Every time they make alterations to the characters in Riot Games' League of Legends, the character's rankings are impacted, changing how you play the game. It can be hard keeping up with the all of the latest evolutions. Luckily for you, that's where this list comes in. Keep reading to find out why mid lane champion rankings are important and to explore some of the top-tier mid lane champions for League of Legends this season.

What are Mid Laner Champions, and why are they important?

In League of Legends, mid lane champions have the perfect positioning to gain control over the ultimate outcome of the game because of their prime location in the center of the map. This central positioning frees you up to lend a hand in some of the other lanes, as well as the Jungle. Some of the best mid lane champions are the ones who are able to keep the pressure on their mid lane opponent while simultaneously roaming to other lanes.

When choosing a mid lane champion, there are inevitably some who have stronger abilities than others. With that being said, it's still possible to be the best Zed player in the world and take out higher tier characters even if his ranking is currently pretty low. In other words, the ability percentages and crit rates can only help a character so much, and ultimately, it's the player that influences how well each character plays.

Top 5 Mid Laner Champions in League of Legends

Though the rankings can change for a number of reasons (and sometimes for no reason at all), here is a mid lane tier list from League of Legends season 10 based on the game's latest buffs and nerfs:

1. Diana

Diana - League of Legends © Riot Games

The most recent changes to Diana's kit have made her character way more amusing to play in the early levels by allowing her to do extremely well before lane six, during the laning phase. Diana serves as a Mage and a Fighter in the game.

Pros

Some of her character's benefits include:

She is able to quickly proc, or execute the procedures for, Conqueror.

Diana is naturally tanky, meaning she can thwart a lot of damage.

She is a stellar initiator.

Cons

Diana does have some disadvantages, such as:

She struggles in melee (close-range) attacks.

Her MP (mana cost) is pretty high.

The mobility spell is overly specific.

Abilities

Here is a look at her abilities:

Pale Cascade

Crescent Strike

Lunar Rush

Moonfall

Moonsilver Blade

2. Zoe

Zoe © Riot Games

Zoe has proven to be one of the most notable mid laners in LoL's current meta. She is an exceptionally mischievous Mage and a lot of fun to play.

Pros

Zoe's advantages include:

She has a combo that is able to demolish squishy targets.

She is able to gather and freely employ summoners and items.

She can inflict a good deal of burst damage.

Cons

Some of her drawbacks are:

Without the correct awareness or positioning, you can't effectively play to her potential.

She does not have the ability to dash.

Abilities

Here's a list of her abilities:

Sparkles

Paddle Star

Spell Thief

Sleepy Trouble Bubble

Portal Jump

3. Kassadin

Though it takes some time for Kassadin to scale and reach his full power strike, he is an unstoppable force after you have reached level 16. He operates as a Mage and an Assassin in the game.

Pros

Some positive aspects of Kassadin's character are:

When in the ultimate skin, Kassadin has a low cooldown flash.

His AoE (area of effect) damage is incredibly strong.

He scales nicely.

Cons

A few of his negative features include:

His ranged AD matchups and jungling require constant attention.

He has a pretty weak melee.

Kassadin really struggles through the laning phase.

Abilities

His abilities are:

Nether Blade

Void Stone

Riftwalk

Null Sphere

Force Pulse

4. Cassiopeia

Cassiopeia plays the crucial role of a Mage in the game. What she lacks in mobility, she makes up for with an additional item slot. Cassiopeia is a great character to practice with, and the more time you spend playing her, the more you're able to play to her abilities and overcome her limitations.

Pros

Cassiopeia's character has a number of benefits, like:

She has impressive scalability.

She can naturally deny dashes and flashes.

Her single target damage is unquestionably strong.

Her ultimate skin is highly impactful.

Cons

Some of her drawbacks are:

She has to be within melee range to cause any real damage.

She's overly reliant on the skillshot.

Cassiopeia lacks boots, which can be pretty detrimental in the laning phase.

Abilities

Here's a look at her abilities:

Aspect of the Serpent

Petrifying Gaze

Noxious Blast

Miasma

Twin Fang

5. Talon

Talon © League Of Legends

Talon has several roles in League of Legends, including that of Fighter and Assassin. In the latest meta, he is one of the most dominant mid laners for attack-damage.

Pros

Some of Talon's advantages are:

He has one of the game's most extreme mobility spells.

His mana costs are minimal.

He has a particularly low counterplay.

Cons

A few of his disadvantages include:

He tends to struggle against tanks.

You really have to know the best times to roam to be able to take full advantage of his character.

Abilities

Talon has many abilities, such as:

Mercy

Cutthroat

Rake

Shadow Assault

Noxian Diplomacy

One of the great things about LoL is the fact that each character is constantly being updated to make the game as interesting, challenging and fair as possible. Just remember, your skills are just as crucial as your mid lane champion. After all, it's really the player that makes the game, not the character.