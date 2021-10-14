Ryan Pessoa's FIFA 22 Career Mode guide: the best young attackers

The Career Mode side of FIFA 22 has been gaining a lot of attention as we head into the new season. After years of gradual improvements, it feels like this enjoyable alternative to The Other Big Mode is finally getting some decent love, and options like the ability to build your own club up from scratch (rather than taking over an existing one) only add to that. If you want to get anywhere, though, then you need someone to hit the target.

Attackers who can score regularly will shoot up in value Ryan Pessoa

"It's slightly risky to use a young striker rather than a more proven and expensive attacker, but having them in your squad or as a second attacker is a great way to balance your budget," says Ryan Pessoa . "Bear in mind that attackers who can score regularly will shoot up in value, too, so you could end up having to debate whether he's worth selling to a rival in a few years for a massive fee. It's a nice problem to have!"

Promising strikers aged 21 and under aren't in plentiful supply in world football at the moment, but there are a few to choose between, including some who won't cost a fortune. Obviously there are some on this list who will set you back, due to their current success, but at least their youth means you will be able to rely on them for many seasons to come.

Alexander Isak - Real Sociedad - Potential Rating 86, Current Rating 82

Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak is a very promising talent © EA

One of the most promising Swedish attackers since The Zlatan, Alexander Isak has had some popular special cards in FIFA recently and his performances for the Swedish national team have caught the eye. Still at Real Sociedad, it's hard to imagine he won't be turning out for a bigger club before too long. In the meantime, the 6'4" attacker will be banging and nodding them in for his LaLiga hosts for fun.

Christos Tzolis - Norwich City - PR 87, CR 74

19-year-old Greek striker Christos Tzolis has impressed in previous years as a youth prospect during his time with PAOK, but now that he has joined Norwich City this will likely be a pivotal period for him. Signed on a five-year deal by the East Anglian club, he is evidently seen as one for the Premier League future, and made an impressive debut for the Canaries in the EFL Cup as they smashed Bournemouth 6-0, scoring twice and being named Man of the Match in the process. He's already a full international, too.

Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund - PR 93, CR 88

Surely a man who needs no introduction, the former Red Bull Salzburg marksman will cost more than most of the 27-year-old prime players in the FIFA 22 database, so it seems almost crazy that he is still just 21. Son of Alf-Inge Haaland, who was famously scythed down in a revenge tackle by Roy Keane, the younger Haaland is a goal-scoring superstar for Borussia Dortmund and Norway, and the end of this season should see him finally take the next step in his career. To Madrid? Manchester? Paris? Only he knows. You would bank on him to get his goal, though.

Fábio Silva - Wolves - PR 85, CR 70

Raised by Wolves: Fábio Silva is worth grabbing in Career Mode © EA

Fábio Daniel Soares Silva -- just to help you avoid confusing him with the numerous other footballers who share his name -- began his career in native Portugal with Porto, but followed the recent tradition of his countrymen by making the move to Wolverhampton Wanderers under Nuno Espirito Santo (now departed for Tottenham). At 19 years old, he has already played over 30 times for Wolves and netted several goals.

Gonzalo Plata - Real Valladolid - PR 84, CR 74

Ecuadorian winger Gonzalo Plata has been plying his trade in Europe for a couple of seasons now despite being only 20 years old, and his latest move is on loan to Spanish Segunda Division side Real Valladolid, the club owned by The Original Ronaldo, no less. He should be cheaper than most for your Career Mode team but still has high potential.

João Félix - Atletico Madrid - PR 91, CR 83

A couple of years on from his €126 million move to Atletico Madrid, it feels as though we are still waiting to see the absolute best from João Félix Sequeira, who had been so prolific during his early spell with Benfica, but there is no doubting his ability, and his Potential Rating in FIFA 22 is all the evidence you need for that. A little older than most on this list at 21, he will still be a long-term success if you can bring him to your club.

Myron Boadu - AS Monaco - PR 85, CR 76

A solid hipster's choice at AZ Alkmaar last year, 20-year-old Boadu's move to Ligue 1's AS Monaco probably won't catapult him to Messi-esque stardom, but it does bring his name to slightly wider attention. Or at least it will do once he gets going. Signed for €17m on a five-year deal, he will have plenty of time to do that -- and for you, too, should you sign him.

Rodrygo - Real Madrid - PR 88, CR 79

What is it about Real Madrid and young Brazilian wingers? Vinicius Junior could theoretically still make this list as he is just 21, but we'll go with the 20-year-old Rodrygo on the other flank, as he will probably be a little cheaper and has just as much potential. Rodrygo was rumoured to have cost Madrid €45m from Santos in 2018 when he was even younger, and has already appeared three times for the senior Brazilian team, who are not exactly short of world-class attacking talent.