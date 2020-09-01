Swedish back-to-back winner, ZiviZ's, tips on Red Bull Solo Q

Give Red Bull Gaming a follow on Facebook to get the latest news straight to your feed! And don't forget to join our Discord 🤩

Erik 'ZiViZ' Lövgren is a true 1v1 League of Legends champion. He's a twofold Swedish Red Bull Player One winner as well as the 2018 World Champion . So, he knows what's he's talking about. ZiviZ is here to guide and give you tips on becoming the next Red Bull Solo Q champion.

Red Bull Solo Q trailer

Red Bull Solo Q is not just a new name for last year's Red Bull Player One, some changes have also been added in this year's edition. Perhaps the biggest change, the decision to play in the toplane instead of the usual midlane is something that ZiviZ touches on.

"The fact that the rules have changed from midlane to toplane will change a whole lot in this year version of Red Bull Solo Q." Ziviz says. "For starters, the champion meta will change drastically into more assassins and bruisers/tanks now that the lane is longer which makes it less safe for the mages and marksmen that do so well in the short midlane."

Ziviz wins © Emrik Jansson

Ziviz was proud to fly the flag for Sweden © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

A seasoned 1v1 veteran, Ziviz knows how the midlane duels plays out. But even he doesn't know how the competition will be played out in the toplane - which is a totally different thing comparatively to last year. The more straightforward duels in midlane in the last couple of years saw many victories through creep kills and destroyed towers. With toplane instead of midlane plays, that might differ, according to Ziviz:

"I believe there will be a lot more kills than in the midlane, because of the longer lane it will be easier to punish mistakes and over extensions with champions that can chase."

ZiViZ © Marcelo Maragni / Red Bull Content Pool

Ziviz gives us his top 1v1 tips © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

Faster champions, champions with stun or a long reach, might be popular in the toplane format. Experienced players would want to punish mistakes or over-confidence. In last year’s competition, we saw some surprises during the picking phase. Especially from country to country the meta, I some ways, differed quite drastically. This year, Ziviz’s not entirely sure about what to expect:

“For champions I’d think champions like Irelia and Akali could do very well, but I have never played 1v1 in the toplane so I have no idea what to expect.”

Ziviz, Sweden's representant to the World Finals 2018 AND 2019 © Marcelo Maragni / Red Bull Content Pool

The 2018 World Finals in Brazil © Marcelo Maragni

To pick the right items is important, often even crucial, to win against your opponents. Sometimes, the only thing that separates two players, are the items. ZiviZ highlights the fact that it's important to separate a 1v1 duel to an ordinary 5v5 game. There's only one opponent, one lane and one life - which results in a shorter, faster and more intense game:

"For items I believe corrupting potion will be strong as per usual, and then going into a lot of Doran items since the games are kind of short so going for full items will not be worth it."

Red Bull Solo Q | Header Video

As the 1v1 Red Bull Solo Q competition's format is quite unique, Ziviz believes that relying on your own strengths might be a good way to achieve victory: "But for general advice, I would say stick to what you know how to play. Just pick the champions you usually do and know how to play; do not try to pick champions you do not know how to play just because you see other people picking them."

Don't be afraid to do your own thing either. Everything can happen on the Rift and victory is achieved through well thought-out strategies and practice. Be innovative, practice on your own tactics and, above all, have fun while doing it. As stated, everything can happen: "Do not follow the meta, make your own meta. Last year we saw a tank player play tanks in the midlane and he got to the Swedish semifinals with some impressive and innovative strategies with his tank picks."

Former RBPO World Champion Erik 'ZiViZ' Lövgren is a true competitor © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool