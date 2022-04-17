© Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool
The winners of Red Bull Homerun 2022 are crowned!
Holy mother of groomers - what a race! The lucky winners? Find out below!
Thank you for yet another year, it wouldn't be what it is without you.
Fastest Woman on skis: Siri Browaldh
I stayed on my feet, picked my contenders off on the flat sections, and refrained from giving up the tuck!
Siri actually claimed on top that she would take out the big guns for the race, and she kept her promise. Now, she can call herself queen of Åre - at least until Homerun 2023
Fastest Man on Skis: Sixten Svensson
It was all about staying tucked, baby!
Sixten Svensson took home the crown for the second year in a row. Last year with a marginal of merely 0,2 seconds in front Jon Olsson. This year, he made it over the finishing line at a staggering four minutes and fourty-six seconds; a new record for the Red Bull Homerun course!
Fastest Woman Snowboard: Mathilda Lange
My tactic was reasonably straightforward: Be fast.
Matilda kept her head cool and stayed low. The reward? As shown above.
Fastest Man Snowboard: Pontus Kjellström
The last section of the course was so bumpy that it was impossible to slam the brakes. I had no chance but to ride it out.
Local boy Pontus Kjellström went through hell to get to the top of Timmerstugan. And he did so by defying an ocean of waist-high knuckles by straight-lining through them to victory.
Dressed for Success: Samuel Andreasson & Albin Billing
The cheerleaders kept their fellow competitors stoked by infusing high spirits - something that lead them to the roof of Timmerstugan to bring their cheerleading-vibes to a stoked crowd!
We at Red Bull salute the masters of their craft - well done ladies and gents!
