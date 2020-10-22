Talks with the winner of Red Bull Solo Q Sweden

Give Red Bull Gaming a follow on Facebook - and join our Discord for the latest news regarding our Gaming Sphere!

After the Red Bull Solo Q National Finals at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere Stockholm - which had it all - was over, we had one last man standing: the 1v1 master Edvin 'Topd0g' Björling . You can watch the entire competition live here . We talked to the new Red Bull Solo Q champion after the competition, and here's what he had to say:

Edvin 'Topd0g' Björling looking focused before the competition © Elias Gammelgård

First of all, BIG congratulations! How does it feel to be the new Swedish Red Bull Solo Q champion? "Thanks a lot! It feels incredibly good to be the Swedish Red Bull Solo Q champion. I'm really looking forward to the International Finals to truly show what I'm made of!"

You played against your good friend and scrim partner Flilikx in the Grand Finals - what were your thoughts before the match and how did it feel to win the last match in the competition against him? "Well, since I already knew everything about him, and vice versa, I knew that I had to figure out a good draft against him. And because he had four strong champions right from the start, it resulted in me opening up for him to pick Tham Kench, and for me to figure out a counter against it."

Topd0g vs Knast in the first Semi-Finals © Elias Gammelgård

You became famous in the competition because of your huge champion-pool, why is that? "Actually I don't have a huge champion-pool. I have about 5-6 champs that I feel really strong with, and luckily for me, it happens that these particular champions are really good in 1v1's."

Back-to-back winner of Red Bull Player One/Solo Q Sweden, Erik 'ZiViZ' Lövgren, participated in the National Finals - do you feel pressure to be as successful (1st and Top 4) as him in the International Finals, or do you get extra motivated by it? "Of course I want to represent Sweden in the best way possible, and go as far as I can in the international Red Bull Solo Q competition - but right now, I don't feel any pressure. I don't know what to expect from the World Finals."

The Gaming Sphere was buzzing © Elias Gammelgård

How did you prepare for the National Finals? "I played A LOT of 1v1's against Simon, amongst others, and tried a bunch of different match ups, wrote lists of what was the strongest champions and tactics overall, and more."

How will you prepare for the International Finals? "I'm going to try to expand my champions-pool, so I have a couple more champions that I feel really good about. Also, I will keep on grinding and continue to "theory craft" together with Simon [Flilikx], hopefully."

The moment Topd0g became the Solo Q champion © Elias Gammelgård

What do you do, besides owning it up on the Rift? "I work full time as a waiter/sommelier at a restaurant in Stockholm."

How was your overall experience with Red Bull Solo Q Sweden? And what do you think about the Red Bull Gaming Sphere Stockholm? "The Red Bull Gaming Sphere seemed really cool, I'll definitely be back to hang out together with my friends! The Red Bull Solo Q competition was, also, very fun to be a part of. I specifically like the 1v1 aspect - it feels new and fresh!"

The incredibly talented top 3 © Elias Gammelgård

Thank you Topd0g, and congratulations again! Best of luck in the International Finals!