Meet the winner of the first-ever Red Bull R1v1r Runes Singapore

Could you tell us more about the experience you had competing in the first ever Red Bull River Runes Singapore?
I feel really happy and honestly I’m still shocked that I won! Overall it was a fun and enjoyable experience altogether. The venue was pleasant to play in and the supply of Red Bull was awesome. I would definitely participate again if given the opportunity!
How did you find the R1v1r Runes format? Did it take much time getting used to it? Did you have to practice a lot?
During the day of the qualfiers I didn’t really know much about the custom game nor the mechanics. I’ve only tested it once. It took a few minutes to get used to it. Planning was a key factor - I had to decide on my hero and item choice, along with the playstyle. As a whole, I found this format to be extremely fun!
What do you think was the key factor throughout the entire tournament that helped you be the champion?
It would have to be the practice runs with my friend and fellow competitor, BKB.Zenitsu. Those sessions helped me plan out my hero pool, item choice viability, and most importantly, the timing of the runes.
Which was your most memorable match?
Definitely the last game of the main event against XSILearn! I had to play against someone who is of a much higher caliber than I am. He was the toughest opponent I faced in the entire tournament. There were plenty of close calls where I almost lost.
Who was your toughest opponent?
It was my last match of the qualifiers. I played all 3 heroes that I weren’t familiar with (Void Spirit, Tinker, Shadow Demon) even though one of them was from my hero pool (Tinker). I had to take a gamble on my item choice during the last match as well.
What was it like playing against Topson?
To be honest it was tough due to the high ping with the server being played in Stockholm. That caused the game to be very laggy and unenjoyable. However, even with a proper ping, I feel like I still would have lost. His last-hit timing was too good! But ultimately I was grateful that I was able to play against a two-time TI champion!