Words from the Swedish Red Bull Solo Q World Final participant

is now over. After months of national qualifiers and

, international qualifiers and

- we congratulate our 2021 Solo Q Champion:

Viggomopsen

from Denmark. You can read all about the Red Bull Solo Q World Final

! We promise you a lot of action, hard-fought victories, surprises and top-notch casting from our friends Medic and Caedrel! However, we're not here to talk about the World Final, we're here to talk with our Swedish representative David '

Potatis

' Hallin about his Solo Q journey and experience.