Watch Dominic Di Tommaso steal the show at the Sydney Opera House

Dominic Di Tommaso: It’s always difficult to pick the best line or the best output for any space, let alone a space like the Sydney Opera House! As a freerunner, we’re always looking at unique architecture as an opportunity to express ourselves and use the space creatively. It’s something I’ve always dreamt of, as I go past the Opera House almost every single day while I’m in Sydney.

I really went 'full thought mode' on the space and tried to come up with the best possible outcome – I even brought in some members of the parkour community to work as my team creatively and help assist with those thoughts and visions. As a community, we always work together and I’m really stoked on it, and think we came up with the best possible outcome for each spot using the minds we had there.

Sydney Opera House more than lived up to my expectations, it blew them out of the water. The interesting architecture was such a great space to work with for movement and physical challenges. I would love to explore more of Sydney’s iconic architecture in the future.