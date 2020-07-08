Virtual Styrian Green Carpet: Meet the stars of Formula 1 up close
Making it possible online: At the Styria GP, meet drivers and team bosses live from the racetrack and even have a chance to chat with them! Secure your “backstage pass” for this exclusive web session!
On July 11th and 12th, Formula 1 is inviting you to an online meeting of a very special kind: With the "Virtual Styrian Green Carpet" you will be there live when the Formula 1 stars arrive at the Red Bull Ring and set off to make their boxes. Many drivers and team leaders will take this opportunity to greet their fans on the screens.
The “Virtual Styrian Green Carpet” takes place on Saturday (July 11th) and Sunday (July 12th) in the evenings and lasts 2 to 3 hours each. To be able to be there, you will receive an invitation to a Microsoft Teams online meeting.
But be careful: You have to be invited to this online meeting ☝️ You cannot buy your “Backstage Pass”, you can only win it. How does it work? We'll tell you here soon. So: stay tuned!
