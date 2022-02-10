Meet Eileen Gu, the Chinese-American freeski prodigy rewriting history

Eileen Gu is a once-in-a-generation freestyle skier. From becoming the first-ever female to win three medals at her first X Games appearance to modelling for some of the most recognisable brands in the fashion industry and being accepted to study at Stanford University, the 18-year-old Chinese-American sensation is continuously redefining what it means to be an athlete.

Check out Red Bull TV’s latest series, Everyday Eileen , and continue reading to learn how Gu competes at world-class level in Halfpipe, Slopestyle and Big Air, how she forged a modelling career and why she aspires to empower a new generation of Chinese women.

Eileen Gu is a rarity in the skiing world © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

01 Gu started freeskiing because her mom thought racing was too dangerous

Gu’s freeski career began in California’s Lake Tahoe region at the age of three. At eight, she joined the Northstar California Resort freeskiing team, and won her first national championship a year later.

While most freeskiers come from a racing background, her mother, Yan Gu, sent her straight to the park as she thought racing was too dangerous.

Hear Gu in conversation with freeski legend Bobby Brown:

02 She's the first rookie in history to medal in three X Games events

In January 2021, Gu shocked the world when she became the first Chinese athlete to win X Games gold, and the first woman to win three X Games medals as a rookie. Her 36-hour tear kicked off with a gold in Ski Slopestyle, which was followed by a bronze in Ski Big Air, and a gold in Ski Super-pipe.

Join Gu as she makes X Games history in episode two of Everyday Eileen:

Making X Games history

03 Her academic ability places her in America’s top 99th percentile

Ahead of any major freeski competition run, a commentator introduces a rider by reading a short biography. Most riders opt to highlight their athletic accomplishments; while some put forth unique stories of comeback and resilience.

But when Gu dropped in at X Games 2021, the announcer read: “Eileen Gu! Got a 1580 on the SAT and was admitted to Stanford.”

Scoring a 1580 on the SAT means that out of 2.12m test-takers, only 3,260 students scored higher than Gu – which places her in America’s top 99th percentile. With a score like that, it’s no surprise to hear that she became the first student to ever graduate a year early from her high school, and was admitted to Stanford University.

Watch Gu open her Stanford acceptance letter in episode one of Everyday Eileen:

Big lifts on take-off and Stanford accepted

04 Gu became the first freeskier to win multiple world titles in a single year

After her debut at X Games 2021, Gu went on to earn Slopestyle gold, Halfpipe gold and Big Air bronze at the Aspen 2021 World Championships – all while dealing with a fractured finger and torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament she sustained to her thumb in practice.

This impressive feat made her the first freeskier to win two golds in the FIS Freeski World Championship.

05 She landed the world’s first double cork 1440

Scrolling through Gu’s list of achievements and feats, it’s clear that she lives by this motto:

Eileen Gu at the Red Bull Performance Camp, Saas-Fee, Switzerland © Dom Daher / Red Bull Content Pool Everything I do, I want to do the best of my ability. Eileen Gu

After her impressive showings at X Games and the World Championships, she accepted the gold medals humbly – but the third-place showings in Big Air lit a fire inside.

Just 10 months later, Gu returned to snow and became the first woman ever to land a double cork 1440 while training for Beijing in Stubai, Austria, establishing herself as a favourite to pull off a potential gold medal triple in 2022.

06 No matter the discipline, she can spin each in every direction

Much of Gu’s success can be credited to her versatility and ability to spin in every direction – be it left or right, switch or forward –because judges award a well-rounded rider who can mix in a variety of trick types into their run.

When breaking down her winning 2021 X Games slopestyle run, each trick is unique. She spins in three different rotational directions over four jump features, including a Misty and Cork Spin, as well as an Alley Oop Rodeo and Alley Oop Cork. This degree of variation throughout the run places her in a field of her own.

07 She has a successful modelling career

When Gu isn’t skiing or studying, she’s modelling for some of the most recognisable brands in the fashion industry.

Gu was first introduced to modelling when she was invited to Paris Fashion Week in 2019 by a Chinese brand. Since then, she’s been featured in Chinese editions of Elle and Vogue, and continuously works alongside companies like Tiffany & Co, Louis Vuitton and Victoria’s Secret.

Go behind the scenes of an Elle cover shoot in episode three of Everyday Eileen.

New York cover shoot

According to Gu, skiing and modelling have a lot of similarities.

“Both require a lot of confidence in yourself,” says Gu. “They both act as a vehicle for creative expression and personal style, and challenge me to step out of my comfort zone.”

08 Her record-setting ski career has only just begun

Gu has already achieved legend-status in the world of freeskiing at 18. But of course, her standout 2020-21 season coincided with her first season away from full-time school. Before this, Gu has never skied more than 65 days a year, while her competitors average double that.

Gu's second full-time campaign, 2021-22, saw her claim her first-ever crystal globe from the FIS World Cup. She put together a flawless Halfpipe season to finish undefeated after dominating the last contest at Mammoth Mountain, USA, with a score of 97.50.

She said: “I’m absolutely blown away. 97.50, that’s the highest score I’ve ever gotten. I’m so happy to put a run down today, I think that’s probably one of the best runs I’ve ever done in the halfpipe. And to finish the World Cup season with another win and get my first crystal globe, it’s just incredible.”

With Beijing on the horizon, Gu has deferred entry into Stanford University to fully focus on her performance there.

