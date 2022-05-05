Meet the athletes competing in Red Bull Art of Motion 2022

The countdown is on. Freerunning's longest-running contest, Red Bull Art of Motion, returns on June 9–12 with an all-new venue and a new multi-day contest format that's going to reshape freerunning contests for the future.

Full details of the three-day contest format will be released very soon, but what we can tell you now is that the entire Greek island of Astypalea will be taken over for the contest and 15 of the world's best athletes will be there competing for the most prestigious title in freerunning.

Those 16 lucky freerunners include the top-three men from Red Bull Art of Motion 2021, as well as last year's female champion, eight invited athletes, one local Greek wildcard and two spots for the winners of the Online Qualifier that's currently running until May 10 – one female and one male or female. Let's meet the 13 who've already received the call below:

01 Krystian Kowalewski – Poland

Let's start with the champ, 2021 Red Bull Art of Motion winner Krystian Kowalewski . The 23-year-old Polish star started training at 13 and is already a veteran competitor. He's very controlled and works well in tight spaces. Boasting a huge variety of tricks, he can shift easily between styles.

Kowalewski's also known for having really great technique, which is shown by his ability to train barefoot. He even came to training at last year's World Final in Mikrolimano in hotel slippers, because he wanted to force himself to rest. He ended up finding a perfect spot for a move that had never been done, though, so had to ask around for a pair of shoes that fit him in order to try it. He landed the first ever Dash Splatback during the final the following day, which won him Best Trick as well as the overall title.

Perhaps the biggest challenge Kowalewski will face in defending his title this year is putting together runs that highlight all of his best moves.

02 Ed Scott – UK

Twice a Red Bull Art of Motion runner-up (in Matera in 2019 and again last year in 2021), as well a North American Parkour Championships winner, Britian's Ed Scott is incredibly consistent and always performs well, making him a podium threat at any contest.

Consistently pushing the sport as one of its most athletic competitors, Scott is a favourite athlete of many in the community. With a classic UK style, big running jumps combined with his gymnastic background to make for explosive power and controlled precision flips. He also nailed the first-ever Cart to Cart in his groundbreaking Light Work video. Can he turn silver into gold this year in Astypalea? Don't bet against him.

03 Evengy 'Archie' Aroyan – Russia

If you like your freerunners fluid and technical, Barcelona-based Archie Aroyan is your man. Known for long lines with tons of fluid connections and a very clean tricking style, he doesn't need a lot of space or height to hit big moves like Triple Full Twists.

Aroyan has more moves in his run and covers more ground than any of the other athletes, so he always scores high in competition. That includes last year's Art of Motion, where he rounded out the podium. He'll be a threat for the rostrum again in June without a doubt.

04 Noa Diorgina – Netherlands

Aged 17 and already a Red Bull Art of Motion champion, Noa Diorgina isn't just the future of freerunning, but also the right now. The teenager made history last summer when she became the youngest-ever winner of Red Bull Art of Motion in Mikrolimano and only the second female to make it all the way to the final – all on her debut in the event.

The Dutch athlete started out as a dancer, but began freerunning training aged just seven and exploded on the scene a few years ago at Air Wipp and the North American Parkour Championship, where she scored second place against older, more experienced competitors. With another year of growing and experience under her belt, we can't wait to see what Diorgina can do this year on Astypalea.

05 Dominic Di Tommaso – Australia

Known for his Freerunning Around the World escapades and viral hit social media posts, Dom Di Tommaso has redefined the street scene in freerunning, making some of the biggest jumps and taking his signature Frontflips into a whole new dimension. The Australian shocked the world with his massive Frontflip down the iconic 'Lyon 25' staircase, helping to cement freerunning as a legitimate urban sport on the level of skateboarding and BMX, and has built a massive social following with his insane tricks.

Di Tommaso's approach to freerunning has never connected well with traditional competition, so this year's unique Art of Motion format and huge playground is his chance to really shine.

06 Travis Verkiak – UK

Coming up from the strong British parkour scene, 22-year-old Travis Verkiak is one of the most exciting athletes in the sport right now and made big waves when he became the first person to land a Kong Double Gainer.

A training partner of fellow finalist Ed Scott, Verkiak turned heads when he won the onsite qualifier last year in Mikrolimano as a debutante. Known for super-powerful flips, especially over gaps, Verkiak could be a dark horse.

