experience © Elias Gammelgård

You've already competed in the World Finals, so you know the drill - but how will you prepare for it this time around?

Probably the same way as I did for this. I will scrim some 1v1 games with another player, I will scout my opposition as well as I can, and I will spend a lot of time thinking and talking about the meta to make sure I don't get surprised at the world finals by some new cheese strategy.

What are your expectations in the World Finals?

I'm very excited to play in the world finals again! The past times in Brazil have been some of my best experiences in my life to date, and it's always fun to meet new player and especially to play versus them on stage in front of a crowd!

Erik 'Ziviz' Lövgren © Elias Gammelgård

Again, congratulations Ziviz! We're all looking forwards to watch you play in the World Finals on December 3-5. Good luck! 🥳🏆

