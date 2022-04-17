The winners are crowned 🔥
© Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool
Skiing

The winners of Red Bull Homerun 2022 are crowned!

Holy mother of groomers - what a race! The lucky winners? Find out below!
Written by Fabian Omne
2 min readPublished on

Thank you for yet another year, it wouldn't be what it is without you.

Fastest Woman on skis: Siri Browaldh
Siri Browaldh claims the titel as queen of the mountain at Red Bull Homerun
Siri Browaldh
© Emrik Jansson
I stayed on my feet, picked my contenders off on the flat sections, and refrained from giving up the tuck!
Siri Browaldh
Siri actually claimed on top that she would take out the big guns for the race, and she kept her promise. Now, she can call herself queen of Åre - at least until Homerun 2023
Fastest Man on Skis: Sixten Svensson
Sixten Svensson wins Red bull Homerun for the second year in a row
Sixten Svensson
© Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool
It was all about staying tucked, baby!
Sixten Svensson
Sixten Svensson took home the crown for the second year in a row. Last year with a marginal of merely 0,2 seconds in front Jon Olsson. This year, he made it over the finishing line at a staggering four minutes and fourty-six seconds; a new record for the Red Bull Homerun course!
Fastest Woman Snowboard: Mathilda Lange
Mathilda Lange won the title as fastest sowboarder on Red Bull Homerun 2022
Mathilda Lange
© Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool
My tactic was reasonably straightforward: Be fast.
Mathilda Lange
Matilda kept her head cool and stayed low. The reward? As shown above.
Fastest Man Snowboard: Pontus Kjellström
Kjellström was the fastest male snowboarder on Red Bull Homerun 2022
Pontus Kjellström
© Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool
The last section of the course was so bumpy that it was impossible to slam the brakes. I had no chance but to ride it out.
Pontus Kjellström
Local boy Pontus Kjellström went through hell to get to the top of Timmerstugan. And he did so by defying an ocean of waist-high knuckles by straight-lining through them to victory.
Dressed for Success: Samuel Andreasson & Albin Billing
The winners of Dressed for Success at Red Bull Homerun 2022
Samuel Andreasson & Albin Billing
© Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool
The cheerleaders kept their fellow competitors stoked by infusing high spirits - something that lead them to the roof of Timmerstugan to bring their cheerleading-vibes to a stoked crowd!

We at Red Bull salute the masters of their craft - well done ladies and gents!

Make sure to follow us on our channels to make sure not to miss the next Homerun update!
Skiing