How the Singapore Grand Prix Changed the World of Formula 1

The 2008 inaugural Singapore Grand Prix was arguably one of the most talked about races in Formula 1 history. Pole-sitter Felipe Massa from Ferrari, who pipped McLaren Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton to start at the front of the grid, would eventually come home in 13th place as Fernando Alonso , 2-time world champion, claimed victory at the maiden Singapore Grand Prix ahead of Nico Rosberg with Hamilton rounding out the podium positions. It was far from smooth sailing for the Spaniard though who started in 15th place and would have to navigate his way through the field. The 2008 race was famous for 2 key moments. First, is the controversial manner in which Alonso went on to win. It would later be revealed that Renault ordered Alonso’s teammate Nelson Piquet. Jr to crash at a time perfect for the safety car to be released and for Alonso to gain a cheap pitstop which would help him lose less time and ease to victory come the chequered flag. Second, Felipe Massa’s disastrous pit stop. Back in 2008, refueling cars was a largely common process during a pit stop as it allowed teams to achieve faster lap times with the cars being lighter. However, a dramatic incident in the pit lane saw Massa (who was leading the race comfortably then) released from his pit box early with the fuel hose still attached to his car. He would trundle down the pit lane spewing fuel everywhere and eventually would have to stop to allow the mechanics to remove what was left of the hose before continuing the race. His incident was one of the turning points in Formula 1 which has since resulted in a rule that all cars must be fuelled for the entire race to avoid such accidents.