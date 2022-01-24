This is how Kieran Reilly gets ready for world-first tricks
How much time do you spend at the skatepark on an average day?
It depends who and how many people I'm riding with, but I usually ride for three to four hours. If I ride any longer than that I don't have the energy and capability to be 100 percent at my best, so I'd rather go for a shorter amount of time and ride hard while I’m there. We usually get to the park, warm-up for 30 minutes, and then depending on the session and what I'm trying to get out of it, I'll go to a certain feature of the park, ride that for a bit and get the tricks that I want to do on the feature out the way.
Do you have a list of tricks you’re aiming to work on each day?
I don't necessarily have a list – it’s more according to how I'm feeling or if I have an idea for a trick that I want to go in and get done, in which case I'll push towards that goal. Most of the time it depends who I’m riding with and where the session ends up. So if I end up riding a certain feature with everyone, I'll push myself hard on that feature.
Do you ever ride on your own?
I used to ride a lot on my own in Newcastle, which I didn’t mind so much if I wanted to just go in and get the job done. But having influence and motivation from others is massive – you get ideas from them, and they help you because it's a second set of eyes to see what you’re doing wrong. For me, riding with others is how I learn and improve.
How do you work on new tricks? Do you always plan them out beforehand?
I like to visualise my tricks – I try to picture myself in my head. I've learned many tricks by seeing someone else do it, picturing how I would do it with my riding style and then envisioning me doing the trick over and over in my head before trying it. Hopefully, it then goes how I envision it, but if not, I'll be able to figure out where I went wrong. Having the right facilities is also important. That's another reason I moved down to Corby – to have access to facilities such as the foam pit and resi [a landing that features padding and a plastic surface] at Adrenaline Alley.
How much time do you spend in the gym?
I've got a few bits of gym equipment in my garage – an assault bike, spin bike, weights and kettlebells. I usually use it on days I'm not riding because going to the gym is massive for me in terms of fitness. Gym work is helpful, but riding is the most important thing, so I try not to wreck myself in the gym if I'm riding the next day. When I ride, my muscles can get sore because they're being worked so much, so I'll go to the gym to do interval training to get my heart rate up and work on my cardio, stamina and muscular endurance.
Do you do any sort of weight-based exercises?
Mainly core exercises – I'll do circuits with leg raises and sit-ups, that kind of thing. I don't do a massive amount of leg training because your legs take everything while you’re riding. I try to do a few exercises on my ankles to strengthen them to help prevent injury.
Do you have a specific approach to training for competitions?
If I've seen the competition course and have an idea of tricks that I want to do, I’ll try to perfect those tricks by putting them into runs. In competitions you do a one-minute run, so pre-competition, I do more longer runs in the skatepark. This helps me see how I feel 45 seconds in, and then I can figure out what’s possible on that course when I'm that far into the run, based on my stamina and endurance.
How far out from a competition do you start preparing?
I usually start around a fortnight before for competition-specific preparation. I try to stay in the best fitness I can in the run-up. Usually, when I’m riding, I don't do long runs – I go in and do tricks and small runs. But in the run-up to an event, I like to go in and do long runs, just to remind myself how that feels.
Do you have rest days?
Healing and resting are just as important as the riding itself. I usually have two rest days a week – I’ll do three days riding, a day rest, then three days riding. Rest days definitely help me. You could feel alright on the third day of riding, but if you’re ruined the fourth day then by the fifth day it will all hit you at once. Rest is vital – your body needs to heal.
How does sleep help in terms of recovery?
It’s massive for recovery. We ride at 12, so I like to get up around 9:30am to get the maximum amount of sleep to help my body recover.
Do you work on mental sharpness?
We've done a couple of sessions with Rich Hampson, British Cycling's lead sports psychologist, who's been helpful. It helps to break things down, such as how to think about the right things at the right time, and how to look at a trick when you're trying it, to help you process it better.
Is overcoming fear a skill that can be learned?
When you're young, you definitely have less fear. When I was younger, I wouldn't think twice about certain things, and now I have ways of getting past that fear, such as thinking about what’s motivating me to do it or focusing on how I'm going to do it. I try not to envision the bad things that could happen.