Words from the Swedish Red Bull Solo Q World Final participant

Red Bull Solo Q 2021 is now over. After months of national qualifiers and national finals, international qualifiers and World finals - we congratulate our 2021 Solo Q Champion: Viggomopsen from Denmark. You can read all about the Red Bull Solo Q World Final here! We promise you a lot of action, hard-fought victories, surprises and top-notch casting from our friends Medic and Caedrel! However, we're not here to talk about the World Final, we're here to talk with our Swedish representative David 'Potatis' Hallin about his Solo Q journey and experience.
Potatis crushed it through the Swedish qualifiers and was brilliant in the Swedish Final, only losing to the veteran and former Solo Q champion Erik 'Ziviz' Lövgren. With a highly technical play style, unconventional hero picks and aggressive stance - Potatis was able to win in the International Qualifiers and became one of the eight World finalists - the best non-professional 1v1 League of Legends players out there. Potatis met Arnax, who would go on to the Final, in the Quarterfinals and extremely narrowly missed out on going through to the semis, after 5 incredibly tight games.
We met up with the future star (oh yes, we will definitely see more of this crazy talented youngster) and talked about his Red Bull Solo Q experience and his thoughts on the tournament. Here's what he said! 🥳👇
What happened in the International Qualifiers?
In the qualifiers I had a really good read on the meta and a style I was really confident in, I played mainly bruisers and tanks with Grasp, Dorans Shield and Second Wind and traded heavily with good sustain. Most of the opposition played ranged mages and adcs, which my style usually does well against.
What happened in the Quarterfinals?
In the quarterfinal I was quite confident. Except for game 2 where I played a really difficult matchup, I felt like I had matchups I was confident in. I, unfortunately, just really messed up game 4 and 5 in games I should never lose. I was not able to focus properly, I struggled a lot with being able to focus and playing on stage, and the stream made it even more difficult.
What advice would you give someone who plans to participate in Red Bull Solo Q?
Good preparation is the biggest thing. I would recommend getting a friend or group of friends who are also interested in 1v1s to practice with and to discuss champions, items and strategies. Playing together with friends makes everything way easier and more fun.
And finally, what did you think of Red Bull Solo?
The overall experience was really good, the people at Red Bull took great care of everything, the people were great and the event was amazing as well!