07 Bob Reese – USA

It's safe to say that there's no other freerunner quite like American Bob Reese in this year's Red Bull Art of Motion finals. Known for creative flips in very sketchy places and his ambidextrous skills (twisting in either direction), which makes him very capable of using the course in unique ways, Reese has also used props in his run – last year grabbing a chair from the deck of one of the boats and using it to flip off. His unique sense of humour and creativity have helped him build a massive social media following.

08 Mohammed 'Didi' Alaoui – Morocco

Before he hit the headlines with an incredible victory at Red Bull Art of Motion 2019 in Italy , Didi Alaoui kicked-off his freerunning journey in Morocco by collecting abandoned tyres to build a training area, which would then get stolen nightly by people to sell, forcing him to go out and collect more. Since then, he's moved from Morocco to Denmark as coach of the famous Ollerup facility, before eventually moving again to Los Angeles to join Team Tempest as a full-time athlete.

Known for his 'Didi Swag' signature style, where beautiful connections lead into dynamic bangers, Alaoui can make a bail look like a planned transition. He was the first athlete to land a Wall Inward Double Sideflip and went for it in the Art of Motion final last year in an incredibly tight space, leading to a heartbreaking fall.

Injured during the pandemic, Alaoui took his time to recover and come back even stronger than he's ever been and this year's competition format will allow for his style of training to truly shine. One of the most supportive athletes in the community, he'll also be getting others pumped up to do their best.

09 Ryuya Kuwasaki – Japan

Boasting one of the most innovative styles in the game right now, Ryuya Kuwasaki arrives in Astypalea representing the new wave of Japanese style masters. Many consider Kuwasaki the 'King of the Wall', as he's consistently developing new, seemingly impossible wall tricks. After a series of wins in online competitions in the last couple of years, including the Asian Parkour Championship 2020, he recently moved to Denmark to study at the renowned Ollerup, so watch out for Kuwasaki to impress.

10 Lilou Ruel – France

Lilou Ruel began training at nine years old, had her first viral video at 11 and is now one of the most subscribed female freerunners on TikTok. She's a rising star in the sport, representing the new generation of French athletes, and a favourite athlete of many of her fellow freerunners, due to her fluid style and positive attitude.

Runner-up in the female contest at Red Bull Art of Motion and the winner of Red Bull Al Andalus in 2021, Ruel is also the first female to land a Double Cork in competition. She's struggled with some injuries, but has been working on her tricking combos and low impact flow to improve connections, and also recently enrolled in a stunt academy to expand her skillset ready for this year's contest.

11 Elis Torhall – Sweden

Only 17, Elis Torhall already qualified for his first Red Bull Art of Motion last year after killing it on the youth scene, which is massive in his native Sweden, and winning multiple U16 comps. Torhall's favourite skillset is on bars, so some previous courses have been hard for him to shine on, however recent trips (to places including Los Angeles for Tempest's Kings of Concrete) have allowed him to level up and take moves outside, such as the first-ever Swing Cast Double Full and Swing Double Sideflip. We can't wait to see if he brings those to this year's Art of Motion.

12 Stefan Dollinger – Austria

Stefan Dollinger blew the judges and the audience away when he qualified onsite for Red Bull Art of Motion 2019 in Italy, before having to drop out in practice, but now he's back and ready to do it again. Known for having an extremely clean style with dynamic, acrobatic movements, Dollinger focused on building strength since his first short Art of Motion appearance and has released several new video projects, including the upcoming Rest Day, which is set to blow minds and inspire a whole new wave of athletes.

13 Dimitris 'DK' Kyrsanidis – Greece

Can you call a two-time Red Bull Art of Motion winner a wildcard? Either way, that's what 2014 and 2015 champion Dimitris 'DK' Kyrsanidis is for this year's event after being forced to drop out of last year's finals due to a leg injury

The local legend grew up watching athletes from around the world come to Greece and compete on the iconic rooftops of Santorini, before qualifying himself as soon as he was old enough in 2013. He returned in 2014 to score the highest-ever points total in Art of Motion history and won again in 2015. He also claimed third in the 2019 edition.

Known for being able to hit a ton of moves with almost robotic consistency, DK is a threat in any competition format and knows what it takes to win an Art of Motion title.