This is how Kieran Reilly gets ready for world-first tricks

Putting the hours in at the skatepark is the key to success for any BMX freestyle rider. It’s where you can push yourself further, try new things and, in a few exceptional cases such as

But it’s taken more than 10 years of hard work to get to where he is now. Reilly learned the ropes at a local skatepark in the city of Newcastle, which is near Gateshead, the town he grew up in the northeast of England. Reilly made the move down to the south of England to the town of Corby in 2020, so he could spend more time at the world-renowned Adrenaline Alley indoor skatepark there. Since then, he says his progression has “skyrocketed” as he can devote more time working on his more difficult tricks.