Red Bull M.E.O. is a competitive celebration of the mobile gaming scene and its third year has been the biggest yet, with more than 22,000 players registering for a chance to be crowned champion of the biggest and best mobile titles around.

Now, the event will reach its spectacular conclusion with the finals set to take place across 13 days as players and fans are transported to a virtual Istanbul, Turkey, to witness the best in the world battle it out on Teamfight Tactics (TFT), Hearthstone and PUBG Mobile. With the virtual venue opening on March 17 and the competition beginning on March 20, here’s all you need to know about the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 3 Finals .

What to expect:

The Red Bull M.E.O. Season 3 Finals sees national winners from 28 countries compete on the biggest stage to identify the best players on the planet. But the event isn’t just for the players, with the finals offering a digital festival for fans to enjoy one of the world’s most beautiful cities.

Selected as the perfect digital battleground for the global competition due to its unique position on both the continents of Europe and Asia, Istanbul will host an immersive playground with three areas dedicated to the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 3 games, with tournaments taking place in the city’s most iconic and historic locations.

Hearthstone players and fans will be treated to a competition hosted at the Grand Bazaar, one of the oldest and largest markets in the world, while TFT will take place at the beautiful Ortaköy Square.

Hearthstone being played at Red Bull MEO Season 2 © David Ihl/Red Bull Content Pool

The PUBG Mobile finals, which will be split into two regional events to ensure the best possible experience for players, will see two champions crowned – Red Bull M.E.O. Season 3 Champions of East and West – and will take place at the Haydarpaşa Train Station and Dock.

Winners of Red Bull M.E.O. Season 3 Singapore National Final , Team STP x (previously known as Marlino Esports), will be playing for the top prize of Red Bull M.E.O. Season 3 Champions of East.

Fans will be able to enjoy virtual tours of stunning locations like Sultanahmet Square and Galata Towers, live streams, interactive challenges and much more, including an airdrop treasure hunt available in the PUBG Mobile district.

In July 2020, Istanbul played host to the Red Bull M.E.O. National Finals for Turkey, a spectacular event which saw players compete from their cars on a moving ferry to ensure social distancing. Therefore it’s no surprise that the city has been chosen for the epic conclusion of Red Bull M.E.O. Season 3.

How you can watch the finals:

The event will get underway on March 20 with the global final for Hearthstone, followed by the fight to be crowned PUBG Mobile champion (East) on March 22.

The 13 day festival will reach its explosive conclusion on March 27-29, with two competitions. One, a battle for supremacy in auto-battler TFT and the other to crown the best PUBG Mobile (West) player, as some of the biggest pro organisations in the world battle rising stars who have earned their place through national competitions. You can check out the full schedule below:

17 March: Red Bull M.E.O. Season 3 virtual Istanbul event opening

20 March: Red Bull M.E.O. Season 3 Hearthstone World Final

22 March: Red Bull M.E.O. Season 3 PUBG MOBILE World Final (East)

27 March: Red Bull M.E.O. Season 3 Teamfight Tactics World Final

29 March: Red Bull M.E.O. Season 3 PUBG MOBILE World Final (West)