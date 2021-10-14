As a professional athlete, world champion, and world record breaker, Kyra Poh is truly a 'the sky's the limit' person, and she's constantly out to prove just that.

Despite all efforts to grow her skills and stay competitive, a myriad of travel restrictions and canceled international competitions - for close to 2 years - led to a feeling of her progress plateau and motivation levels dip. However, there was a light at the end of the tunnel. "When Spain officially invited me with a Federation letter, it felt like the stars were aligned," Kyra tells us, recounting being given the opportunity to bring her professional career forward through skydiving.

Kyra in a wind tunnel in Singapore © Mark Teo Since young, I've always chased the feeling of adrenaline and I knew that skydiving out of a plane was something I wanted to do. Kyra Poh

After various training courses, learning emergency drills, and jumping out of planes almost every day for 2 weeks, Kyra shares what she's learnt and the distinction between skydiving indoors and in the skies.

To the average person, pulling stunts while in freefall in the tunnel and in the sky appears to be a direct translation of skills, but Kyra shares that there are key differences. "Definitely, all my years in the tunnel have helped me to be able to execute some cool stunts in the sky, however, I'm always learning."

01 Entering the tunnel vs exiting the plane

The first difference, she shares, is how she enters the wind tunnel and how she exits the plane. "When I fly in the tunnel, the wind is coming from the bottom. However, when we go out from the sky and jump out from the door, the wind is coming more horizontally because of how fast the plane is going. So the first few times when I was jumping out of the plane, I was flipping over and doing all kinds of crazy stuff, and everyone had a great laugh."

Kyra boards a plane to head to the drop site © Ewan Cowie Photography Kyra prepares to jump from the plane © Ewan Cowie Photography Kyra jumps out of the plane © Ewan Cowie Photography

02 Weather constraints

The weather, which is otherwise a nonfactor when in a wind tunnel, determines if skydiving is even possible. "Every day I have to check the app and I've gotten to learn how the winds flow and everything." Doing this, she explains, allows her to determine if she can jump, and how many jumps she could do in a day. "The direction of the wind is really important. So if it's coming from strong North and strong South, it's very helpful for me because it makes the landing softer. But if it's going cross wind, like East to West, I usually can't jump because of the constraints of the space, and because the landing zone facing North to South, we have to land in that direction."

03 Equipment

Another key difference, she explains, is the equipment used and how it affects movement, from the helmets they adorn to executing her acrobatic stunts with a skydiving rig on her back. "A lot of other professional flyers that have a lot of years of experience can be flying and throwing all these crazy moves with a teeny-tiny rig on their back, and then there's just me walking around with a gigantic house," She laughs. "It really took me quite some time to get used to flying with a rig on my back."

Kyra skydiving with an instructor who has a considerably smaller rig © Ewan Cowie Photography Kyra preparing her canopy before a jump © Timothy Parrant Kyra landing after a skydive © Ewan Cowie Photography Kyra heads to pack her canopy and prepare for her next jump © Ewan Cowie Photography

04 Self-awareness and preparation

Despite her adventurous spirit, Kyra fully recognizes the dangers that come with the sport, as a mistake in her landing left her with a fractured rib and halted her progression during her first stint with skydiving in 2018.

Unlike focusing only on the acrobatics that she's mastered in the tunnel, Kyra must remain aware of her environment while in the open. "I have really good form in the tunnel because that's all I'm focusing on when I'm in the tunnel. I'm just thinking: okay, leg straight, toes pointed, and arms really firm in a really nice body shape. But in the sky, because I have so many things going on in my mind: Is my rig on properly? Am I safe? Do I pull my 'chute? What altitude am I at? I forgot really key points that I needed to still keep my body nice and in a good form. So that was something that definitely took focus and prioritizing."

Kyra in a wind tunnel in Singapore © Mark Teo Kyra performs acrobatics while midair © Ewan Cowie Photography

Her shift in focus was visually evident, noticing she was out of form for her first few jumps. "When I saw my videos, I saw how awkward my feet were. I was kind of disappointed at myself because I knew that even though I had a lot more things to think about, as an athlete, the perfect form should be something that is already ingrained in me."

05 What's next for Kyra?

Determined to perfect her craft, Kyra spent her training days in Europe rotating between the wind tunnel - where she honed her primary discipline and coached other flyers - and jumping from planes. After just 2 weeks and clocking in no less than 43 jumps, with some days having as many as 8, Kyra is now a fully licensed skydiver with her eyes set on competitions.

"It would be much more challenging when I start competing in skydiving competitions, because for indoors - if I really push myself, maybe I could fly and train for 2 hours of flight time in a day. But for skydiving - I think, max, I could do maybe 10 jumps, which is only less than 10 minutes of free fall. So it's going to be tricky in the future, but I'm very happy to take on the challenge. Yeah, I'm excited about it."