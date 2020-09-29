It's a welcome return, if at an unfamiliar time in the year, to the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup for 2020. Cross-country racing (XCO) kicks off the World Cup proceedings in Nové Město, Czech Republic, in what will be the only stop for the cross-country elite for this World Cup season.

An unprecedented year has meant unprecedented solutions were sought to get racing on after the normal calendar of World Cup events were decimated by cancellations. As such, Nové Město will be a double racing round. There will be a World Cup Number 1 with XCC (short track) and the main XCO races for the men and women, followed by a World Cup Number 2 with XCC and XCO races for the men and women. All the races will be live on Red Bull TV .

So what does this mean for the Cross-Country World Cup in terms of schedule, the points for an overall title with there just being one World Cup stop and how start lists will be decided for the XCC races? Find out below.

The schedule

XCC short track 1 – Nové Město

Nové Město routinely provides some of the most exciting cross-country racing on the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup calendar so the venue is the perfect place for a double round. Check out the schedule below:

Date Race Watch Live World Cup Number 1 29/9/2020 XCC Short Track Race 1 4.30pm CEST 1/10/2020 Women's XCO Final 1 12pm CEST 1/10/2020 Men's XCO Final 1 3.30pm CEST World Cup Number 2 2/10/2020 XCC Short Track 2 4.50pm CEST 4/10/2020 Women's XCO Final 2 11.30am CEST 4/10/2020 Men's XCO Final 2 3pm CEST

Racing is essentially taking place four times over six days for the riders, but there is a day's break built in between XCC racing and the main XCO races. This is about protecting the riders' welfare and making sure there's sufficient recovery time for the athletes.

Where and when to watch on Red Bull TV

You can watch all the XCO action from the Nové Město Mercedes-Benz UCI World Cup on Red Bull TV. The live broadcast of the races can be watched here from September 29.

World Cup Number 1

World Cup Number 2

How will start lists be decided for the XCC races?

For the first XCC race in World Cup Number 1, the start list will be decided by the UCI world ranking points as they were on March 3 this year. For World Cup Number 2, the XCC start list will be determined by the UCI world rankings at the end of October 1.

Starting at the front of an XCC race can enhance a rider's chance of a win © Bartek Woliński

Ranking points and the overall World Cup title

There will be no overall title awarded for 2020 due to there only being two race rounds, but that doesn't mean racing at Nové Město will be meaningless. The athletes who win the main XCO races can still claim it as a bona fide World Cup win. There are also UCI world ranking points to play for in these races, with many athletes still needing those points to make Olympic selection for their countries. Ranking points will also determine the first XCC start list of the 2021 season.

Where are we racing?

Nové Město na Moravě is a small town in the Vysočina region, pretty much slap bang in the centre of the Czech Republic.

The town may be relatively compact in stature with 10,500 people calling it home, but it is nonetheless famous, mostly for the Vysočina Arena. Once host to the Biathlon World Championships (2013), it's also home to one of the riders' favourite XCO tracks of the season.

An idyllic setting for some cross-country © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool 01 / 03

The rider most synonymous with the venue is without doubt, Jaroslav Kulhavý . His hometown of Ústí nad Orlicí is an hour away from the track and he's traditionally been the big draw for the huge crowds that swamp the stadium when World Cup racing comes around.

Jaroslav Kulhavy celebrates victory at Nové Mesto © Bartek Wolinski

What's the track like?

In short, it's a belter. It's probably the most enjoyable course to ride of the season, if you're someone who enjoys having their heart-rate maxed out for an hour-and-a-half. From a bike rider's point of view, it's easily the most entertaining.

Nové Město track explanation

The secret to Nové Město's popularity? Well, the track boasts a series of short, sharp climbs punctuated by fast, flowing descents. The climbs are obviously lung-busting, but they're relatively straight forward and the downhill sections mirror the kind of fun, engaging trails that most mountain bikers savour riding.

For spectators, in a normal year at least, the key is accessibility. Given the lack of any great gradient, it's an easy course to navigate and the huge rock garden towards the start of the lap allows plenty of chances to get around the course and see the racing up close.

Take a lap of Nové Město with Ric McLaughlin and Anton Cooper below:

Track talk with Ric and Anton at Nové Město

Who's riding in Nové Město for 2020

Despite it being a reduced calendar, most of the top XCO stars will be present in Nové Město. Riders from the American continent like Emily Batty and Henrique Avancini have made it across to Europe in good time to compete, as have Dan and Rebecca McConnel l from Australia and Anton Cooper from New Zealand. The most notable absentee from the World Cup and the World Championship will be Mathieu van der Poel in the men's competition. The Dutchman refocused his season to the road after the Olympics were cancelled and will be riding road races through the next month or so.

Who's going to win?

Riders won't really know how to prepare for four races in six days. Form and the condition of athletes coming into Nové Město will also be difficult to gauge . The World Championships in Leogang the week after Nové Město will be the event that most racers will look to peak for. Athletes won't be coming into the weekend undercooked, however. There's been cross-country racing in smaller races going across Europe, including National Championships for some countries, since July.

Cross-country riders to watch in 2020

Given all those circumstances, we may see a few surprise names pop up on podiums. That said, in the men's racing, you wouldn't bet against the grandmaster of cross-country, Nino Schurter , taking a double win. He's a six-time winner on the course after all. The women's category is a bit more open. Annika Langvad has won here three times previously. Kate Courtney , the World Cup overall winner for 2019, probably starts as the favourite, but you can never count out consistent performers like Jolanda Neff and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot as possible winners.

What happened at the race in 2019?

In the Elite Women's race, Courtney battled with Dutch rider Anne Tauber for the win, before a last lap mechanical for Tauber ended her hopes of victory. Courtney took the win, with Rebecca McConnell and Haley Smith finishing second and third respectively.

Women's XCO sprint finish – Nové Město

Van der Poel took his first-ever World Cup win in Nové Město after sprinting away from Schurter on the last lap of the men's race. Mathias Flückiger rounded off the podium in third.

Watch the 2019 race recap in the video below: