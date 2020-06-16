Zakarias Johansen on how to train for an EWS in Sweden

It’s been a strange spring for most, including professional Enduro rider Zakarias Johansen who’s spent more time at home in Falun than ever before. In the latest episode of “Hannas Cykelsnack” he talks about how he fills his days, stays motivated and why Falun is both a good and difficult place to train for an EWS.

He also chats about why he swapped from Downhill World Cups to Enduro and how he went from being Norwegian to racing for Sweden. Last but not least he also gives some good pointers and shares some good advice to anyone who wants to become a professional Enduro racer.

Hit play and watch this week's episode or scroll down to read about some of the highlights.

Zakarias Johansson talks about EWS training in Sweden on Hannas Cykelsnack.

Not got time to listen to whole thing? Pick your favourite section:

00:40 - Training at home

03:44 - The new EWS schedule

05:40 - Goals for 2020

09:00 - Riding with other fast Swedes in Falun

10:30 - Can all Swedes backflip?

12:30 - Zaka’s smart plan to becoming an Enduro pro

16:10 - How Zaka “became Swedish”

19:10 - EWS versus Swedish Enduro

20:20 - Top tips for riders wanting to race EWS

22:30 - Zaka’s handyman skills

25:00 - Summer plans

Hi Zaka! How are you doing at home?

Hi! I’m good, just a little bored and restless at home, like most of us are at the moment. Since there are no races and no international travel at the moment, we’re trying to stay busy here at home. We’ve got this training academy up here called Dala Sports Academy, with a bunch of professional and semi-professional riders, and they’ve been keeping us busy with fun camps and race challenges.

Just this weekend, we were in Vansbro for three days to train and complete a few different challenges. We did a road race with sprints, some 4X riding and then we finished with a 100 km MTB marathon team race.

Zakarias Blom Johansen. © CUBE

How does a marathon team race work?

So, we were two teams with four riders in each and we had to make it round this pre-set course as a team. Everyone was on XC bikes apart for me and this other guy - we only had Enduro bikes - and as we were the weakest links we were put on different teams, in order to make it as equal as possible.

The fastest riders were taking turns at the front to pull the rest of us, so we had some fun team tactics and techniques going. The course was 100 km and about 80% of it was single track, so it was thought but a good challenge, and wow am I tired today.

Can you train for an EWS season in Falun even if there is a lack of altitude and big mountains?

There is definitely a difference in altitude in Falun compared to EWS races. But normally I can do the basic off-season training here during the winter and every spring, when the snow melts, it feels like you rediscover all the local trails around here and it’s awesome. You feel motivated to ride and train.

But this year’s been different. Because we’ve been at home for so long I feel like I’ve ridden everything so many times and it gets kind of repetitive and boring. It can be hard to stay motivated. That’s why we tried to do these different challenges with DSA, to keep it different and fun, rather than just ride the same old tracks day in and day out.

Zermatt's 3000 meters of altitude is quite different from Falun's 100m. © Enduro World Series

Another thing that is very different this year is the late-season start. We’ve all trained over winter for a normal early-spring start, but now it looks like our first race is at the end of August. If I ride and train like I would during a normal summer, I will be burnt out before the end of the race season. So I’ve got to train smart so that I can last all autumn.

There is a fast bunch of riders living and training in Falun, does that help with motivation and speed?

We do ride together a lot and that is part of the charm about living here in Falun - there is always some to ride with, especially if you just want to ride for fun.

We are such a mixed bag of riders here - Enduro, Downhill, XC, Slopestyle - which is great for trying new disciplines and types of bike riding. Zakarias Johansen

We are such a mixed bag of riders here - Enduro, Downhill, XC, Slopestyle - which is great for trying new disciplines and types of bike riding. For example, if I do the big jumps in Kjällviken, something that is a bit outside of my comfort zone, it’s fun to have the Slopestyle riders there to inspire you and give you a kick. I mean doing big jumps isn’t really something that I can transfer to my racing, but it keeps riding fun and exciting.

