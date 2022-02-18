If you didn’t know Red Bull Salzburg’s Brenden Aaronson, you sure do now

Brenden Aaronson has already played an influential role in Red Bull Salzburg’s Champions League campaign this season, but he’s only just getting started.

The Philadelphia native has been a star performer since joining the Austrian champions in January 2021 and he demonstrated his unquestionable talent once again when providing an ingenious assist for Chukwubuike Adamu’s opening goal in the 1-1 drawn first leg against Bayern Munich.

And the next stage for the 21-year-old to shine on will be the return fixture in Munich on Tuesday, March 8 when he will take the field fully believing his young team-mates can complete the job and send shockwaves through European football.

Here are nine things we learned about Brenden Aaronson.

01 He’s not scared of Bayern Munich

In the first leg at the Red Bull Arena, Aaronson and his teammates attacked Julian Nagelsmann’s side at breakneck speed, creating numerous chances in the process. The approach will not change for the decisive second leg.

“We’re going to be fearless. We have the youngest team in the Champions League with nothing to lose. I think that’s the scariest thing for any of these big teams. We’re not going to change anything. We’re going to play the game we know.

“We’re so young, we have so much energy and everyone on the team is so brave. Everyone is willing to make things happen on the pitch.”

02 From under the desk to centre stage

Due to the time difference between Europe and the US, Aaronson vividly recalls having to sit in class while key Champions League matches were taking place. It was only later that his love affair with the competition really began.

“I wasn’t able to watch the games as I was in grade school. I maybe sneaked a phone into class a couple of times to check the score under the desk, but the teacher wouldn’t have liked it, so I couldn’t really do it.

“It was only when I went to the Philadelphia Union school that I had a break in between lessons, and I have great memories of finally being able to watch the games in my break.”

Aaronson helped his team defeat Barcelona in August 2021 © Sebastian Widmann/FC Red Bull Salzburg/Getty Images

03 He loves to press and attack aggressively

Red Bull Salzburg are a front-foot team always looking to attack their opponents at high speed. They play with energy, aggression and creativity. It’s something Aaronson wouldn’t want any other way.

“Before I came, I talked to the staff to ask what they would want to see from me. I also watched the documentary on Red Bull TV to learn how they play.

“As soon as I got here, I felt the style of the club fitted with me like a glove. Being on the front foot, pressing, getting the ball back and playing forward straight away is exactly the way I like to play. The mentality fits.”

04 All he ever wanted was the ball at his feet

Like many athletic kids in America, he grew up playing every sport he could find, but the lack of breaks and stoppages in football is what caught his eye the most. All he ever wanted was just to have the ball at his feet.

“My dad always pushed soccer a little more and I loved it straight away. The main reason was the other sports have a lot of stoppages in [the game]. I hate stoppages. I just want to play. I want to be out there doing my thing, getting on the ball and making something happen.”

All Aaronson ever wanted was the ball at his feet © Andreas Schaad/FC Red Bull Salzburg/Getty Images When I go out and play with freedom and don't worry about losing the ball, that's when I play my best Brenden Aaronson

05 Dream, believe, achieve

Visualisation is a key part of Aaronson’s pre-match routine ahead of a crucial match. The soundtrack to this key mental training? The Champions League anthem.

“I actually sometimes listen to the anthem before the games while visualising how the match will go. It gives me positive vibes ahead of the match. Visualisation is a big part of what I do before every game. It helps calm me down.”

06 He prioritised sleep over the Super Bowl

Such was the importance of the last 16 Champions League first leg clash, even the Superbowl had to be sacrificed this year in favour of some much-needed rest.

“I wasn’t up so late! I just watched a little bit of the first quarter,” he reveals the morning after the Los Angeles Rams were crowned champions. “Being an American here, I had to say I at least watched some of it, but needed as much sleep as I could ahead of Bayern.”

“Being brave is the best advice I got," says Aaronson © FC Red Bull Salzburg/Getty Images

07 He’s evolving and relearning the No.10 role

Initially deployed as an attacking winger tasked with getting on the end of crosses, this season has seen a change under the guidance of coach Matthias Jaissle, with Aaronson now trying to create chances from a more central area. It’s a task he’s fully embracing.

“The coach is really great and he’s taught me a different way of playing the number 10 role. More runs in behind and late runs into the box. My playmaking skills and final pass have gotten better. He’s installed a lot of confidence in me and I’m really happy with what I’m learning.”

08 Away from the field, gaming is his big passion

Even when they are finished competing on the training field, Aaronson and his team-mates will often go home and continue where they left off. This time online.

“I’m a big Fortnite guy and always have been. I play that with my friends back home and also my team-mates here. That and Rocket League, which is a kind of soccer game."

09 The most important lesson he learned? Be brave!

“I also really love nature and being outside in the mountains and the snow. Of course, I can’t participate but even just watching all the winter sports is really cool.”

To uproot your life and travel across the Atlantic in pursuit of your dreams takes courage and Aaronson has it in buckets, both on and off the pitch.

"Being brave is the best advice I got given from my first coach at my first club. When I have nothing on my mind, and I go out and play with freedom and don't worry about losing the ball, that's when I play my best."