Will the Swedish WRX domination continue in 2023?

The 2023 World RX season has just kickstarted with a bang in Portugal beginning of June and now a summer jam-packed with exciting racing across the globe lies ahead. Nine more rounds await in this second year of all-electric racing. A new and exciting era that so far has been dominated by one man, the Super Swede Johan Kristoffersson . But there are plenty of fast drivers eager to dethrone the champion.

Whether you’re new to the sport, or you just need a quick recap of what’s been going down lately, we’ve listed the most vital bits to wrap your head around this season below.

01 The all dominant force in WRX: Johan Kristoffersson

Last season Johan Kristoffersson claimed his 5th WRX World Championship title, a first in the new historic all-electric era. He’s been the man to beat for half a decade claiming World Championship titles in 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021 and, of course, 2022. Unstoppable for most of the 2022 season he managed to stack up eight out of ten wins and claim all ten super poles.

No surprise, he started the 2023 season just like he finished the previous one. With a win. Mastering some tricky conditions at the first round in Portugal, Kristoffersson set the pace high and made sure that the only thing his competitors could see of him was the rear of his Volkswagen RX1e disappearing in the distance.

A good day in the office © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool Johan Kristoffersson taking that first sweet victory of 2023 © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

02 Can Timmy Hansen snatch more wins?

The only other driver to win a World RX title during Kristoffersson’s period of domination has been Timmy Hansen . Timmy was crowned World RX champion in 2019. Having finished runner-up to fellow Swede Kristoffersson in the past two seasons he will be hungry to climb that final step to the top this season.

Unfortunately for Timmy, slight contact with his younger brother Kevin’s Peugeot 208 RX1e during this year's semi-finals in Portugal saw his race unravel as he spun out. Not the season start he would have wanted. Can he get his revenge at the second stop in Norway on the 17-18th of June?

Timmy Hansen has been WC runner-up twice. Think he's hungry for the title? © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

03 Kevin Hansen is ready to put up a fight

The younger of the Hansen brothers, Kevin Hansen , is also one to keep an eye on in 2023. Having taken two World RX wins, one in 2019 and one in 2021, and multiple podiums over the years - most recently at the 2023 opening round in Portugal - he’s been stacking up valuable experience making him a serious contender for the top spot. Portugal was proof of that, with Hansen maneuvering the last lap with a puncture fending off the other contenders to still grab 2nd place.

Kevin Hansen on a heater © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

The two brothers, Timmy and Kevin, come from a famous rallycross family with father Kenneth Hansen, a 14-time European champion. Despite being rivals out on track, the brothers are best friends and compete for the family run team Hansen World RX Team.

The Hansen World RX Team is a family affair © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

04 Who else can challenge the top?

There are, however, more drivers who can shake things up at the top tier of the sport. There is seven-time World RX winner, Finland's Niclas Grönholm of course. During the first stop of 2023 he was, at times, Kristoffersson's biggest contender.

There is of course his teammate Klara Andersson to keep an eye on. She raced her first WRX season last year, snatching a podium in the process.

Then of course, the return of the all-mighty Sébastian Loeb , a nine-time World Rally Championship title winner and 80 individual wins to his name, making him the most successful competitor in rallying history. During Loeb’s previous three World RX seasons (2016-18), he scored two race victories and 15 further podium appearances from 36 outings.

Sebastien Loeb from France is a legend within the rally sport © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool How will the return of Sébastien Loeb mix things up in 2023?

05 An even more powerful all-electric car

In 2022 the World RX made a huge statement by going all-electric. A new era that put the sport at the forefront of innovation in motorsport. In fact, the electric cars of today have clocked astonishing acceleration speeds of zero to km/h in 1,8 seconds, accelerating faster than Formula 1 machines. Thanks to a long offseason of testing and big steps in innovation, increased performance and excitement are promised for World RX’s second year as an exclusively electric series.

The World RX Cars of 2023 © @World / Red Bull Content Pool

06 The 2023 FIA World RX Calendar

Round 1: June 3-4 – World RX of Portugal

Round 2: June 17-18 – World RX of Norway

Round 3: July 1-2 – World RX of Sweden

Round 4: July 22-23 – World RX of United Kingdom

Round 5: August 5-6 – World RX of Benelux (Belgium)

Round 6: August 19-20 – World RX of Germany

Rounds 9 and 10: November 11-12 – World RX of China