The same goes for road riding and XC, you try something new and push your own boundaries. It’s been especially important during this spring, and as a result, I’ve not actually ridden my Enduro bike that much, I’ve just done lots of different types of riding.

What is it like as an athlete to live with the current uncertainty?

In the beginning, it was kind of nice as it was a new experience being at home during springtime, but it got old quite quickly. All that time and effort put in over winter has, in a way, just gone to waste. Of course, training and riding is fun - it’s why we do it - but without a goal, it can feel almost a bit pointless. Not knowing when and if we’ll be racing this year definitely plays tricks on your mind.

Zaka finished 10th overall in the world series 2019. © Enduro World Series

You finished last season in 10th place overall, what are your goals this season?

They’ve been put on paus a little. It felt amazing to finish last season like that and bring the boost with me into the off-season. Coming Top 10 in the overall was a big goal for me. But now, it feels a little bit like I am back on square one to be honest. It’s hard to know exactly how to train for this season and what it will bring.

Coming Top 10 in the overall was a big goal for me. But now, it feels a little bit like I am back on square one to be honest. It’s hard to know exactly how to train for this season and what it will bring. Zakarias Johansen

Zakarias racing the World Series in Chile in 2019 where he came 6th. © Duncan Philpott / Enduro World Series

So far, every season I’ve been getting better and better, but I also realise that now I’m at that level where it’s really hard to improve. The margins are so small. For example, if I’ve never been to the gym before and start going, I will see huge gains in my racing. But for me, if I get 2% stronger in the gym that’s not going to really show in my results on the bike. It’s more about finding small details in my training and riding and focus on my bike's setup, as those things will make small but important improvements.

If I’m still Top 10 in the world I will be very happy with that. Last season I was very consistent with my results, getting Top 20 at almost every race, so if I can just get a few more Top 10 finishes this year, that would be awesome.

Are you keen to start racing again?

Of course, but to be honest I’m not in a massive rush for the international season to start again but it would be fun if we got to have some races here at home in Sweden. Just get that fire going again.

How does a Swedish Enduro race hold up against a World Series race?

I get that question a lot, and I guess the best way to describe it is that one Swedish race, including all transfers and race stages, is like one stage at a five-stage EWS race. So, I guess you could say that it’s five times as hard.

Physically and technically it is a big difference, but also things like organisation, logistics and stress are big factors to incorporate at an EWS race. For example, practicing one stage together with all the other world-class riders, people coming at you in all directions, trying to learn the lines with just one practice run - there are so many impressions that are hard to understand if you haven’t been there.

Whistler's longest stage 2019 took Zaka 20min and 46.6 seconds to complete. © Enduro World Series

So what would be your advice to someone who wants to start racing the EWS and become a professional Enduro rider?

Well, firstly I think that they should start off by racing here at home in Sweden. Even if an EWS race is very different from a Swedish race, it’s always good to get the experience and learn.

Racing the full EWS series is also very expensive, especially for someone who’s just starting out and doesn’t have many sponsors. You have to be smart and prioritise: what races or series will be most beneficial to you?

When I switched from Downhill to Enduro, I decided that it was both smarter and more economical for me to race the entire European Enduro Cup rather than a few selected EWS races. I figured that having a good overall result in one race series would be much better to show to sponsors than a few half-good results from the EWS. I actually managed to win the European series that year, something I could then show to potential sponsors. It got me in touch with the Ibis team, and ever since then I’ve raced on a professional team. First Ibis, now Cube.

So, I would recommend that before you decide to do an EWS season, go race a couple of the European Enduro races or why not a whole cup? The races you can find out in continental Europe are really good and a great introduction to the world series. You will learn lots!

If you feel mentally and physically ready to try an EWS race, you should definitely do it. It’s a great experience and you will quickly learn at what level of racing you have to be at. But come into the race with realistic expectations. Don’t expect to be Top 50 straight away. See it as a learning experience for future races - play the long-game.

Missed the first two episodes of Hannas Cykelsnack? Check them out: