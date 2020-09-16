Three seems to be the magic number for Thai-British driver, Alex Albon , as he finally takes his place on the podium at the Mugello Circuit.

After two previous run-ins with Mercedes driver, Lewis Hamilton, which cost him podium finishes in 2019 and an earlier 2020 race, Albon gets his just reward as he takes third place at the Tuscan Grand Prix after three race starts on Sunday.

Despite the chaos from the opening lap - which took out Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen and AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly - two red flags, 7 DNFs and 3 race starts, the Mugello Circuit gave us a truly remarkable and memorable finish to the race, having the 29th unique country represented on the Formula 1 podium: Thailand.

Alex Albon celebrates third place at Mugello © Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

How does it feel to be the first Thai driver on the podium?

It's very special to see the Thai flag on the podium and also to be the first driver to do that. I'm proud to wave the flag for everyone in Thailand that has been supporting me throughout my career. Sunday was a really, really good day.

Who was the first person to cross your mind as you crossed the line?

I'd say my family. It's been a tough year and my family have been living through it with me, so it was obviously them that I thought of first.

Do you hope this inspires future talent from Asia in getting involved in the sport in any job role, for example driving, mechanics, enineering, etc?

I really hope so. It's weird to think about, but I would love Thai people to see that they can compete at the very top. And that's not just as drivers, it's also mechanics, engineers, trainers. There are so many jobs you can do in Formula One and it would be amazing to see more and more Thai and Asian people interested and taking part in motorsport. I hope results like on Sunday can provide that inspiration.

"I love the Thai people and being Thai is a part of my blood. I feel proud I can drive around representing the Thai flag. I'm representing not just Thailand but Southeast Asia too. There aren't many Asians in motor sport, especially in car racing, but I feel like that's improving so hopefully in the future, there will be more Asian drivers." Alexander Albon Formula 1

Alex Albon takes 3rd at the Tuscan Grand Prix © GETTY IMAGES/RED BULL CONTENT POOL

You've come very close to a podium twice before, so how did it finally feel to stand up there and watch all the smiles on the faces of the Team?

I would like to say it could've, and should've, happened sooner, but to get it the way we did was nice. It wasn't an easy race, we had to fight for it and it took some overtakes on the track to get it. I was obviously super happy and a big thanks to the Team who have supported me from day one - they deserve it and I feel like I deserved it. It was a good day out and great to see how happy everyone was underneath the podium - it was nice giving them something to celebrate

Car Crew 23 Celebrate © Vladimir Rys

It was a crazy race with everything going on, what was the most challenging moment and your favourite overtake?

Yes, it was definitely a crazy race. Firstly, it was tricky when you have two red flags and three race starts. It's difficult to get the rhythm, you're in and out of the car the whole time. What made it harder was that our starts weren't great, we were struggling to get off the line. But we had the pace for P3 throughout, but because of our starts we were out of position so we had to fight back. It was nice to finish where we did and it was a nice, tricky race to get the podium on. I would say my move on Perez was the nicest, I knew I just had to go for it and clear him so that was a good one.

What do you think about people calling you Mr Round The Outside? Has that always been your style?

It sounds like a dance move. I don't know - if the inside was free, I'd take it. People defend, so I have to go around the outside. It's not really [always been my style], I'd say it's a Red Bull thing; the car's good on the brakes so we can use that to our advantage pretty well. I mean, the tracks we've been going to have also been pretty nice or those kind of moves too.

Celebrating The First Time On The Podium © Vladimir Rys

After a surprise call up to Toro Rosso last year, did you dream that you would be on the podium with Red Bull Racing in only your second season?

Not at all. It's been a crazy journey so far and I want it to continue and head to more and more greater things. This short period of my career has gone so fast, it's very, very special.

Thanks for sticking by me. Alexander Albon Formula 1

After the race you said to the Team on the radio: "Thanks for sticking by me." What did you mean?

I just wanted to thank the guys for supporting me since day one. It's been a long and difficult year so far, even though things have been getting better, the results didn't show that. I just wanted to say thanks to everyone. The Team have been working hard to get the car in a better window for me and make me feel comfortable. And of course, Monza wasn't a good race for us, so to bounce back the way we did shows the courage and determination from everyone.

A Well Deserved P3 For Alex © Vladimir Rys